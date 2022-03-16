U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.00
    +53.00 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,904.00
    +372.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,700.50
    +248.75 (+1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.50
    +23.80 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.87
    -0.57 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0053 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.54
    -3.23 (-10.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2730
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,329.15
    +1,658.39 (+4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.83
    +36.57 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,254.78
    +79.08 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Meridian Arco Tax Determination Solution Is Certified by SAP® for Global Integration with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA® BTP Cloud

Meridian Global Services
·2 min read
Meridian Global Services
Meridian Global Services

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Global Services, a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced today that its Arco Tax Determination Solution is certified by SAP for integration with SAP S/4HANA®, and also SAP as Built on SAP Business Technology Platform. The integration enables customers to achieve fully automated and consistent value added tax (VAT) treatment with their SAP S/4HANA software using SAP Business Technology Platform. The Business Technology Platform is SAP’s next generation enterprise architecture.

“Meridian has partnered with SAP for over 20 years to help deliver a best-in-class customer experience,” said Adam Smith, Commercial Director, at Meridian. “The SAP-certified integration of Arco Tax Determination with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA BTP Cloud underscores our commitment to evolve Meridian tax solutions with the SAP enterprise architecture roadmap. Customers can be confident Meridian’s innovative tax solutions will integrate smoothly with SAP systems, without custom application development. More importantly, as seen with Arco supporting SAP BTP Cloud, customers can be confident their investments will be future proofed on a global basis.”

The SAP Integration and Certification Centre (SAP ICC) has certified that the interface software Arco Tax Determination for SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) integrates with SAP S/4HANA. It should be noted that Arco Tax Determination Solution is certified by SAP for global implementation on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP).

Copyright © 2022 Meridian Global Services. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. The product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Meridian’s products remains at the sole discretion of Meridian Global Services.

About Meridian

Meridian Global Services is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions for SAP. Meridian has a strong background in global tax compliance and consultancy services, and this expertise is reflected in our tax technology solutions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, provides tax determination technology to companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.meridianglobalservices.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.


CONTACT: Company contact: Tony Bowers, Meridian Global Services tony.bowers@meridianglobalservices.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cuts - sources

    Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings are preparing to cut tens of thousands of jobs combined this year in one of their biggest layoff rounds as the internet firms try to cope with China's sweeping regulatory crackdown, sources said. While Alibaba is yet to specify a group-wide target for the layoffs, China's biggest e-commerce company could ultimately axe more than 15% of its total workforce, or about 39,000 staff, estimated one of the sources with knowledge of the company's plans. Tencent, the owner of China's dominant messaging app WeChat, also plans to make employees redundant this year in some of its business units, said three separate sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Futures Climb as Ukraine Talks, China Lift Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks extended gains on Monday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its battered markets. Treasury yields rose and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion D

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • Sanctions-savaged Russia teeters on brink of historic default

    The economic cost of Russia's assault on Ukraine was fully exposed on Wednesday as Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teetered on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Moscow was due to pay $117 million in interest on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds it had sold back in 2013. One described it as the most closely watched government debt payment since Greece's default at the height of the euro zone crisis.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • China Makes Strong Vow to Ease Crackdowns After Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- China made a strong push to stabilize battered financial markets, promising to ease a regulatory crackdown, support property and technology companies and stimulate the economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russi

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell, Amazon, CrowdStrike

    Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry too much about when it's safe to go back into the markets, but they should plot their next moves carefully.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.