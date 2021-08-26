MERGER ALERT - SC, MNR, and MUDS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Merger Announcement: August 24, 2021

Transaction Details:Under the terms of the agreement, Santander stockholders will receive $41.50 per share in cash for each share held.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)

Merger Announcement: May 4, 2020

Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, Monmouth stockholders with the option to elect to receive $19.00 in cash per Monmouth common share, or tax-deferred equity consideration of 0.713 shares of Equity common stock.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Agreement Announcement: January 13, 2020

Transaction Details:On January 13, 2020, Mudrick Capital executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation ("Hycroft"), with an April 17, 2020 record date for the shareholder vote. On May 29, 2020, the merger transaction closed, with Hycroft continuing as the successor entity.

On October 1, 2020, Hycroft announced a secondary offering, which ultimately consisted of 9.5 million shares of common stock, as well as the same number of immediately exercisable warrants, bringing net proceeds of $83.1 million. On this news, shares dropped 16% to $7.58/share.

On March 24, 2021, Hycroft released the financial results for 2020 and the financial outlook for 2021. On this news, shares dropped over 28% to $4.96.

