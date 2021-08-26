U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

MERGER ALERT - SC, MNR, and MUDS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Merger Announcement: August 24, 2021
Transaction Details:Under the terms of the agreement, Santander stockholders will receive $41.50 per share in cash for each share held.

For details on the SC investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc-information-request-form

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)

Merger Announcement: May 4, 2020
Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, Monmouth stockholders with the option to elect to receive $19.00 in cash per Monmouth common share, or tax-deferred equity consideration of 0.713 shares of Equity common stock.

For details on the MNR investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/monmouth-real-estate-investment-corporation-information-request-form

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Agreement Announcement: January 13, 2020
Transaction Details:On January 13, 2020, Mudrick Capital executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation ("Hycroft"), with an April 17, 2020 record date for the shareholder vote. On May 29, 2020, the merger transaction closed, with Hycroft continuing as the successor entity.

On October 1, 2020, Hycroft announced a secondary offering, which ultimately consisted of 9.5 million shares of common stock, as well as the same number of immediately exercisable warrants, bringing net proceeds of $83.1 million. On this news, shares dropped 16% to $7.58/share.

On March 24, 2021, Hycroft released the financial results for 2020 and the financial outlook for 2021. On this news, shares dropped over 28% to $4.96.

For details on the MUDS investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/mudrick-capital-acquisition-corp-ii-information-request-form

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the U.S. and internationally. Founded by Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky over 20 years ago, Levi & Korsinsky has achieved remarkable results, fighting for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations and winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661563/MERGER-ALERT--SC-MNR-and-MUDS-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Concerning-the-Mergers-of-these-Companies

