Meridian Mining Opens the Market

  • S&P 500

    3,904.93
    -112.89 (-2.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,487.77
    -785.02 (-2.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,344.57
    -409.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.37
    -50.49 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.87
    -2.64 (-2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.60
    +8.80 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    -0.0093 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1410
    +0.0970 (+3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    -0.0182 (-1.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1030
    -0.2750 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,477.96
    -641.21 (-2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.47
    -16.13 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,319.88
    -156.33 (-2.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Gilbert Clark, Executive Chairman, Meridian Mining UK S ("Meridian") (TSX: MNO), and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to celebrate the company's listing to TSX and open the market.

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the Cabaçal VMS copper‐gold project, exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts located in the state of Mato Grosso; and exploring the Espigão polymetallic project in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

