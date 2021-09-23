MERGER ALERT – GKSY, and GPCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Agreement Announcement: September 15, 2021

Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, GreenSky stockholders will receive 0.03 shares of common stock of Goldman Sachs for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock. Based on the closing share price of Goldman Sachs common stock as of September 14, 2021, this represents a per share price for GreenSky Class A common stock of $12.11 and an implied transaction value of approximately $2.24 billion.

For details on the GKSY investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/greensky-inc-information-request-form

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Agreement Announcement: September 10, 2021

Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, a newly created merger subsidiary of Golden Path will be merged with and into MC with MC being the surviving entity and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Path. Upon closing of the transaction, Golden Path will change its name to MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

For details on the GPCO investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/echo-global-logistics-inc-information-request-form

For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

