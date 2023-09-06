Mercury NZ (NZSE:MCY) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At NZ$0.1541

Mercury NZ Limited (NZSE:MCY) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of September to NZ$0.1541. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 3.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Mercury NZ Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 192.0%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 127%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from NZ$0.13 total annually to NZ$0.233. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.0% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 15% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Mercury NZ's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while the dividend being raised can be good, there are some concerns about its long term sustainability. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Mercury NZ (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Mercury NZ not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

