MERGE Media Disrupts the Mortgage Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / The mortgage industry is consumed with inefficiency and outdated processes. The days of many brokers are spent making cold calls and finding new methods for generating leads for their businesses. The Internet has expanded their potential client bases by giving people the ability to tour homes online, but have client prospects truly improved? While large companies can generate leads for mortgage brokers, they have become machines, selling the same client possibilities to multiple brokers and without personalization. It's worth asking, then, if it might be wise for mortgage professionals to invest in a new way of generating leads, one that is more customized to their market and potential client base. MERGE Media, which was founded by a team of seasoned, top-producing mortgage bankers and experienced digital marketers, is one company that is challenging the idea that mass leads result in success for mortgage brokers and instead builds customized marketing campaigns for mortgage brokers and lenders. As a result, they are generating and selling appointments that help lead to a higher rate of customer conversion for their clients.

Personalized Leads for Mortgage Brokers Can Strengthen Their Businesses.

As any mortgage broker knows, demographics matter. Compare Dallas and Portland, Maine, for example. The average salary for someone living in Dallas is roughly $61,000/year whereas it is around $69,000 for a person in Portland, Maine. That difference can change the profile of the perfect customer that a mortgage broker is looking for. There can also be crucial differences between zip codes, including optimal credit scores, the amount of free equity a prospect has, and the years they have been in a home. These are the details that MERGE Media focuses on. Its team thinks that rather than present their clients with hundreds of generic leads that may or may not fit their needs, it is more effective to customize their marketing, which creates efficiencies in time and money.

Story continues

Mortgage Brokers Can Benefit from Warmed-Up Leads.

With the average conversion rate for cold calls hovering at 2%, it seems clear that a better way is needed for mortgage brokers to make contact with prospective customers. What would be helpful for busy mortgage professionals is if they could receive leads that had already been warmed up, so to speak, so that when they connected with them, there was a higher likelihood of taking that contact all the way to a sale. At MERGE Media, they build strategic marketing campaigns that are unique to each mortgage banker or broker. Each prospective buyer inquiry triggers a series of email and text messaging designed to provide the prospective borrower with important information on the mortgage process. The warming process continues until the mortgage banker has spoken with the prospective borrower.

The potential advantages are numerous. Spam calls are avoided, which creates a better experience for the prospective borrower and maximizes a broker's time. It is also no longer a race for mortgage brokers to see who can be the first point of contact for the lead, as the broker is buying exclusive appointments. MERGE Media fills their clients' calendars with pre-qualified buyers who meet their lending criteria. When their clients come in each day to work, they see set appointments in their calendar. If, for example, MERGE Media's specialist talks to a lead on Monday but their client cannot speak with them until Wednesday, MERGE Media will send them one or two additional emails in the meantime so that the lead stays warm. By investing in such a system, MERGE Media's clients bypass perhaps hours of cold calls that lead nowhere and can instead focus on viable leads.

With a Different Approach to Lead Generation, the Outlook for Mortgage Brokers Can Expand.

There are limitations to large-lead generators, and mortgage professionals now have solid alternatives. With MERGE Media, they can work with industry experts that will provide them with personalized prospects and begin building the relationships before the mortgage broker speaks to them, an investment that could ultimately lead to fewer cold calls and less time and money wasted.

MERGE Media is a digital marketing agency that specializes in generating customized leads for mortgage brokers and lenders. Its professionals create personalized campaigns for their clients and constantly look for ways to help them to do their jobs better and more easily. For the convenience of its clients, MERGE Media partners with Coin Payments and can accept payments in cryptocurrency.

