U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.93
    +80.92 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,655.05
    +431.63 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.62
    +52.20 (+2.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.05
    -2.15 (-1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0109 (+1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    +0.0159 (+1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3750
    +0.3220 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,108.66
    +505.64 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.69
    +433.01 (+178.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Meridian Bioscience Launches Lyo-Ready™ Saliva-Specific Isothermal Amplification Master Mixes for Direct Detection of DNA & RNA in Point of Care Diagnostic Assays

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VIVO

CINCINNATI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the continued expansion of its isothermal amplification product line with the launch of two new innovative master mixes, Lyo-Ready™ Direct DNA LAMP Saliva Mix and Lyo-Ready™ Direct RNA/DNA LAMP Saliva Mix. The usage of isothermal amplification, such as loop-mediated amplification (LAMP), is increasing globally. The most significant increases are seen in the point of care (POC) molecular diagnostics market and driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. The constant arrival of new COVID variants has resulted in a public demand for diagnostic assays that offer short sample-to-result time, high sensitivity, lower cost, and widespread accessibility.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Meridian Bioscience, Inc.)
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Meridian Bioscience, Inc.)

Lyo-Ready™ Direct DNA LAMP Saliva Mix and Lyo-Ready™ Direct RNA/DNA LAMP Saliva Mix are the first commercially available isothermal mixes designed explicitly for saliva and sputum samples and are compatible with lyophilization. Meridian's new master mixes combine the benefits of high inhibitor tolerance with fast isothermal amplification to enable ultra-sensitive detection directly from saliva or sputum. The mixes are uniquely designed for extraction-free amplification making them ideal for POC diagnostics. They are compatible with lyophilization to create ambient-temperature stable molecular diagnostic assays, providing significant cost savings and environmental benefits in shipment and storage.

"Isothermal amplification methods such as LAMP are increasingly used in molecular diagnostics due to their compatibility with point-of-care devices and fast time to results. Our newest saliva-specific isothermal mixes are unique in the market and outperform other commercially available master mixes with faster time to results and significantly better amplification in terms of sensitivity and specificity. We are confident they will quickly become market-leading solutions for diagnostic assay developers," commented Lourdes Weltzien, Ph.D. Executive Vice President – Life Science. "Saliva is an important diagnostic specimen for a broad range of applications for detecting bacterial or viral infections, including respiratory infections such as COVID-19, and STDs such as HIV and herpes. Our new master mixes can help diagnostic companies develop high-performing assays efficiently with lower costs to the bottom line and the environment."

Meridian is committed to supplying novel solutions to the diagnostic industry to simplify and accelerate the development of superior diagnostic assays. To learn more about Meridian's innovative reagents, visit https://www.meridianbioscience.com/lifescience/products/molecular-reagents/ or contact Paul.Marr@meridianlifescience.com.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:
Charlie Wood
Vice President – Investor Relations
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Phone: +1 513.271.3700
Email: mbi@meridianbioscience.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meridian-bioscience-launches-lyo-ready-saliva-specific-isothermal-amplification-master-mixes-for-direct-detection-of-dna--rna-in-point-of-care-diagnostic-assays-301549424.html

SOURCE Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Top-Rated Eli Lilly Nears Breakout After FDA Approves Its Next Potential Blockbuster

    The Food and Drug Administration approved an Eli Lilly diabetes drug it described as "novel," prodding LLY stock closer to a breakout.

  • Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

    Birmingham catering assistant Amie Walton desperately wants “just a little” bit more time with her beloved children Harry, eight, and Mia, six

  • As the Red Cross moves to a pricey blood treatment method, hospitals call for more choice

    The nation’s largest supplier of platelets is moving to a method it says is easier for hospitals and reduces pathogens—but the cost is too much for hospitals who demand more options for patients.

  • Gilead Sciences' Can Resume Injectable Lenacapavir Trial(s) For HIV Infection

    The FDA has lifted the clinical hold placed on Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Investigational New Drug Application to evaluate injectable lenacapavir for HIV treatment and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis. The agency has removed the clinical hold after reviewing Gilead's comprehensive plan and corresponding data on the storage and compatibility of lenacapavir injection with an alternative vial made from aluminosilicate glass. Related: FDA Slaps Clinical Hold On Gilead's Injectable Lenacapavir

  • Why Eli Lilly Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical giant's new diabetes treatment, tirzepatide. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, Eli Lilly's stock price was up more than 3%. A phase 3 clinical trial showed tirzepatide to reduce A1C -- a key measure of average blood sugar levels -- better than existing treatment options.

  • Travere Therapeutics Pops After Snagging Priority Review For A New Kidney Drug

    The FDA accepted Travere Therapeutics' application for a kidney disease treatment on Monday, leading TVTX stock to surge higher.

  • Galera shares surge on news it will seek OK for lead drug candidate by year's end

    The experimental therapy is designed to treat a side effect of radiation therapy in cancer patients.

  • Doing This at Night Makes You 30 Percent More Likely to Develop Dementia

    We tend to think of forgetfulness as going hand-in-hand with old age, but experts say that memory loss is actually not considered a normal function of aging. Significant memory loss is usually a sign of dementia, a group of symptoms that can also impact social skills and cognitive ability. While there is currently no cure for dementia, there are several ways that you can reduce your risk, or even reverse some of its early symptoms.One particular risk factor for dementia is something you may not

  • UK monkeypox outbreak ‘unprecedented’ as officials say sexual contact likely route of transmission

    Sudden emergence of cases, and uncertainties around how and where individuals contracted virus, has left scientists puzzled, with sexual contact seen as likely route of transmission

  • How Often Can You Be Infected With the Coronavirus?

    A virus that shows no signs of disappearing, variants that are adept at dodging the body’s defenses and waves of infections two, maybe three times a year — this may be the future of COVID-19, some scientists now fear. The central problem is that the coronavirus has become more adept at reinfecting people. Already, those infected with the first omicron variant are reporting second infections with the newer versions of the variant — BA.2 or BA2.12.1 in the United States, or BA.4 and BA.5 in South

  • Should You Mix And Match COVID Boosters For Your Fourth Dose?

    Here's what to know if you're eligible for another coronavirus shot — and why you shouldn't wait for an updated vaccine.

  • Influencer Lexi Reed Dealing with 'Open Wounds and Severe Constant Pain' from 'Rare Condition'

    The weight loss influencer says she was newly diagnosed with a rare and incurable kidney condition called calciphylaxis

  • Coronavirus may be linked to cases of severe hepatitis in children

    A chain of events possibly triggered by unrecognized infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could be causing the mysterious cases of severe hepatitis reported in hundreds of young children around the world, researchers suggest. Children with COVID-19 are at significantly increased risk for liver dysfunction afterward, according to a report posted on Saturday on medRxiv ahead of peer review https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.05.10.22274866v1. It is possible that the affected children, many of whom are too young to be vaccinated, may have had mild or asymptomatic COVID infections that went unnoticed, a separate team of researchers suggest in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468125322001662.

  • Rat gnawed on disabled pensioner’s face as she slept

    A disabled pensioner had to be taken to hospital after she was attacked by a rat as she slept, leaving her covered in blood with claw and bite marks on her face, her husband has said.

  • SC seeing spike in COVID-19 cases this month. Here’s how long it takes for symptoms to show

    COVID-19 cases have steadily risen in the state the last few weeks as variants spread and more people mingle with each other unprotected.

  • How big is the latest U.S. coronavirus wave? No one really knows.

    Eileen Wassermann struggles to calculate her daily risks at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic - with infections drastically undercounted and mask mandates gone. The immunocompromised 69-year-old ensconces herself in her SUV for the half-hour ferry ride across the Puget Sound from her home on Bainbridge Island to Seattle, where she undergoes treatment for the rare inflammatory condition sarcoidosis.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The

  • Sun is all around us in Florida. Here’s how to cut your risk of getting skin cancer

    Living in the Sunshine State means soaking up the rays.

  • This Is When Your Vaccine Stops Protecting You From Omicron, New Study Says

    If two years of life under the pandemic have proven anything, it's that COVID-19 is an elusive enemy with no shortage of surprises. But even as case counts have risen and fallen as the virus has taken on slightly new forms that affect its transmissibility, highly effective vaccines have helped bring hospitalization and death rates down to much lower levels than during the earliest days of the virus. This was true even for the Omicron variant, which sent the national infection rate to its highest

  • Doctors Warn If You're Over 60, You Should Stop Doing This Now

    As you approach your 60s, a number of physical changes will more than likely take place such as a slower metabolism, which can cause weight gain, loss of muscle, bone and collagen and more. While we can't stop the aging process, we can slow it down with a few positive lifestyle changes. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with health experts who reveal their tips for staying healthy into your golden years. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You'v

  • Mizuho: Lilly's newly approved diabetes drug expected to bring in $14 billion in sales by 2030

    The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eli Lilly & Co.'s Mounjaro, a once-weekly injection for adults with type 2 diabetes. Patients enrolled in the Phase 3 clinical trial reported that the therapy reduced hemoglobin A1C between 1.8% and 2.4%, depending on the dose. Lilly also said it helped people lose between 12 and 25 pounds, though weight loss is not included on the FDA label. Approximately 30 million people in the U.S. have type 2 diabetes. "We find it noteworthy that the FDA s