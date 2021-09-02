U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.57
    +14.48 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,466.40
    +153.87 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,348.75
    +39.37 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,307.16
    +20.10 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.16
    +1.57 (+2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.33 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2950
    -0.0070 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0050
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,553.41
    +1,072.87 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.21
    +2.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

MERGER ALERT - INOV, and SC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Agreement Announcement: August 19, 2021
Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock.

For details on the INOV investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/inovalon-information-request-form

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Merger Announcement: August 24, 2021
Transaction Details:Under the terms of the agreement, Santander stockholders will receive $41.50 per share in cash for each share held.

For details on the SC investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc-information-request-form

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the U.S. and internationally. Founded by Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky over 20 years ago, Levi & Korsinsky has achieved remarkable results, fighting for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations and winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662575/MERGER-ALERT--INOV-and-SC-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Concerning-the-Mergers-of-these-Companies

Recommended Stories

  • This Massive Market Could Boost Apple Stock

    The arrival of fifth-generation (5G) smartphones has not only supercharged Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) biggest product line -- the iPhone -- but is also allowing it to expand its operations and flex its pricing power in a market where it has historically struggled. India is one of the biggest examples of how 5G smartphones have changed Apple's fortunes in a historically tough market. The price-sensitive nature of Indian customers has made it difficult for Apple to become a sizable player in India so far, but that seems to be changing.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Dropped 8.5%

    Shares of artificial intelligence-for-business stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are down 8.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Thursday after beating analyst projections for fiscal first-quarter 2022 revenue last night -- but missing badly on earnings. Investors right now seem more concerned by the fact that C3.ai went from break-even profits a year ago to losing $0.37 per share in Q1, but management is trying to keep them focused on sales growth. In new guidance for the coming quarter and year, C3.ai said it expects revenue to grow to $56 million to $58 million in the second quarter, which would be slightly ahead of analyst targets.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) adds CN¥37m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 88%

    This month, we saw the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:METX ) up an impressive 83%. But that isn't much...

  • Why Nutanix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) were climbing today after the hybrid cloud specialist posted better-than-expected results in its fiscal fourth quarter, showing the company's shift to an annual contract value (ACV) model is starting to pay off. Nutanix, which provides hyper-converged infrastructure software to help companies seamless move applications between different clouds, posted revenue growth of 19% to $390.7 million, easily beating estimates at $362.9 million. On the bottom line, Nutanix's loss per share shrunk from $0.39 to $0.26 as the company successfully controlled costs even as the business grew.

  • Buffett's Second-Biggest Stock Has Nothing on This Growing Juggernaut

    Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), owns a massive stock portfolio worth more than $300 billion. Coming in second is Bank of America, a huge financial institution serving consumers and corporations all over the world. This large bank stock has done well for Buffett, easily beating the S&P 500 since Berkshire bought its first stake in 2011.

  • We Think C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and...

  • Why Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Are Falling Today

    Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT after the company announced an updated strategic plan. Texas Capital, a $35 billion asset regional bank based in Dallas, announced a new strategic plan yesterday that will see the bank focus more on technology, bulk up hiring, invest further in treasury solutions, build on its private wealth business, and create a new investment banking division. In tandem with the announcement, the bank also announced the hiring of Daniel Hoverman to lead the new investment banking division.

  • Why Cinedigm Shares Closed 10.6% Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) closed Wednesday 10.6% higher, and the trading volume was more than double the average over the last three months. The company had no particular news of its own today, but Cinedigm is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Thursday evening. Cinedigm used to be a digital content distributor with a tight focus on the cinema industry.

  • Why ASML Holding Rose 10.3% in August

    Ambitious spending plans from a key customer drove shares of this semiconductor equipment supplier higher.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Unilever PLC...

  • SmileDirectClub's (NASDAQ:SDC) Cash Burn Situation is Getting Better - But Not Good Enough for a Short Squeeze

    It might be hard to believe at the moment, but SmileDirectClub(NASDAQ: SDC) was initially valued at over US$8b. After a fiasco IPO debut that saw the price decline at over 50%, the stock just started to recover when the 2020 pandemic hit, sending it to a fresh new low. Since then, the company has struggled through disappointing earnings and currently trades near the lows. As SDC remains unprofitable, this article will examine its cash burn situation.

  • 3 Underrated Stocks That Could Finish 2021 With a Bang

    Three stocks to watch as we enter the fall are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS). Of those, only Hasbro and its modest 5% gain has underperformed the S&P 500 this year, but all three could be solid pickups. Pharmacy retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance has done well this year, getting a boost from COVID-19 vaccination traffic.