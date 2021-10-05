U.S. markets closed

Meridian Named Top Performing Bank

Meridian Bank
·2 min read
MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row Meridian Bank has earned a spot on Piper Sandler’s “Sm-All Stars,” its list of top performing U.S. small-cap banks. Piper Sandler, a leading middle-market investment bank and institutional securities firm, publishes this list annually in order to “uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world,” according to the report. To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market cap below $2.5 billion and needed to out-perform industry medians in the following metrics: Earnings per share (EPS) growth, loan growth, deposit growth, and return on average equity (ROAE). Meridian ranked third on the Sm-All Stars List in EPS growth at 155%, compared to the national median of 27.7%. Meridian ranked second on the list in return on average equity at 27.2%, compared to the national median of 11%.

“Our inclusion on this distinguished list for a second year in a row is a great honor. In this unprecedented operating environment, our team proved its commitment to our customers and community in delivering essential banking services,” said Chris Annas, CEO of Meridian Bank. “I’m very proud of our people and our high-performance culture, as we build the best bank in our region.”

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland with more than 20 offices and a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also has a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. Learn more at www.meridianbanker.com. Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. All numbers are unaudited.

Contact: Christopher J. Annas
CAnnas@meridianbanker.com
484.568.5001


