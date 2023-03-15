U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

Meridian Recognized as one of the 2023 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®

·4 min read

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Meridian, Ontario's largest credit union, and second largest in Canada, has been named one of the 2023 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® in North America. The annual award recognizes top employers demonstrating leadership in innovative employee engagement and recognition.

Meridian Credit Union Logo (CNW Group/Meridian Credit Union)
Meridian Credit Union Logo (CNW Group/Meridian Credit Union)

"At Meridian, our employees and their experience in the workplace is a top priority. Our goal is to create a positive workplace environment and culture that promotes employee engagement and recognition, helping to inspire our employees to excel and be their best selves," said Patty Johns, Chief People & Culture Officer, Meridian. "We are proud to be acknowledged among peers as one of the 2023 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces. This prestigious recognition speaks to our commitment to our employees and their positive experience working at Meridian."

The award evaluates organizations based on the eight elements of employee engagement, including manager empowerment, culture alignment, wellbeing, recognition and awards, purpose and leadership, professional and personal growth, accountability and performance, and belonging, equity and inclusion.

"Amid economic turbulence and a rapidly changing work landscape, it has never been more vital to prioritize employee engagement. However, building a workplace that effectively engages and supports all employees is no easy feat," said Jeff Cates, CEO, Achievers. "We're proud to announce this year's 50 Most Engaged Workplaces and recognize an impressive group of companies who are truly redefining employee engagement excellence."

Meridian has implemented a number of programs, initiatives and practices to promote employee engagement and wellbeing:

  • The Voice of Employee program offers an effective listening mechanism for critical employee feedback, giving insight and measuring what is important to employees. The most recent survey had an 87% participation rate and a 76% employee experience score which is considered top quartile.

  • The Tuition Assistance program encourages personal and professional growth by providing financial support for employees to pursue a course or designation, helping to develop knowledge and gain new skills.

  • IApplaudu, the online reward and recognition program, allows leaders and colleagues to publicly recognize and celebrate employee milestones or achievements. Gifted points can be redeemed by employees for prizes and rewards.

  • In 2022, Meridian became a certified Living Wage Employer. With a commitment to paying above and beyond a minimum wage, employees can cover their basic living expenses while also supporting their children's healthy development, and fully participate in work, family life and community activities.

  • In support of overall wellbeing, the mental health benefit maximum was increased to $5,000 per employee. Additionally, employees have access to enhanced disability benefits, generous paid time off policies and where possible, flexible work arrangements.

This is Meridian's eighth recognition as one of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®, receiving the award from 2010 to 2015 and in 2017. For more information on the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®, you can visit the official website here.

About Achievers

Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

About Meridian

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

With more than 75 years of banking history, Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and second largest in Canada, helping to grow the lives of our more than 360,000 Members. Meridian has $30.0 billion in assets under management (December 31, 2022) and delivers a full range of financial services online, by phone, by mobile and through a network of 89 branches across Ontario, and business banking services in 15 locations. Meridian cardholders also have access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ABMs in North America with THE EXCHANGE® Network and the Allpoint Network in the US. For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca, follow us on Twitter @MeridianCU or visit us on Facebook.

SOURCE Meridian Credit Union

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c3271.html

