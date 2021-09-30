U.S. markets closed

MERGER ALERT - GGPIU, and KRA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI, GGPIQ, and GGPIU")

Agreement Announcement: September 21, 2021
Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, the combined company will be held by a new public company that will be named Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited, which is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PSNY". The transaction implies an enterprise value of approximately USD 20 billion.

For details on the GGPIU investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/gores-guggenheim-inc-information-request-form

Kraton Corp. ("NYSE:KRA")

Agreement Announcement: September 27, 2021
Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, Kraton's shareholders will receive $45.50 in cash for each share of Kraton common stock they own.

For details on the KRA investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/kraton-corp-information-request-form

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the U.S. and internationally. Founded by Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky over 20 years ago, Levi & Korsinsky has achieved remarkable results, fighting for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations and winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666341/MERGER-ALERT--GGPIU-and-KRA-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Concerning-the-Mergers-of-these-Companies

