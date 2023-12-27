Mercury Securities Group Berhad's (KLSE:MERSEC) most bullish insider is CEO Sing Chew, and their holdings value went up by 13% last week

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Mercury Securities Group Berhad (KLSE:MERSEC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Clearly, insiders benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by RM63m last week.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Mercury Securities Group Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

KLSE:MERSEC Ownership Breakdown December 27th 2023

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mercury Securities Group Berhad?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Mercury Securities Group Berhad, for yourself, below.

KLSE:MERSEC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2023

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Mercury Securities Group Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Sing Chew with 37% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 37% and 8.2% of the stock. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, A. Bin Safar is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 74% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Mercury Securities Group Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Mercury Securities Group Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM563m, and insiders have RM255m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 18% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Mercury Securities Group Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 37%, of the Mercury Securities Group Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

