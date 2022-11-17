U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,911.34
    -47.45 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.82
    -252.01 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,055.18
    -128.48 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,824.75
    -28.42 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.72
    -2.87 (-3.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.00
    -13.80 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    -0.64 (-2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0330
    -0.0067 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7880
    +0.0960 (+2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0135 (-1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.7170
    +1.2090 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,573.27
    +103.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.69
    -0.73 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,342.66
    -8.53 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

Mercy For Animals commends Sen. Cory Booker's efforts to hold the U.S. Department of Agriculture accountable for downed-animal welfare

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy For Animals is proud to applaud Sen. Cory Booker for standing up for downed animals. In October, the Senate released the questions for the record from Dr. Jose Emilio Esteban, the candidate for undersecretary of the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). In light of Dr. Esteban's nomination to this position, Senator Booker (D-NJ) addressed two aspects of the downed animal issue—downed pigs and their associated public health threats and a 2002 congressional mandate that the USDA submit a congressional report regarding downed animals.

Mercy For Animals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mercy For Animals)
Mercy For Animals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mercy For Animals)

"The U.S. Department of Agriculture's decades-long failure to protect pigs who are too injured, sick, or weak to move and the indication that this inaction will continue, is a serious public health and animal welfare concern," said Frances Chrzan, federal policy manager of Mercy For Animals. "While facing the serious consequences of COVID-19 and in the midst of an African swine fever outbreak, Dr. Esteban stated on the record that the Food Safety and Inspection Service would not begin regulations for downed pigs until a disease similar to mad cow disease exists. Mercy For Animals thanks Senator Booker for his leadership on this issue and for supporting transparency in the federal government."

After the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry convened on September 22, Sen. Cory Booker submitted to record a series of questions regarding the welfare of farmed animals who are too sick, injured, or weak to walk or stand without assistance.

Federal regulations to protect these farmed animals, known as "downed" or "nonambulatory," have been contested by the meat industry over the past few decades. As the sick, suffering animals are kept miserably alive solely for meat producers to get them to slaughter, inspection regulations continue to be threatened by the meat industry.

Currently, pre-slaughter inspection regulations exist only to prohibit the slaughter of downed cows and calves, and no such regulations exist for pigs and other farmed animals. In 2014, Mercy For Animals and a handful of other organizations submitted a petition to the USDA to create regulations for downed pigs. After its denial of the petition in 2019, they filed suit against the USDA. This litigation is ongoing.

To schedule an interview with a member of the Mercy For Animals government affairs and public policy team, contact Candice Smith at candice@frenchpresspr.com.

Mercy For Animals is a leading international nonprofit working to end industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system. Active in Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, and the United States, the organization has conducted more than 100 investigations of factory farms and slaughterhouses, moved more than 300 food companies to adopt animal welfare policies, and helped pass historic legislation to ban cages for farmed animals. Join us at MercyForAnimals.org.

CONTACT: Candice Smith, candice@frenchpresspr.com.

Link: https://file-cdn.mercyforanimals.org/mercy4animals.wpengine.com/sites/450/2022/11/Senate-Committee-on-Agriculture-Nutrition-and-Forestry-Nomination-Hearing-September-22-2022-.pdf

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercy-for-animals-commends-sen-cory-bookers-efforts-to-hold-the-us-department-of-agriculture-accountable-for-downed-animal-welfare-301681734.html

SOURCE Mercy For Animals

Recommended Stories

  • Ardelyx Stock Skyrockets After Its Kidney Disease Drug Gets a Surprise Step Closer to FDA Approval

    In a surprise move, a committee of the agency’s outside advisors voted in favor of the proposition that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Bullard Says Fed Should Raise Rates to ‘Minimum’ of 5% to 5.25%

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said policymakers should raise interest rates to at least 5% to 5.25% to curb the highest inflation in nearly 40 years.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraUkraine Lates

  • Inhibrx Posts Updated Efficacy, Safety Data From Expansion Cohorts Of Bone Cancer Candidate

    Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) announced updated efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1 INBRX-109 expansion cohorts for chondrosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that usually begins in the bones. Inhibrx presented this dataset as of May 2022 at the Annual Connective Tissue Oncology Society Conference, which included matured data on the original chondrosarcoma cohort and initial data from an additional cohort of chondrosarcoma patients with the isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutation. Related:

  • Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Exports as Kingdom Implements OPEC+ Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaSaudi Arabia has cut oil exports sharply this month as the kingdom delivers on an OPEC+ agreement to shore up global crude mark

  • Belarusians show how Ukraine fenced itself off from them

    The State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus has shown photos and video of the reinforced concrete barrier that Ukraine is building on the border with Russia's accomplice, Belarus. Source: the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus on Telegram Quote from State Border Committee: "The barrier installed on Ukrainian territory consists of concrete slabs.

  • Peninsula drug company Tricida cutting more than half of staff after clinical trial failure

    The company earlier this month said it was looking at "strategic alternatives," including a sale in whole or in part.

  • Herschel Walker, of All People, Claims Raphael Warnock Doesn't 'Keep His Own Kids'

    A week after Election Day, Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock have returned to the campaign trail as their race to represent Georgia in the Senate spills into a Dec. 6 run-off since neither received above 50 percent of the vote. In a Monday rally, Walker—accused of pressuring two former partners to have abortions and not seeing one of his four confirmed kids in years—inexplicably chose to attack Warnock for his parenting.

  • Trump’s Truth Social SPAC stock slides premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the decline in Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock following former President Trump’s announcement he will run for president in 2024.

  • Small nuclear cheaper than solar and wind as Canada greens its power grid: report

    Researches say more nuclear funding is needed if Canada is going to avoid putting "all our eggs in the wind and solar basket."

  • Fox Host Gives Blunt Opinion About Donald Trump, Right To Daughter-In-Law's Face

    Lara Trump received an awkward reality check about her father-in-law from Fox Business' Stuart Varney.

  • Melania Trump Raises Eyebrows With What To Expect From A Donald Trump 2024 Win

    The former first lady's prediction didn't sit well with critics on Twitter.

  • The Petri Dish: Moderna touts new booster; MGH spins out diagnostics startup

    The Joung Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School has given birth to a new diagnostics startup. It's called SeQure Dx, and it aims to use tests to evaluate the potential that a patient might be vulnerable to off-target editing.

  • Britain faces highest tax burden ever after Jeremy Hunt announcement, OBR reveals - latest updates

    Britain is on course for its highest tax burden on record as hundreds of thousands of people are dragged into higher bands and businesses face a jump in corporation levies.

  • Toyota unveils new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

    The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look.

  • Brazilian Markets Sink as Lula Dismisses Investors’ Fiscal Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian markets opened sharply lower on Thursday after President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva doubled down on plans to increase spending, shrugging off investor concerns about fiscal responsibility.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Cau

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Moderna and Seagen

    Highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Moderna and Seagen are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims drop; housing market struggling

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, showing widespread layoffs remain low despite a surge in technology-sector job cuts that has raised fears of an imminent recession. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy's health, suggested the labor market remained tight. "This is a testimony to how tight the labor market remains," said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia.

  • Fed's Bullard: Even 'dovish' policy assumptions require more rate hikes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Even under a "generous" analysis of monetary policy, the Federal Reserve needs to keep raising interest rates given that its tightening so far "had only limited effects on observed inflation," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday. Bullard said the Fed's target policy needs to rise to at least a range between 5.00% and 5.25% from the current level of just below 4.00% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation, though he would defer to Fed Chair Jerome Powell regarding how much higher to move rates at upcoming policy meetings. "On the question of how much to do at any particular meeting ... I would leave that up to the Chair," Bullard said at an economic event in Louisville, Kentucky.

  • Autumn statement: Jeremy Hunt's budget will see millions paying more in tax and energy bills to rise to £3k

    Pensions to rise by 10.1% from April. Temporary levy on energy firms will raise £14bn next year.