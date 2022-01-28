U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,277.00
    -40.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,699.00
    -344.00 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,878.00
    -108.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.30
    -31.00 (-1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.28
    +0.67 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1141
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.24
    +0.28 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3379
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6000
    +0.2980 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,236.00
    -427.68 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    821.18
    +1.67 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.44
    -120.87 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Meridian Secures Positive Amendment to Cabaçal Option Agreement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MRRDF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Amendment frees up reserved capital for further investment into resource development at Cabaçal

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Meridian Mining UK S (TSXV: MNO), (Frankfurt: 2MM) (Tradegate: 2MM) & (OTCQB: MRRDF), ("Meridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured an amendment ("the Amendment") to the Cabaçal Purchase Agreement 1 ("CPA") that increases the available cash on hand to be invested in its ongoing resource development and exploration activities at its camp scale Cabaçal Copper-Gold VMS Project ("Cabaçal") in Mato Grosso, Brazil. The Amendment benefits all Meridian shareholders including those holding the rights to the Vendor Shares of the CPA, whereby the 3rd Purchase Price installment of USD 1.75M has been rescheduled for August 1, 2023 unless accelerated upon completion of an equity financing. The Amendment subject to certain conditions allows for a larger pool of the Company's capital to be made available to the Cabaçal project in 2022 and into 2023.

Highlights of today's update:

  • Meridian positively amends the Cabaçal Purchase Agreement freeing up USD1.75M of working capital; for near-term exploration

  • Capital reserved for 3rd Vendor consideration can now be made available for Meridians ongoing copper-gold development program at Cabaçal.

The Vendors have agreed to the Company's initiative to free up the bulk of the capital reserves allocated for the 3rd Vendor payment notionally anticipated for allocation during the 4th Quarter 2022 until August 2023. The Company is very grateful for the agreement by the Vendors to the Amendment.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining UK S

Dr. Adrian McArthur
CEO, President and Director
Meridian Mining UK S
Email: info@meridianmining.net.br
Ph: +1 (778) 715-6410 (PST)

Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts here: https://meridianmining.co/subscribe/

Follow Meridian on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MeridianMining

Further information can be found at www.meridianmining.co

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the Cabaçal VMS Copper-Gold project, exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts located in the state of Mato Grosso; exploring the Espigão polymetallic project and the Mirante da Serra manganese project in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements with respect to the Company's plans for exploration, development and exploitation of its properties and potential mineralization. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such risk factors include, among others, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, failure to complete anticipated transactions, the timing and success of future exploration and development activities, exploration and development risks, title matters, inability to obtain any required third party consents, operating risks and hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices and one-time events. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied several material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: (1) the proposed exploration, development and exploitation of mineral projects will proceed as planned; (2) market fundamentals will result in sustained metals and minerals prices and (3) any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Company cautions that it has not completed any feasibility studies on any of its mineral properties, and no mineral reserve estimate or mineral resource estimate has been established. Geophysical exploration targets are preliminary in nature and not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

_______________________________

1

See Meridian press releases August 26 and November 9, 2020

Meridian Mining Logo (CNW Group/Meridian Mining UK Societas)
Meridian Mining Logo (CNW Group/Meridian Mining UK Societas)

SOURCE Meridian Mining UK Societas

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/28/c1296.html

Recommended Stories

  • Apple reports blowout earnings, record revenue

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Tesla rival Rivian's stock could skyrocket at least 160%, says top analyst

    One top Wall Street auto analyst thinks this Tesla rival has a massively undervalued stock price. Here's why.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Caterpillar Beats Earnings Estimates as Supply-Chain Issues Can’t Derail It. But the Stock Falls.

    Caterpillar shares were lower even after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter numbers on Friday. It managed to deal with supply-chain issues and inflation admirably, but investors don’t care about 2021 — they want to hear more about 2022. Caterpillar (ticker: CAT) shares fell about 1% in premarket trading.

  • Intel ‘crushed the quarter, but it’s all about the outlook,’ strategist says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Intel's fourth quarter earnings, the company's recent stock dip, and the impact of supply shortages.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed, Apple gains after record sales quarter

    Stock futures traded mixed Friday morning as investors took in earnings results from some major tech companies at the end of another volatile week.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Technology stocks have lost their bearings in the first month of 2022, as evident from the 18% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. Higher interest rates are bad news for technology stocks because investors are tempted to put their money into safer assets such as bonds or value stocks instead of richly valued companies. Let's see why putting $5,000 into these potential growth stocks could be a good idea amid the market correction.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Why Teradyne Stock Plummeted on Thursday

    The stock price decline comes despite Teradyne reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Here's what investors should know.

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • Chevron kicks off oil industry's fourth quarter results with a miss

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Friday reported a fourth quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates despite sharply higher oil and gas prices. The first of the major oil companies to report quarterly results posted adjusted earnings of $5.1 billion, or $2.65 a share, on profits from pumping oil that soared about five times the pandemic-depressed results of a year ago. Investors this week pushed Chevron shares to an all-time high on expectations high oil prices will continue to drive earnings.

  • Visa earnings beat estimates, shares rise after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Visa's quarterly earnings and how the stock is performing.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 in 2022

    Despite the S&P 500 undergoing 38 double-digit percentage declines since the beginning of 1950, every single one of these drops was eventually erased by a bull-market rally and proved to be a buying opportunity. In other words, there's no such thing as a bad time to put money to work in the stock market, as long as your holding time frame is measured in years. What makes Sea such an incredible gem of a company is that it has not one or two, but three rapidly growing, diverse operating segments.

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?