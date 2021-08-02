U.S. markets closed

Meredith To Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

·1 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) announced today it will report fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Meredith introduces an updated market positioning and logo that reflect the strength of Meredith&#39;s national and local consumer media brands as well as its expanded portfolio of marketing solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Meredith Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)
Meredith introduces an updated market positioning and logo that reflect the strength of Meredith's national and local consumer media brands as well as its expanded portfolio of marketing solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Meredith Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

Meredith will host a conference call on that day at 9:00 AM EDT and distribute an earnings release and discussion materials prior to the call. Visit ir.meredith.com to access these materials and listen to the call.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) is a diversified media and marketing company that reaches approximately 190 million American consumers each month through trusted brand content, robust brand licensing activities, and a portfolio of television stations in fast-growing U.S. markets. Driven by deep audience insights, Meredith enriches the lives of consumers – including 95 percent of all women and 90 percent of Millennial women in the U.S. – through a variety of platforms including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. The 120-year-old company is known for home, food, family, and lifestyle content from more than 40 iconic brands including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL Simple. Meredith is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator, No. 2 global licensor, No. 6 digital network reaching U.S. women, and owner of a portfolio of 17 television stations that reach a combined 11% of U.S. households and 30 million viewers in large, fast-growing markets across the U.S.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meredith-to-report-fiscal-2021-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-301346446.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

