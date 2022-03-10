U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,259.52
    -18.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,174.07
    -112.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,129.96
    -125.58 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.90
    -2.80 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.60
    +12.40 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.42 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0084 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    -0.0100 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1230
    +0.2640 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,416.20
    -2,457.23 (-5.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.06
    +3.54 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Mercury Systems announces appointment of Church Hutton as vice president, government relations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mercury Systems Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MRCY
    Watchlist
Mercury Systems Inc
Mercury Systems Inc

ANDOVER, Mass., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that Church Hutton has joined the Company as vice president, government relations, effective March 7, 2022. Reporting to chief growth officer Mitch Stevison, Mr. Hutton will lead an enhanced government relations practice at the federal and state level aligned with the Company’s growth objectives.

“Church’s extensive experience in government relations and public policy, deep expertise in defense matters and expert knowledge of the legislative process make him an ideal fit at this critical inflection point in Mercury’s growth,” said Stevison. “We are confident we will benefit from his reputation of collaboration across the political spectrum to champion our unique strategy, business model and position as a national asset in the defense industrial base with policy makers and government stakeholders.”

“Uniquely positioned at the intersection of high tech and defense, Mercury is aligned with contemporary national security imperatives,” said Mr. Hutton. “America’s continued leadership in innovation and a return to preeminence in high tech manufacturing require a broad and capable industrial base. Mercury plays a critical role here, and I look forward to sharing that story with public sector audiences.”

Mr. Hutton, a 23-year U.S. Army Reserve veteran, brings to Mercury more than 20 years of experience in the public and private sectors. He comes to Mercury from Volansi Corporation, where he served as vice president of Government Affairs. Prior to that, he was the head of legislative affairs for Sierra Nevada Corporation. Prior to the private sector, Mr. Hutton spent 12 years in senior national security staff positions on Capitol Hill including on the professional staff of the Senate Appropriations and Senate Armed Services Committees, and in the offices of Sens. John McCain and Joe Manchin.

Mr. Hutton holds a bachelor’s degree from the Johns Hopkins University and a master’s degree in public policy from George Mason University.

Mercury envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet its customers’ most pressing high-tech needs. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®
Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

CONTACT
Robert McGrail
Director, Corporate Communications
Mercury Systems, Inc.
+1 978-967-1366

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • Evraz shares halted as Roman Abramovich sanctioned

    Trading in Evraz shares has been suspended on the London Stock Exchange after major shareholder Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government. The Financial Conduct Authority said just before lunchtime it had halted trading of shares in the London listed steel manufacturing and mining company. Abramovich is one of seven Oligarchs to have his fortune sanctioned by the UK government in the latest retaliation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Shareholders express 'profound disappointment' in Heartland Financial CEO

    A group of key shareholders, including former owners of Kansas City-area banks, are calling for Heartland Financial USA to find different leadership.

  • Bank of New York Mellon CEO to Step Down. A Former Goldman Executive Will Take Over.

    CEO Todd Gibbons plans to retire in August. Vice Chair Robin Vince, a former Goldman Sachs executive, is slated to succeed him.

  • Change at the top of BNY Mellon

    BNY Mellon CEO Todd GIbbons is retiring, effective Aug. 31, and will be succeeded by Robin Vince, the New York-based financial giant announced on Thursday. Vince, who is vice chair of BNY Mellon and CEO of Global Market Infrastructure, will serve as president and CEO-elect, effective immediately, working closely with Gibbons over the next several months.. Gibbons, a BNY Mellon veteran of 36 years, took the helm two years ago, after becoming interim CEO in September 2019 when predecessor Charlie Scharf departed for the top job at Wells Fargo & Co. Gibbons led BNY Mellon through the challenges and complexities of the Covid-19 pandemic, developed a strong and diverse leadership team and worked with the board of directors on the succession plan. Vince joined BNY Mellon in October 2020 from Goldman Sachs & Co. where he was chief risk officer and a member of the management committee and had built a 26-year career.

  • Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal passed an early test of company culture

    The new CEO is sticking with an office reopening plan that prioritizes people and productivity over place.

  • Chubb Expands North America Leadership Team with New Appointments in Small Commercial and Lower Middle Market Segments

    Chubb has expanded its commercial leadership team with the appointment of Ketan Vaidya as Division President of North America Small Commercial Insurance. In this new role, Mr. Vaidya will report to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President of North America Insurance, and have executive operating responsibility for Chubb's insurance business that serves small commercial clients in the U.S. and Canada. He will be responsible for managing all facets of the business including product, ma

  • Cerro de Pasco Resources Provides Corporate Update on Santander Mine

    Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (Frankfurt: N8HP) ("CDPR," or the "Company") is providing the following update at Santander Mine.

  • What Percentage Of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) Shares Do Insiders Own?

    A look at the shareholders of Invinity Energy Systems plc ( LON:IES ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large...

  • XPO CEO explains why the logistics company is splitting its businesses

    XPO Logistics, Inc. Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why the company is spinning off its freight brokerage, European, and intermodal businesses.

  • Opposition to Toshiba break-up grows as top shareholder, proxy firm speak out

    The top shareholder in Toshiba Corp and an influential proxy advisory firm added to a growing list of investors on Thursday who oppose the Japanese firm's plan to split up and dismantle the 146-year-old conglomerate. It marks the latest in a long battle between the once-mighty tech company and a number of its foreign shareholders as it tries to revive itself following years of accounting scandals and governance issues. Toshiba will hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on March 24 to put its plan to split in two, drawn up originally after a five-month strategic review, to a vote.

  • S.F. fintech Fundbox taps Visa, Capital One and Conde Nast for C-suite hires

    Fundbox said Tuesday that it hired three C-suite executives as the small business lender experiences record growth. Small business lender Fundbox, led by CEO Prashant Fuloria, also said the new hires signal the company is entering a new phase of growth. The San Francisco fintech hired Steve Greig from Visa as chief marketing officer; Rebecca Sachs from Condé Nast as chief people officer and Iskender Eguz from Capital One as chief risk officer.

  • Bank of New York Mellon Chief Executive Todd Gibbons to Step Down

    Bank of New York Mellon Vice Chairman Robin Vince, a Goldman Sachs veteran, has been tapped to succeed Todd Gibbons, who is retiring as chief executive Aug. 31.

  • RBA Deputy Governor Debelle to Step Down Unexpectedly

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineReserve Bank of Australia No. 2 Guy De

  • ESSA PHARMA INC. REPORTS RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on March 9, 2022 (the "Meeting").

  • Prudential flags Ukraine conflict risks after 2021 profit rise

    HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) -Prudential PLC notched up a 16% rise in 2021 operating profit after it strengthened its focus on Asia, though it warned of implications for global markets and the economy from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Uncertainties triggered by the crisis in Ukraine have prompted insurers to review their risk exposure. Prudential's investment exposure through its Eastspring asset management unit is minimal, chief financial officer Mark FitzPatrick told a media call.

  • Prudential warns of Ukraine conflict risks as annual earnings jump

    The insurance giant reported a better-than-expected 16% jump in underlying operating profits to 3.2bn US dollars (£2.4bn).

  • Richmond native selected CEO of power wholesaler that serves city

    Jack Alvey will replace Raj Rao as president and CEO of the Indiana Municipal Power Agency that supplies power to Richmond Power & Light.

  • F&M Bank announces promotions of three employees in Knox and Warren counties

    Mike Holloway, Knox/Warren County President of F&M Bank has announced the promotion of three employees.

  • Huawei UK's British board members resign over Russia-Ukraine stance

    The two remaining Britons on Huawei UK's board of directors, Andrew Cahn and Ken Olisa, resigned on Wednesday after the Chinese company failed to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two had urged Huawei to criticise Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration from its headquarters in Shenzen, but the company had refused, a source familiar with the matter said, confirming a Sky News report. They then felt that, while it was a complex situation, their positions as directors of the Huawei UK board were untenable.