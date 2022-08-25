U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,199.12
    +58.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,291.78
    +322.55 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,639.27
    +207.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,964.64
    +29.35 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.93
    +0.41 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9973
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1830
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5920
    +0.1220 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,551.03
    +39.74 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.28
    +5.48 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

MERIPLEX ACQUIRES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MSP, CPI SOLUTIONS

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a nationwide leader in managed IT and security solutions, is pleased to announce the asset acquisition of Southern California managed service provider, CPI Solutions.

Meriplex, a managed cybersecurity and IT provider enabling transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. (PRNewsfoto/Meriplex Communications)
Meriplex, a managed cybersecurity and IT provider enabling transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. (PRNewsfoto/Meriplex Communications)

For over 38 years, CPI Solutions has been a leading IT and Cybersecurity managed services provider for many businesses throughout Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, and San Diego counties. They provide custom solutions tailored to their client's needs allowing them to maximize the role IT plays in their day-to-day business.

"We are excited to have CPI Solutions joining the Meriplex team, as they are one of the few true mid-sized MSPs in the market," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "CPI brings highly talented and engaged individuals, system automation expertise, and vertical success in the Automotive industry. Together, we advance in our goal of becoming the preferred national managed technology solutions provider that promotes deep customer relationships and continually strives for service excellence."

This acquisition also allows Meriplex to expand further into the Automotive industry, in which CPI provides thorough risk assessments, robust IT solutions, and technical expertise around today.

"Partnering with Meriplex was the right choice for our clients and employees," said Arnie Friedman, President and CEO of CPI Solutions. "Our core focus at CPI is to ensure the success of our clients, and together with Meriplex, we will strengthen the value we can deliver on through expanded capabilities and more technical resources."

Meriplex is paving the way to becoming the nationwide leader in Managed Services by focusing on two very important things: high level of service to clients and acquiring the best talent across the U.S. to support their growth initiatives.

CPI Solutions was represented in this transaction by martinwolf, a leading M&A advisory firm serving the middle-market IT industry.

About Meriplex: 

Meriplex is a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About CPI Solutions

Established in 1984, CPI Solutions works to solve common business challenges by providing a full-service, end-to-end IT management program, encompassing the entire IT ecosystem. In today's rapidly changing business environment, the efficient use of information technology is critical to both short and long-term success for every business. It is our mission to provide IT solutions that help solve even the most complex business challenges. With our managed IT services program in place, you can shift the focus to things that make a real difference to your organization – while lowering costs, eliminating distractions and attaining superior customer service levels. To learn more, visit www.cpisolutions.com

Media Contact: Macy Kirk
mkirk@meriplex.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meriplex-acquires-southern-california-msp-cpi-solutions-301612832.html

SOURCE Meriplex Communications

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Why Nio Shares Spiked Thursday

    There are plenty of challenges in China's electric vehicle (EV) sector right now, but Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped over 8% early Thursday anyway. While they pared some of those gains, as of 12:37 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares remained 6.1% higher. Nio investors can thank the Chinese government for today's boost.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Gap, Dell, Affirm, Workday, Ulta

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading.

  • Snowflake earnings top Wall Street estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Snowflake stock popping after better-than-expected earnings.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • Stock ratings: Mizuho boosts SoFi, BTIG warns on Lyft, Raymond James cuts La-Z-Boy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down some analyst ratings on trending stocks.

  • Tesla stock reverses gains, Dollar Tree stock tumbles on guidance cut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down two stocks on the move today: Tesla and Dollar Tree.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • 11 Best Depressed Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will be going over the 11 best depressed stocks to invest in. To skip our comprehensive analysis of the market in 2022, go directly and see the 5 Best Depressed Stocks To Invest In. The threat of a global recession hangs over the heads of investors, as the International Monetary Fund […]

  • Here's Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    The positive trajectory in oil price is a boon for ExxonMobil's (XOM) upstream operations.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in Q4. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, is often the talk of Wall Street due to her bold market […]

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.