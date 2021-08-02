Meredith To Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) announced today it will report fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Meredith will host a conference call on that day at 9:00 AM EDT and distribute an earnings release and discussion materials prior to the call. Visit ir.meredith.com to access these materials and listen to the call.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) is a diversified media and marketing company that reaches approximately 190 million American consumers each month through trusted brand content, robust brand licensing activities, and a portfolio of television stations in fast-growing U.S. markets. Driven by deep audience insights, Meredith enriches the lives of consumers – including 95 percent of all women and 90 percent of Millennial women in the U.S. – through a variety of platforms including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. The 120-year-old company is known for home, food, family, and lifestyle content from more than 40 iconic brands including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL Simple. Meredith is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator, No. 2 global licensor, No. 6 digital network reaching U.S. women, and owner of a portfolio of 17 television stations that reach a combined 11% of U.S. households and 30 million viewers in large, fast-growing markets across the U.S.

