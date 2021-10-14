MERGER ALERT - ADMS, AZPN, and FLXN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Agreement Announcement: October 11, 2021

Transaction Details:Upon the closing of the transaction, Supernus will acquire Adamas through a tender offer for $8.10 per share in cash payable at closing plus two non-tradable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash for a total consideration of $9.10 per share in cash.

For details on the ADMS investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/adamas-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-request-form

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Merger Announcement: October 11, 2021

Transaction Details:. Upon the closing of the transaction, Aspen Tech shareholders will receive $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of the new Aspen Tech, implying a total consideration of $160 a share, and deal with a total equity value of about $11 billion before expected synergies.

For details on the AZPN investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/aspen-technology-inc-information-request-form

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Agreement Announcement: October 11, 2021

Transaction Details:Upon the closing of the transaction, Pacira will acquire Flexion for $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right worth up to $8.00 per share in cash.

For details on the FLXN investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/flexion-therapeutics-inc-information-request-form

