U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,681.25
    -27.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,469.00
    -200.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,304.25
    -72.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,671.10
    -15.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.94
    -0.80 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.90
    -9.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.30 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9628
    -0.0060 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +5.25 (+19.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0768
    -0.0089 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2530
    +0.9330 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,942.37
    -149.68 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.83
    -10.71 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.76
    -53.84 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Mereo BioPharma Offered to Settle Proxy Contest with Rubric Capital Management by Putting Rubric Principal and Second New Director on the Board

Mereo BioPharma Group plc
·5 min read
Mereo BioPharma Group plc
Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Rubric Summarily Rejected the Proposal and Refused to Provide a Counteroffer

Rubric’s Second General Meeting Requisition Notice Again Fails to Satisfy Basic Requirements
of the Companies Act 2006 Which Apply to All U.K. Companies and Shareholders

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO), (“Mereo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, offered to resolve matters with Rubric Capital Management LP (“Rubric”) by putting a Rubric principal and another new director on its Board immediately. Mereo’s proposal included having two existing Mereo directors retire. Rubric has rejected the proposal and refused to negotiate toward reaching a resolution, seeking instead to pursue a proxy campaign that will be expensive for Mereo and its shareholders.

The Board commented:

“We are disappointed that Rubric has rejected this reasonable proposal and has insisted instead that Mereo provide Rubric with four Board seats. The Company would prefer to avoid the distraction and expense of a proxy contest and is surprised that Rubric is refusing to discuss any resolution other than one that involves Mereo acceding to Rubric’s full demands. We have proactively engaged in ongoing dialogue with Rubric toward a resolution, which we believe is in the best interests of all our shareholders, and we remain open to a reasonable compromise.”

In addition, Mereo today notified Rubric that its notice of September 14, 2022, purporting to call for a General Meeting of Shareholders of Mereo under Section 303 of the Companies Act 2006, is legally invalid. Despite proactive efforts by Mereo to help Rubric comply with English corporate law, Rubric’s requisition notice was not delivered by a registered shareholder and continues therefore to fail to satisfy this basic legal requirement.

About Mereo BioPharma
Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for rare diseases and in oncology and plans to commercialize selected rare disease programs. The Company has developed a portfolio of six clinical stage product candidates. The Company has two rare disease product candidates, setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) and alvelestat for the treatment of severe Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) and Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS). The Company’s partner, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., has initiated a pivotal Phase 2/3 pediatric study in young adults (5-25 years old) for setrusumab in OI and expects to initiate a study in pediatric patients (2-5 years old) in the second half of 2022. The partnership with Ultragenyx includes potential milestone payments of up to $254 million and royalties to Mereo on Ultragenyx territories. Mereo has retained EU and UK commercial rights and will pay Ultragenyx royalties on those territories. Alvelestat has received U.S. Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of AATD and positive top-line data were recently reported from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in North America, Europe and the UK. Mereo’s lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (anti-TIGIT), is currently in an open label Phase 1b/2 basket study evaluating anti-TIGIT in combination with an anti-PD-1 in a range of tumor types including three rare tumors and three gynecological carcinomas, cervical, ovarian, and endometrial carcinomas. The Company’s second oncology product, navicixizumab, for the treatment of late line ovarian cancer, has completed a Phase 1 study and has been partnered with OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Oncologie, Inc. The global licensing agreement with OncXerna includes payments of up to $300 million in milestones and royalties.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of our operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook” and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it anticipates.

All of the Company’s forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties some of which are significant or beyond its control and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of its latest Annual Report on Form 20-F, reports on Form 6-K and other documents furnished or filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company wishes to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Mereo BioPharma Contacts:

 

Mereo

+44 (0)333 023 7300

Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer

 

Charles Sermon, General Counsel

 

Christine Fox, Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Abernathy MacGregor (Communications Adviser to Mereo)

+01 212 371 5999 

Tom Johnson / Dan Scorpio

 

Media

tbj@abmac.com / dps@abmac.com

 

 

Burns McClellan (Investor Relations Adviser to Mereo)

+01 212 213 0006

Lee Roth

 

Investors

investors@mereobiopharma.com

        




Recommended Stories

  • How to survive the worst bear market of all time

    Today, with the stock market in meltdown mode, it’s natural to look back at other times of financial woe. The market environment in the 1970s can be particularly instructive.

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • Are Any of the FAANG Stocks Worth Buying?

    For years, FAANG stocks (a phrase coined by CNBC's Jim Cramer) were among the best-performing large-cap companies. While all five companies in the grouping are solid businesses, some of the stocks have performed much better than others recently, and only one has outperformed the broader market this year.

  • Investors Appear Satisfied With Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Prospects

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.6x Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) may be sending very...

  • Better Dividend Stock: AT&T vs. IBM

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) both underwent dramatic transformations over the past year. AT&T divested DirecTV, merged WarnerMedia with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) , and sold many of its non-core assets to prioritize the growth of its core telecom business.

  • Pound will be worth less than dollar if Bailey fails to act, warn economists - live updates

    Bank of England urged to raise rates as markets bet on 6pc by next year Public borrowing costs soar as markets punish Kwarteng FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as pound crashes to record low Lord Howell: Thatcher’s energy plan was derailed – now we are paying a gigantic price Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    If you'd invested $5,000 in an S&P 500 index fund 10 years ago, your investment would be worth around $12,500 today. For example, a $5,000 investment in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) would have grown over the past decade to around $44,000, while the same investment in Google (whose parent company is now called Alphabet) would be worth nearly $27,000 today. Not every stock will be the next Amazon or Alphabet, but some lucrative long-term buying opportunities have emerged in the growing cloud, semiconductor, and ad-tech markets as the grueling bear market drags on.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall as Fed fears, currency turmoil persist

    U.S. stock futures sank Monday morning, with equities poised for more turbulence at open as fears of excessive Fed tightening and a wild run in currency markets rattle investors.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investing for the long term is the best way to grow your wealth. And these three stocks can help you do it.

  • Little Excitement Around Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Earnings

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.4x Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) may be sending bullish signals at the...

  • Seems Like We Are Getting Close to a Rally

    When equity folks are fretting more about interest rates and currencies than stocks, you know they are concerned.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy as the Market Plunges

    Since hitting a record high during the first week of January, the broad-based S&P 500 has gone on to lose as much as 24% of its value and delivered its worst first-half performance in 52 years. The growth stock-focused Nasdaq Composite has performed even worse, with a peak-to-trough decline of 34% since mid-November. This is something Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows all too well.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Just about all growth stocks were hammered this year. Since they peaked in the first quarter of 2021, the lack of favorable momentum toward U.S. federal legalization has taken a major toll on their stock prices. But these companies are growing revenue at a healthy rate that could make them top cannabis players by the time U.S. federal legalization happens.

  • 3 Companies Boosting Their Dividends Faster Than Inflation

    Rising dividends can give investors a chance to see their purchasing power keep pace with rapidly rising prices.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big Name Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nvidia Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Don’t panic about your 401(k)

    It’s been a heckuva turbulent ride, including Russian defaults, emerging market crises, dot-com disasters, terrorist atrocities, global financial meltdowns, a U.S. housing collapse that rivaled the Great Depression, inflation panics, deflation panics, energy crises, sovereign debt crises, and a global pandemic. Read: What is a bear market? The people who panic and sell the stocks in their retirement portfolios right here will end up kicking themselves.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO) recent 6.1% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls Cisco Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSCO ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Tech Stocks Face Another 10% Drop or More as Strong Dollar Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- The great tech selloff of 2022 is far from over as investors brace for earnings misses that may spur a more than 10% plunge in the Nasdaq 100.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysMore than two-

  • 1.6 million Americans are about to get an average $750 back from the IRS — could you be one of them?

    The tax agency is about to hand out more than a billion dollars to taxpayers.

  • Better Buy: Carnival Cruise vs. Royal Caribbean Stock

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) are two of the biggest players in the space, and investors might be wondering which of these companies is the better investment now that trip demand is rebounding. Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors have very different takes on the question of whether Carnival or Royal Caribbean is the better buy. George Budwell: Carnival's management painted a fairly optimistic picture about its ongoing recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic when it reported 2022 second-quarter earnings back in June.