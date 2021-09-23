MERGER ALERT - EJFA, HTPA, and ECHO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Agreement Announcement: September 15, 2021

Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, the combined company will be valued at an estimated enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion at closing, Pagaya will become a publicly listed entity and trade under a new ticker symbol.

For details on the EJFA investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/ejf-acquisition-corp-information-request-form



Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Merger Announcement: September 9, 2021

Transaction Details:. Under the terms of the merger, the combined company will have a pro forma ownership of approximately 71% existing shareholders, 19% SPAC and founder shares and 11% PIPE and convert investors. As part of the transaction, existing Packable shareholders will be eligible to receive up to 12 million additional earnout shares, based on Packable's future stock performance.

For details on the HTPA investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/highland-transcend-partners-i-corp-information-request-form

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ECHO)

Agreement Announcement: September 10, 2021

Transaction Details:Under the terms of the agreement, Echo stockholders will receive $48.25 per share in cash.

For details on the ECHO investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/echo-global-logistics-inc-information-request-form

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the U.S. and internationally. Founded by Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky over 20 years ago, Levi & Korsinsky has achieved remarkable results, fighting for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations and winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

Story continues

For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/665371/MERGER-ALERT--EJFA-HTPA-and-ECHO-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Concerning-the-Mergers-of-these-Companies



