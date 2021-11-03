U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,624.14
    -6.51 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,975.72
    -76.91 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,655.88
    +6.28 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,391.33
    +29.47 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.03
    -2.88 (-3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.90
    -26.50 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.30 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0190 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3657
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0430
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,043.68
    -1,768.36 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,528.27
    -25.20 (-1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.77
    -36.04 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Merge raises $15M Series A for its B2B integrations platform

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

Merge, an integrations platform that focuses on B2B use cases, today announced that it has raised a $15 million Series A funding round led by Addition, with participation from existing investor NEA, which led the company's $4.5 million seed round, and a number of angel investors. In addition to the new funding, the company also today announced partnerships with HR providers BambooHR and application tracking system Lever.

Merge co-founders Shensi Ding and Gil Feig told me that when the company announced its seed funding, there were about 100 companies on its platform. Today that number is 600 and Ding noted that this now includes a number of public companies. As is often the case with seed-stage startups, Merge spent a lot of the last few months building the right tools for these larger customers, including single-tenant hosting for those enterprises that need those kinds of assurances. But the team also added features like CSV uploads, SAML SSO custom field mapping, more detailed logging and more.

The company's vision is to become the de facto standard for B2B integrations. Right now, its focus is on HR, payroll, accounting and recruiting, but that's mainly because the team is still small and had to focus its efforts.

Image Credits: Merge

"We are planning on crossing many categories and not only focusing on a few," Ding said. "This was just the beginning. But to be honest, one thing that Gil and I previously experienced at our previous companies was that those broad integrations companies are too broad. They don't really cover enough players in a space where if you have a customer who's on one platform, sure, that one customer might be covered, but then the 10 other customers you're trying to onboard probably aren't covered by those broad integrations platforms. Having comprehensive coverage in existing categories has been really huge for us."

As Feig also stressed, Merge doesn't see itself as a workflow automation platform that wants to compete with Microsoft's Power Automate and similar platforms. Instead, the team is positioning Merge as a tool to help B2B companies build customer-facing integrations. The average B2B company needs to integrate with dozens of vendors -- and those integrations can often be brittle. Merge offers them a unified API that can then power all of these user-facing experiences.

Image Credits: Merge

"We're seeing these bigger companies work on or acquire products like Dell Boomi and that sort of thing," Feig explained. "They really are still workflow automation, which are mainly beneficial for internal use cases, like 'when something happened on Salesforce, notify the sales team on Slack.' The benefit overall of what we're doing is the fact that we're unified, the fact that you get 20, 30, 40 API's all unified into a single format. That one build produces all of those integrations whereas those classic workflow products that more and more people are rolling out still require you to build one-by-one. They just move the implementation from code to having to drag and drop blocks in a UI."

Currently, Merge features about 50 integrations. Unsurprisingly, the team plans to use the new funding to expand into more categories and to expand its engineering and sales team to do so.

"Merge is revolutionizing customer-facing integrations in the B2B space by helping developers integrate fast and integrate once," said Lee Fixel, Founder of Addition. "Their track record demonstrates Merge is solving a common problem with the right product, and we’re excited to support the company on its continued growth trajectory."

Merge raises $4.5M to help B2B companies build customer-facing integrations

Recommended Stories

  • Blotout raises $3M seed to build privacy-focused customer data platform

    As companies deal with a growing array of privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA, they are looking for solutions that help them not only understand their customers better, but also help them comply with those laws in a less labor-intensive way. Bloutout, a member of the Y Combinator winter 2021 cohort, announced a $3 million seed round today to help solve that problem. The early stage startup has built a customer data platform (CDP) from the ground up with a focus on data privacy.

  • QuestDB snares $12M Series A with hosted version coming soon

    Since that time, the startup, which was a member of the Y Combinator summer 2020 cohort, has been working hard to build a community around the open source project, while working on the enterprise version and an upcoming hosted version, which should be ready by the end of the year. Customers can install the enterprise version on their cloud of choice and manage it themselves, but the company has been hearing requests from customers for something easier.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    These fundamentally strong stocks have become attractive picks thanks to sharp stock price pullbacks in 2021.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – November 2nd, 2021

    After a bearish start to the week, a move back through Monday’s highs would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • Tax software company Avalara makes 3rd acquisition since start of October

    Seattle-based tax software company Avalara Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) has acquired 3CE Technologies, a commodity classification company headquartered in Montreal. With 3CE, Avalara has now acquired three companies since the start of October. The acquisition will enable Avalara "to make it easier to sell anywhere in the world across new industries and use cases,” Craig Reed, general manager of cross-border at Avalara, said in a news release.

  • Meet Cardinal Health's CTO aiming to drive profit through Fuse software arm

    Cardinal Health Inc.'s Fuse software division has grown to 350 employees globally – and grown in importance within the $162.5 billion company.

  • Ansys signs agreement with AI software platform Oculii to advance autonomous vehicle radar systems

    According to Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys, the partnership between the two companies will aim to design solutions that could shape autonomous radar technologies of the future.

  • Datable Announces Integrated Marketing Programs with Two Leading Consumer Goods Companies in Partnership With Dabbl

    Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC) (OTCQB: TTMZF) (the "Company" or "Datable"), a software company that provides a marketing automation and consumer data platform called PLATFORM3, announces that since launching its partnership with Adjoy, Inc. (DBA Dabbl, "Dabbl", see press release dated October 18, 2021) it has signed agreements with two leading consumer goods companies.

  • China ministry orders 38 apps to rectify excessive collection of personal data

    China's government on Wednesday ordered 38 apps from a number of companies including social media giant Tencent Corp to rectify what it called the excessive collection of personal information. The order marks the latest move in a continuing regulatory crackdown in China across a range of sectors, and arrives days after China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), a sweeping ordinance dictating online privacy practices, went into full effect. In a statement posted on a social media account of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the regulator found that the apps in question collected unnecessary personal information.

  • Microsoft Teams gets 3D animated avatars, because metaverse

    Microsoft wants a piece of the metaverse, too, so at its Ignite conference today, the company announced 3D avatars for those Teams meetings where you don't want to be on camera. To access Mesh for Teams, you will be able use anything from a smartphone to a VR headset or a HoloLens. Microsoft is quite open about the fact that this is its metaverse play for productivity, "designed to make online meetings more personal, engaging and fun," Microsoft's John Roach writes in today's announcement.

  • Firefox mobile update makes it easier to pick up from where you left off

    Mozilla has rolled out Firefox 94 for Android and iOS, and with it comes a new homepage.

  • How to fix some foibles of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

    Apple brought a host of changes with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, but not all of these revisions can be readily amended or undone.

  • Korea’s Largest Payments App More Than Doubles in Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Pay Corp., South Korea’s largest mobile payments app, more than doubled in its debut in Seoul, following a rocky path to public markets that was marked by heightened regulatory scrutiny. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiati

  • ByteDance reorganization offers glimpse into TikTok parent's future

    ByteDance has long been celebrated as an "app factory" for its proven model of churning out apps and monetizing them through a robust back end of shared resources, from engineering to marketing support. The result is a rank of household apps -- Douyin and Toutiao in China and TikTok in the rest of the world. ByteDance will group its apps and operations under six new "business units," according to an internal document seen by TechCrunch Tuesday.

  • Clubhouse goes multi-lingual with 13 languages added to newest update

    Voice-first social media platform Clubhouse has gone back to school to learn itself a baker's dozen worth of new languages. The company has announced in a press conference in India the addition of 13 new languages to its app, making it more accessible to people who want to see the platform available in their native languages. The app update bakes in localizations for the millions of people who don't speak English, or who simply prefer a local-language alternative.

  • Microsoft Loop is a new Office app built for collaborative work

    Microsoft Loop, a new Office collaboration announced today, takes the company's Fluid Framework vision one step further.

  • Activeloop snags $5M seed to build streaming database for AI applications

    Activeloop, a member of the Y Combinator summer 2018 cohort, is building a database specifically designed for media-focused artificial intelligence applications. Today the company announced a $5 million seed investment led by 468 Capital and CM Ventures, with participation from Tribe Capital, Shasta Ventures and various tech industry angels. Davit Buniatyan, founder and CEO at the company, says the company developed out of research he was doing at Princeton where he saw the need for a streaming database of unstructured data like images and video specifically designed for AI use cases.

  • Who are the winners of the Solana Ignition hackathon?

    Solana’s fourth annual ignition event hackathon has delivered $5m in prizes for the most innovative new projects on the ecosystem.

  • WorkForce Software Chief Marketing Officer, Sandra Moran, Named One of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021

    Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces its Chief Marketing Officer, Sandra Moran, was named to The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021 list by The Software Report. These women leaders were chosen based on their demonstrated leadership capabilities, career track record, and quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry. Hundreds of nominees were reviewed with substantive feedback from peers and collea

  • Match Group details plans for a dating 'metaverse,' Tinder's virtual goods-based economy

    Tinder has already undergone a big revamp with its recent launch of "Explore," a new section inside the app that will enable more interactive experiences, including the second "Swipe Night" series, real-time chat, interest-based matching, and more. Now, parent company Match Group is detailing its longer-term vision for Tinder and Explore, which will expand to include exclusive, shared, and live experiences and a virtual goods-based economy, supported by Tinder's new in-app currency, Tinder Coins. In addition, Match spoke today about its broader plans for a dating "metaverse," and avatar-based virtual experiences that may later roll out to apps across its portfolio, including Tinder.