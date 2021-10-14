U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

MERGER ALERT - ADMS, AZPN, and FLXN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Agreement Announcement: October 11, 2021
Transaction Details:Upon the closing of the transaction, Supernus will acquire Adamas through a tender offer for $8.10 per share in cash payable at closing plus two non-tradable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash for a total consideration of $9.10 per share in cash.

For details on the ADMS investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/adamas-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-request-form

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Merger Announcement: October 11, 2021
Transaction Details:. Upon the closing of the transaction, Aspen Tech shareholders will receive $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of the new Aspen Tech, implying a total consideration of $160 a share, and deal with a total equity value of about $11 billion before expected synergies.

For details on the AZPN investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/aspen-technology-inc-information-request-form

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Agreement Announcement: October 11, 2021
Transaction Details:Upon the closing of the transaction, Pacira will acquire Flexion for $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right worth up to $8.00 per share in cash.

For details on the FLXN investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/flexion-therapeutics-inc-information-request-form

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the U.S. and internationally. Founded by Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky over 20 years ago, Levi & Korsinsky has achieved remarkable results, fighting for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations and winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668232/MERGER-ALERT--ADMS-AZPN-and-FLXN-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Concerning-the-Mergers-of-these-Companies

