U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,981.89
    -128.52 (-3.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,508.75
    -872.59 (-2.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,763.65
    -502.76 (-4.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,845.54
    -60.54 (-3.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.08
    -0.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.80
    -24.80 (-1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    -0.33 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    -0.0114 (-1.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4330
    +0.0710 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1518
    -0.0163 (-1.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2200
    +1.4200 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,936.71
    -1,352.01 (-6.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.02
    -31.68 (-6.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,400.09
    -72.94 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

'The Merge' could be good news for China's Ethereum enthusiasts

Rita Liao
·5 min read

When China banned cryptocurrency mining and trading, many saw it as putting an end to a burgeoning industry in the world's second-largest economy. As it turned out, the country's crypto investors, developers, and hobbyists continue to play a critical role in building the backbone and applications of web3.

The Merge, the much-anticipated network update on Ethereum that's slated to unfold this week, could provide a new way for China's crypto enthusiasts to participate in the blockchain economy two years after the country began phasing out the lucrative crypto mining industry.

While crypto mining, the process that verifies and adds new transactions to the blockchain using the proof-of-work method, is costly to join and prone to regulatory clampdown, crypto staking, enabled by the Merge, offers enhanced censorship resistance thanks to its low barriers to entry both in terms of cost and the computing power required.

More discreet

The Merge is expected to address one of the biggest criticisms against cryptocurrency -- its environmental impact. For China specifically, the transition will also make it harder for regulators to trace participants in the Ethereum network, which has a market cap of over $200 billion as of writing.

Major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum have been using what's called the proof-of-work consensus method to validate transactions, where computer servers -- or miners -- race to solve cryptographic puzzles by consuming massive amounts of power.

Before China banned crypto mining, the country accounted for as much as two-thirds of Bitcoin's worldwide hash power, the energy consumed to carry out proof-of-work.

But Beijing saw the novel sector as a drag on its economy. In 2019, China added crypto mining to a list of industries to be "eliminated" because they "lacked safe production conditions, seriously wasted resources, polluted the environment," among other issues. Since then regulators have launched a number of crackdowns on mining, but the industry recently saw a rebound in hash rate after laying low for several months.

It won't be surprising to see local governments loosening their grip a little as time passes. Crypto mines are often located in backward and landlocked areas of China where there isn't much economic development for tax revenues otherwise.

But after the Merge, the amount of energy it takes to validate Ethereum transactions will be "indistinguishable", said Daniel Dizon, co-founder and CEO of Swell Network, an Ethereum staking protocol.

Ethereum will switch to a so-called proof-of-stake mechanism. Servers compete by "staking" their tokens as collateral in the network in order to approve transactions, which is estimated to reduce the blockchain's power consumption by 99%.

"All you need is basically fairly low computer power, like a computer at home, and the asset itself because it's proof of the asset that you put at stake," said Dizon.

The power needed to operate a "node" can be as lightweight as running a Raspberry Pi, the microcomputer originally designed to teach basic computer science in developing countries, Dizon added.

The switch means regulators can no longer detect Ethereum node operators by tracking abnormally high electricity consumption. Proof-of-work, on the other hand, normally takes place at mining farms full of rigs, the set of hardware and processors assembled for crypto mining.

"[A mining facility] is a big place that's hot and noisy and uses up a lot of energy. It's kind of hard to miss, right?" said a long-time crypto miner from Singapore who uses the nickname James.

More decentralized

Aside from its environmental impact, crypto mining also incurs exorbitant upfront investments in rigs that could easily cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Proof-of-stake, in comparison, allows anyone with the tokens to start staking right away.

Running a node is one way to join the staking economy, but to be a node operator, one needs to not only have a good dose of technical competency but also own at least 32 ETH, which, as of writing, amounts to $55,648.

That's why many ETH holders delegate third parties to stake their assets. Centralized crypto exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase allow users to put down any amount by pooling together others' tokens. But such platforms have mostly left China and removed Chinese users following Beijing's crackdown. That means if one holds a Chinese passport, they won't pass the know-your-customer or KYC requirement on a centralized platform that fully abides by Chinese law.

Users who are more crypto-savvy could opt for decentralized protocols, which use algorithms to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions rather than relying on a centralized intermediary, allowing for a higher degree of anonymity. Decentralized options often enable liquid staking, meaning users can access their funds anytime and avoid the custodial risks associated with centralized platforms.

For the technically proficient, it's possible to operate nodes from China, though the country's intricate censorship machine could add uncertainties. Nodes need a "good internet connection" to talk to their nearby peers to carry out the validation process, explained Lecky, CTO of Swell. But nodes in China could be on a virtual private network or VPN, which is used to circumvent the Great Firewall by masking their true IP address, making it tricky for nodes to know where exactly their peers are.

Despite these obstacles, China's crypto users are already jumping on the staking bandwagon. While it's tricky to put a firm number down, Dizon reckoned a "meaningful" percentage of ETH is held and managed in China, with an upswing in capital inflows into the staking economy expected after the Merge.

"The issue of geography, especially in the context of a permissionless and decentralized network in cyberspace which is effectively what Ethereum is, slightly complicates things when discussing whether assets are truly held or staked ultimately within a specific 'meatspace' boundary, i.e. a certain jurisdiction, be it China or otherwise," the founder added.

Despite crypto ban, China’s tech talent rides the global web3 wave

Recommended Stories

  • Google closes $5.4B Mandiant acquisition

    Google has announced that its proposed $5.4 billion bid to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant is now complete. The internet giant revealed plans to acquire publicly traded Mandiant back in March, less than a year after Mandiant was spun out of its previous owner FireEye as part of a $1.2 billion deal with private equity firm Symphony Technology Group. Moving forward, Mandiant will operate under the auspices of Google Cloud, though the Mandiant brand will live on.

  • Algorand Boosters Push Back on Helium’s Proposed Move to Solana

    Decentralized Wi-Fi network Helium Network has proposed moving to the Solana blockchain. But a Solana competitor has another idea.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • It's Google Vs. Amazon Now In Online Shopping

    Amazon's Buy With Prime program could boost its e-commerce dominance. But Google has refocused on using e-commerce-related searches to boost advertising growth.

  • Crypto Exchange Huobi to Delist 7 Privacy Coins, Including Zcash, Monero

    Seven privacy tokens listed on the popular exchange will be delisted early next week.

  • If the Merge Goes Well, Here's How Crypto Investors Benefit

    It's a software update of the Ethereum blockchain, which is considered the internet of the crypto space. The Merge is set for Sept. 15, and if all goes well, the crypto industry will take a huge step forward in building trust among investors, crypto enthusiasts say. Experts say that the Merge will ease a major criticism of the industry by sharply reducing the energy consumption of crypto-related activities.

  • Bitcoin's Health May Hinge on a Legal Feud in Norway

    Some developers say a lawsuit from pseudonymous bitcoiner Hodlonaut against Craig Wright, who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, is vital to the cryptocurrency’s growth.

  • Comcast debuts 2Gbps internet service in four states

    After nearly two years of testing, Comcast is one step closer to offering multi-gig symmetrical speeds over cable.

  • Ethereum Builds A Base In Enterprise: What The Ethereum Merge Will Do For Businesses

    Decentralization on Ethereum was a way of allowing individuals to interact directly with each other through a self-executing smart contract.

  • 1 Part of Amazon’s Business That Should Get Investors Excited (It’s Not What You Think)

    Investors have long known about the power of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) web services segment. This video will highlight another part of Amazon's business that is becoming a meaningful part of its success.

  • Ethereum blockchain to undergo major upgrade to cut energy use

    A long-awaited software upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain aimed at slashing its huge energy consumption is expected this week, a move proponents say may widen the technology's use and support the price of the ether token. The upgrade, known as the "Merge," will mark a radical change to how transactions on the Ethereum blockchain occur and ether tokens are created. The new system will consume 99.95% less energy, according to the Ethereum Foundation https://ethereum.org/en/upgrades/merge/, a body which acts as a spokesperson for the network.

  • Cream Finance Exploiter Converts $1.75M in Stolen Funds to Bitcoin

    The decentralized finance application has been exploited three times since going live in 2020.

  • Cybersecurity firm Fortanix secures capital to provide confidential computing services

    According to one 2021 survey, 61% of security leaders in the enterprise believed their cybersecurity teams to be understaffed. "Businesses and government agencies are looking for a new approach to keep their data safe regardless of where it is, especially in the cloud," Ambuj Kumar told TechCrunch via email. Kumar, being something of a salesman, posits that Fortanix is one of the more holistic solutions to the growing challenge of data security.

  • Marketmind: Happy Monday

    Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price inflation report for August will be critical to the Fed's interest rate decision later this month and, therefore, the tone and direction for world markets. Bond and rates markets are taking this to heart - the two-year Treasury yield on Friday rose to a 15-year high of 3.575% and implied U.S. interest rates nudged 4%.

  • Credit Suisse exec: Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings

    Credit Suisse's Swiss unit has become more efficient and growth focused in recent years and will thus be hit less by restructuring and cost savings than other parts of the bank, its head said in a media interview published on Tuesday. "We will also make some cuts within the broader cost savings programme, but overall we are not top of the list of priorities for adjustments," he said. Reuters reported earlier this month that around 5,000 jobs could be cut at Credit Suisse as part of a cost reduction drive.

  • Light Street Capital reaffirms decision to vote against Zendesk go-private deal

    In a letter to the company board, Light Street also asked it to postpone the voting on the deal, which is due Sept. 19. Zendesk did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Light Street in August had proposed a recapitalization of Zendesk, with a $2 billion preferred equity investment arranged by the investment firm and a $2 billion incremental debt facility.

  • Icon PLC (ICLR) Surges 3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Icon PLC (ICLR) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • US Inflation Has Peaked, Says Goldman Sachs's Moe

    Tim Moe, chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., discusses US inflation, the underperformance in Asian equities and his outlook for markets. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Most big cryptocurrencies decrease as Uniswap tumbles

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Tuesday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest change, dropping 7.25% to $6.24. Seven additional currencies posted decreases Tuesday.

  • Investment Giant KKR Puts Portion of Private Equity Fund on Avalanche Blockchain

    American investment firm KKR has made its Health Care Strategic Growth Fund available on the Avalanche blockchain.