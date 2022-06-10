Meridian Mining Opens the Market
TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Gilbert Clark, Executive Chairman, Meridian Mining UK S ("Meridian") (TSX: MNO), and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to celebrate the company's listing to TSX and open the market.
Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the Cabaçal VMS copper‐gold project, exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts located in the state of Mato Grosso; and exploring the Espigão polymetallic project in the State of Rondônia Brazil.
