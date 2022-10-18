U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

Meridian Integration Supports the American Public Power Association's 2022 Customer Connection Conference

·2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Integration is excited to announce its attendance at APPA's Customer Connections Conference from November 13-16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Meridian's Chief Customer Officer, Todd Lamoureaux, shared that they are looking forward to connecting with other leaders in the public utility industry and discussing cutting-edge solutions for customers. This conference will cover important topics such as energy innovation, trends in public communication strategies, and best practices for managing key accounts. Mr. Lamoureaux added, "Meridian is committed to staying at the forefront of these critical developments and ensuring our clients and their customers have great user experiences. We believe this conference will help us achieve this goal while providing valuable networking and collaboration opportunities." We hope to see you there!

Creating unparalleled experiences and value in customer digital engagement, implementations, upgrades, and managed services for utilities and municipalities. (PRNewsfoto/Meridian Integration)
Creating unparalleled experiences and value in customer digital engagement, implementations, upgrades, and managed services for utilities and municipalities. (PRNewsfoto/Meridian Integration)

Meridian Integration is excited to announce its support at the APPA Customer Connections Conference.

About Meridian Integration

Since its founding in 2008, Meridian Integration has become a leader in providing turnkey solutions and services to the utility industry. Their focus on digital customer engagement, mission-critical system implementations, technology readiness services, and business process consulting makes them the go-to choice for utilities looking to improve their operations and strengthen their bottom line. Meridian has built a reputation for delivering sustainable value while leveraging an extensive array of solutions and services thanks to its membership in the Oracle Partner Network and its expertise in working with hundreds of utilities. Whether it's IDEA, Meridian's customizable customer engagement platform, or specialized implementation or upgrade services, Meridian consistently works to stay at the forefront of energy innovation and find new ways to help utilities better serve their customers. Additionally, through its close collaboration with leading organizations such as APPA - whose commitment to exploring innovative customer service engagement solutions is essential to the industry - Meridian is consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible regarding public communications and energy trends. With a focus on ensuring success for all parties involved, it's no surprise that many in the utility industry rely on Meridian Integration as their go-to partner.

About American Public Power Association

The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.

Contact:

M. Roberts


Meridian Integration

Phone:

833-570-2192

Email:

Hello@Meridian-Integration.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meridian-integration-supports-the-american-public-power-associations-2022-customer-connection-conference-301648450.html

SOURCE Meridian Integration

