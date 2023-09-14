Meridian Adds Thomas Donovan to Drive Queens Investment Sales Volume

Thomas Donovan Photo: Meridian Capital Group

Meridian Capital Group has hired investment sales veteran Thomas Donovan from B6 Real Estate Advisors to help the brokerage firm scale its deal flow in Queens, Commercial Observer can first report.

Meridian Investment Sales, the commercial property sales division of Meridian Capital Group, announced Thursday that Donovan has joined the New York-based company to focus primarily on the Queens investment sales market.

“I am thrilled to have Tommy joining Meridian’s market-leading capital markets platform,” Yoni Goodman, president of Meridian Capital Group, said in a statement. “Tommy’s professionalism, integrity, deep market knowledge, and strong acumen are representative of the quality of service that we strive to deliver at Meridian.”

Donovan spent the past five years as a vice chairman and partner at B6 specializing in investment sales in Northwest Queens, according to his Linkedin profile. Prior to that, he spent nearly four years as vice chairman in Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s capital markets group following a 16-year stint as a partner at Massey Knakal Realty Services.

“After 25 years of success in the real estate business with three prominent firms, Meridian was the next logical step,” Donovan said in a statement. “I am looking forward to joining a team of industry leaders and having access to its market-leading capital markets discipline and growing leasing business to complement the investment sales side of the business.”

