MERGER ALERT - FMO, and GWB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)

Agreement Announcement: September 16, 2021
Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, the outstanding common stock of FMO will be exchanged for newly issued common stock of Kayne Anderson.

For details on the FMO investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/fiduciary-claymore-energy-infrastructure-fund-information-request-form

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Merger Announcement: September 13, 2021
Transaction Details:. Under the terms of the merger, GWB shareholders will receive .8425 shares of FIBK Class A common stock for each GWB share they own. Following completion of the transaction, GWB shareholders will collectively own 43% of the combined company.

For details on the GWB investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/great-western-bancorp-inc-information-request-form

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the U.S. and internationally. Founded by Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky over 20 years ago, Levi & Korsinsky has achieved remarkable results, fighting for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations and winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665372/MERGER-ALERT--FMO-and-GWB-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Concerning-the-Mergers-of-these-Companies

