Meridian Energy (NZSE:MEL) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after glancing at the trends within Meridian Energy (NZSE:MEL), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Meridian Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = NZ$154m ÷ (NZ$10b - NZ$720m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Meridian Energy has an ROCE of 1.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 6.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Meridian Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Meridian Energy here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Meridian Energy Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Meridian Energy. About five years ago, returns on capital were 4.8%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Meridian Energy to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Meridian Energy is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 100% return. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

Meridian Energy does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

