Mercury Systems announces appointment of Roger Wells as Executive Vice President, President of Microelectronics division

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that Roger Wells has joined the Company as executive vice president and president of Mercury’s Microelectronics division, effective Nov. 1, 2021. Reporting to Mark Aslett, Mercury’s president and chief executive officer, Mr. Wells brings more than 25 years’ experience across multiple disciplines including engineering, business development, program management, and executive management.

“Roger’s deep technical expertise, strong business acumen and growth mindset are a perfect fit as we continue to innovate and scale our trusted microelectronics capabilities,” said Aslett. “His strong technical background and P&L management experience at several aerospace and defense companies make him ideally suited to grow Mercury’s microelectronics business and take it to the next level of performance. I am thrilled to welcome Roger to the executive team.”

“I’m excited to join Mercury and contribute to the future success of the Company,” said Wells. “I look forward to expanding our microelectronics business, making innovative future-proof technology profoundly more accessible to our aerospace and defense customers.”

Previously, Mr. Wells served as vice president and general manager for the Unmanned & Integrated Solutions business unit of Teledyne FLIR. Earlier in his career, he worked as a DoD civilian supporting the development and fielding of world-wide C4ISR networks and information systems. He also held positions in Northrop Grumman and ICX Technologies and served as a private consultant for large aerospace and defense companies. Wells earned his MS in Systems Engineering and a BS in Electrical Engineering from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA.

Mercury envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet its customers’ most pressing high-tech needs. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2022 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings and value creation initiatives such as 1MPACT, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cybersecurity regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

CONTACT

Robert McGrail

Director, Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems, Inc.

+1 978-967-1366

