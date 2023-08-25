Mercury Systems Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$2.4m

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Mercury Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by William Ballhaus was the biggest purchase of Mercury Systems shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$38.67. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 64.18k shares for US$2.4m. On the other hand they divested 33.75k shares, for US$1.7m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Mercury Systems insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Mercury Systems Have Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Mercury Systems, over the last three months. In fact, three insiders bought US$2.4m worth of shares. But insiders only sold shares worth US$74k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.4% of Mercury Systems shares, worth about US$76m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mercury Systems Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Mercury Systems shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

