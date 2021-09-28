U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.20
    -62.91 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,522.60
    -346.77 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,666.09
    -303.88 (-2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.06
    -20.94 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.57
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.10
    -16.90 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.35 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5530
    +0.0690 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0175 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4600
    +0.4820 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,636.56
    -1,921.27 (-4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.84
    -22.31 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.61
    -17.79 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Meridian Energy Group, Musket Corporation Finalize Offtake Agreement for Refined Products From Meridian's Davis Refinery

Meridian Energy Group, Inc.
·3 min read

Agreement Optimizes Environmentally Responsible Opportunities

Meridian Energy Group Logo

Meridian Energy Group Logo
Meridian Energy Group Logo
Meridian Energy Group Logo

BELFIELD, N.D., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Energy Group Inc., a leading innovator in the petroleum-refining industry, announced today that it has entered into a long-term offtake agreement with Musket Corporation, a leading commodity supply, trading and logistics company, for the transportation of fuels from Meridian's 49,500 barrels per day Davis Refinery being built in Belfield, North Dakota. The Davis Refinery is an advanced technology and environmental, social and governance (ESG)-compliant facility. Musket is a part of the Love's Family of Companies and manages billions of gallons of crude oil, NGL, natural gas and transportation fuels annually.

Under the agreement, Musket will purchase, market, distribute and resell all of Davis' output of diesel (360 million gallons annually) and gasoline (280 million gallons annually). These products represent approximately 90% of Davis' total output of refined product by volume and 94% of Davis' revenue by sale of refined products. The agreement's initial term is 10 years following initiation of the refinery's operations. It includes possible term extensions and options for establishing similar offtake arrangements for Meridian's future refineries.

"Meridian and Musket have been in discussions since before the COVID-19 pandemic to determine the best strategy for marketing and distributing transportation fuels produced by Meridian's modern, efficient and environmentally and socially responsible Davis Refinery," said William Prentice, Meridian Chairman and CEO. "The pandemic-related challenges have been significant. However, the closing or curtailment of operations of several older, inefficient and environmentally challenged refineries has greatly expanded and accelerated the opportunities for Meridian to improve the environmental and social impact of the industry through the distribution of cleaner transportation fuels from next-generation refineries. Musket's innovative multi-market strategies optimize those opportunities while providing new and better alternatives for Musket's rapidly growing customer base."

About Meridian Energy Group Inc.

The mission of Meridian Energy Group Inc. is to provide long-term shareholder value through the development and operation of the most modern, efficient and environmentally and socially responsible crude oil refineries in the world. The Davis Refinery represents the first of several next-generation Meridian refineries, as Meridian will be expanding with development, permitting and financing its next series of projects in the Permian Basin and in the Cushing, Oklahoma, areas. Meridian has a number of other locations under consideration and has the potential to export its proprietary refinery technology and processes to currently operational refineries worldwide. Established in 2013, Meridian has offices in Belfield, North Dakota, and Houston. Connect with Meridian Energy Group: Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. For more information, visit:

https://meridianenergygroupinc.com

About Musket Corporation

Musket Corporation is part of the privately held Love's Family of Companies specializing in commodity supply, trading and logistics across North America. Musket is headquartered in Houston, with additional offices in Oklahoma City and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.musketcorp.com.

Meridian Media Contact
Mark Hanes
TallGrass Public Relations
mark.hanes@tallgrasspr.com

Related Images






Image 1: Meridian Energy Group Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Moderna CEO Predicts Pandemic Could End in 2022: Here's Why the Stock Could Plunge If He's Right

    The biotech's COVID-19 vaccine sales could sink once the pandemic is over.

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Turbulence in Chinese markets has hit electric vehicle producers, potentially providing an opportunity for investors.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Agnico Eagle to Buy Canadian Gold Rival in $11 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. agreed to acquire Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in an all-stock deal to create a bullion giant in mine-friendly countries, heralding a potential wave of industry consolidation. The shares of both Canadian miners fell.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • Do Hedge Funds Love Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • 3 Top Stocks for Retirees

    Investors looking to their investments for current and future income should think critically about the nature of a company's business.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks With No Buy Ratings on Wall Street

    Chances are Wall Street has a favorable view of the publicly traded company you're looking to add to your portfolio. According to data from CNBC, over 90% of all S&P 500 stock ratings from Wall Street analysts were the equivalent of "buy" or "hold" between 1997 and 2017. Wall Street analysts might simply be playing the favorable odds that higher-quality businesses will increase in value over time.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, Nasdaq sinks as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields.