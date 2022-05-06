U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,966.20
    -425.63 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Mereo BioPharma to Host Conference Call Highlighting Top-line Clinical Data from “ASTRAEUS” Phase 2 Study of Alvelestat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MREO
Mereo BioPharma Group plc
Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Call scheduled for Monday, May 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET

LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO), “Mereo” or “the Company”, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announced it will host a conference call on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET to review top-line clinical data from its “ASTRAEUS” Phase 2 Study of Alvelestat in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-associated Emphysema.

Conference Call Details:
US: (866) 374-5140
(International): (404) 400-0571
Conference ID: 50222760

A live and archived audio webcast can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.mereobiopharma.com. The archived webcast will remain available on the Company's website for fourteen (14) days following the call.

About Mereo BioPharma
Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases and plans to commercialize selected rare disease programs. The Company has developed a portfolio of six clinical stage product candidates. Mereo’s lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (anti-TIGIT), has advanced into an open label Phase 1b/2 basket study evaluating anti-TIGIT in combination with an anti-PD-1 in a range of tumor types including three rare tumors and three gynecological carcinomas, cervical, ovarian, and endometrial carcinomas. The Company’s second oncology product, navicixizumab, for the treatment of late line ovarian cancer, has completed a Phase 1 study and has been partnered with OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Oncologie, Inc. The Company has two rare disease product candidates, alvelestat for the treatment of severe Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS), and setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). Alvelestat has recently received U.S. Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of AATD and is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in the U.S. and Europe, with top-line data expected in early Q2 2022. The Company’s partner, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., is expected to initiate a pivotal Phase 2/3 pediatric study and young adult study (5-25 years old) for setrusumab in OI in H1 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of our operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook” and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it anticipates.

All of the Company’s forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties some of which are significant or beyond its control and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of its latest Annual Report on Form 20-F, reports on Form 6-K and other documents furnished or filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company wishes to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Mereo BioPharma Contacts:

Mereo

+44 (0)333 023 7300

Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer

Christine Fox, Chief Financial Officer

Burns McClellan (Investor Relations Adviser to Mereo)

+01 212 213 0006

Lee Roth

Investors

investors@mereobiopharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • Meet the little known Vanguard fund that’s crushing it—even in this market

    What would Jack Bogle think? The Vanguard Market Neutral Fund (VMNFX) even posted a small gain on Red Thursday, when the Dow fell 1,000 points and pretty much everything fell apart. The Vanguard Market Neutral Fund is up a stellar 9.5% so far this year, even though stocks and bonds have both tanked.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) extended its losses from yesterday and crashed again this morning. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Plug Power shares were still down about 6.5%. The market crash and rival Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) somber earnings report seem to be having a ripple effect on most fuel-cell stocks today.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio: 10 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article we will discuss some new stock picks of Cathie Wood’s hedge fund. You can skip this part and go directly to see the top 5 New Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. Despite huge criticism and losses, Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment continues to attract investors amid promises of future […]

  • Shopify President Appeals for Patience as Stock Gets Crushed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s president appealed to investors to focus on the company’s growing customer base as the stock dropped again Friday to a fresh two-year low. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for ‘New Friend’ Musk

  • 10 Companies that Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 companies that just increased their dividends. If you want to see some more stocks that raised their dividend payouts, click 5 Companies that Just Increased Their Dividends. Goldman Sachs expects share buybacks in 2022 to reach $1 trillion, up 12% from 2021. The investment bank revised its forecast upwards […]

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Was Plummeting This Week

    This week has been a tough one for stocks, but it's been especially tough for specialty biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday night they had fallen almost 27% week to date. Clovis published those results Wednesday morning and while they couldn't be called disastrous, they weren't what shareholders were yearning for.

  • Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

    Hint: None of them are tech.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood isn't afraid to go fishing in the rain. You have to respect someone that's still looking to buy falling growth stocks when the market is at its worst. Wood added to her existing stakes in Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) on Thursday.

  • Where Will CrowdStrike Be in 3 Years?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • Why Shares of Bloom Energy Are Crashing Today

    The fuel cell maker reported a company record for revenue; hydrogen investors don't seem to care.

  • Why Guardant Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) were trading 23.4% lower as of 11:51 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced its first-quarter results following the market close on Thursday. This result was in line with Wall Street estimates.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Neal Stephenson coined the term "metaverse" in his novel Snow Crash three decades ago, but it reemerged as a hot buzzword over the past year as virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital asset platforms blended together and blurred the barriers between the physical and digital worlds. Today I'll review three promising metaverse stocks -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) -- and explain why they could still be compelling investments in this challenging environment for higher-growth tech stocks.

  • Boeing Exits Chicago as City Wrestles With Crime, Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s decision to leave Chicago is the latest blow to a U.S. city that already has seen its once-mighty economy battered by Covid-19 and crime.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarTh

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders will vote on carrying out a 20-for-1 stock split at its annual meeting later this month. Splitting the stock into smaller, easier-to-purchase shares could make investing in the company significantly more attractive to a wider pool of investors and work to increase trading volume. Amazon stock has been hit hard following the company's recent first-quarter earnings release.

  • Peloton stock hits all-time low, Vinco Ventures stock soars, Under Armour slides on earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several stocks tied to today's trending industry stories, including Vinco Ventures announcing its Cryptyde spinoff.

  • Why Under Armour Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) (NYSE: UA) fell 23.8% on Friday after the athletic apparel maker posted an unexpected loss and issued a tepid full-year profit forecast. Its results were dampened by coronavirus-related lockdowns in China, which led sales in its Asia-Pacific region to fall by 14%. Supply chain disruptions made it impossible for Under Armour to obtain the inventory it needed to satisfy the demand for its products among consumers.

  • Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we will discuss some stocks sold by Ken Fisher in the first quarter. You can skip this part and go to read Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Ken Fisher is one of the most followed finance experts in the world. Fisher, whose worth stands at $5 billion, is […]