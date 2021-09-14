U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.97
    +8.24 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,956.61
    +86.98 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,147.68
    +42.09 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +6.98 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.93
    +0.48 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3010
    -0.0230 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3885
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8710
    -0.1240 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,621.14
    +346.76 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.99
    +25.25 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.41
    -8.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

MERIT Completes $20 Million Series A Funding Round Led By L Catterton's Growth Fund

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MERIT, the minimalist beauty brand led by CEO Katherine Power, is announcing a $20 million Series A funding round led by the Growth Fund of L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Marcy Venture Partners and Sonoma Brands also participated in the round. The transaction underscores strong investor confidence in MERIT's success and consumer interest in the simplification of beauty routines, and the investment will accelerate MERIT's rapid expansion into an omni-channel, cross-category beauty brand.

MERIT will continue to grow its color cosmetics collection and expand into new categories.
MERIT will continue to grow its color cosmetics collection and expand into new categories.

MERIT, the minimalist beauty brand, is announcing a $20M Series A capital raise led by L Catterton.

MERIT launched as a minimalist beauty line in January 2021 with a "five-minute morning" color cosmetics assortment. Since then, the brand has experienced exponential growth, driving an innovative direct-to-consumer strategy alongside aggressive retail expansion, including into Sephora U.S., Sephora Canada, and Sephora at Kohl's.

The brand has challenged conventional beauty marketing and product formulation since its inception, pioneering a curated routine focused on ease of use and a holistic approach to clean and responsible luxury at an accessible price point that encourages brand loyalty through repeat purchase. With this funding round, MERIT will continue to grow its color cosmetics collection and expand into new categories. Additionally, L Catterton Vice President Courtney Nelson is joining MERIT's Board of Directors.

"Our customer is a discerning individual who is selective about the brands and products they welcome into their life. At MERIT, we aim to serve our consumer in many aspects of their beauty and self-care routines," says MERIT founder and CEO Katherine Power. "Our team is looking forward to collaborating with L Catterton and our other partners as we leverage their collective expertise scaling consumer brands to support the development of new products within and beyond clean color."

This is Power's fourth digitally native and data-informed brand serving millennial consumers. She previously founded media property Who What Wear, skincare brand Versed, and co-founded the natural wine label Avaline alongside Cameron Diaz.

MERIT has demonstrated an impressive track record in the beauty industry since its launch, and L Catterton looks forward to supporting the Company as it capitalizes on the growing color cosmetics category, expands into additional key growth categories, and becomes a defining example of a true modern lifestyle brand.

L Catterton has significant experience investing globally in the beauty and personal care category. Current and past investments include TULA, IL MAKIAGE, Function of Beauty, The Honest Company, Intercos, Marubi, Elemis, and many others.

About MERIT

MERIT is the antidote to the oversaturated world of beauty — well-edited essentials that have earned a place on your vanity. By taking a holistic approach to responsible luxury, MERIT creates products that are safe for the body, skin and planet. We simplify what it means to get ready.

For more information visit meritbeauty.com and @MERIT on social media.

About L Catterton

With approximately $30 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in leading consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

Contacts

MERIT
Allison Dent
Sunshine Sachs
merit@sunshinesachs.com

L Catterton
Andi Rose / Haley Salas
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212-355-4449

MERIT Completes $20 Million Series A Funding Round Led By L Catterton&#39;s Growth Fund
MERIT Completes $20 Million Series A Funding Round Led By L Catterton's Growth Fund
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merit-completes-20-million-series-a-funding-round-led-by-l-cattertons-growth-fund-301375830.html

SOURCE MERIT

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • When Should You Buy General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • This Cathie Wood Growth Stock Is On Fire: Can It Continue Higher?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is one of the Top 25 holdings in popular investment manager Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). In the most recent quarter, the company reported 1.1 million monthly unique players, up from 295,000 in the same quarter last year.

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is Showing a Lot of Potential but no Real Indications of Growth

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a US$6.5b Market Cap CyberSecurity company, which lately garnered a lot of attention in the retail investment space. With the earnings report coming out on the 22nd September, we thought to examine BB's growth potential, financial performance and stability.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after inflation data comes in lower than expected

    Stocks turned higher Tuesday as traders digested a new print on consumer inflation, which showed a slightly slower increase in prices last month.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Shares Surged Higher Today

    SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading higher on abnormally high volume during Monday's session as traders on social media circulate the stock, highlighting its high short interest. The average session volume is about 6.5 million. The daily trading volume for Monday's session was over 42 million. SmileDirectClub was one of the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The percentage of the float sold short is about 33%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SmileDirectClu

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Delta Air Lines Continues Its Run of Outperformance

    Last week, U.S. airline giants Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) all slashed their Q3 forecasts. Two months ago, Delta Air Lines projected that third-quarter revenue would decline 30% to 35% compared with 2019 on 28% to 30% less capacity. Delta did anticipate that adjusted nonfuel unit costs would jump 11% to 14% relative to Q3 2019, largely because of the impact of lower capacity and costs of rebuilding the airline.

  • AMC Entertainment: The Numbers Don't Add Up

    There's little question that when the curtain closes on 2021 in about three and a half months, this will be remembered as the "Year of the Retail Investor." Although video game and accessories company GameStop is responsible for starting the retail investor-driven "meme stock" craze -- meme stocks are companies lauded more for the social media buzz they create than for their underlying operating performance -- it's movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) that's become the symbol of the retail movement. On a year-to-date basis, through this past weekend, shares of AMC were up 2,266%.

  • Toronto Stock Exchange Announces the 2021 TSX30, Showcasing the Exchange's Top-Performing Companies

    Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today announced the 2021 TSX30™, the Exchange's flagship program showcasing the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price performance. The annual ranking serves to spotlight the achievements and sustained success of TSX's leading listed companies while also highlighting the depth and diversity of Canada's powerful capital markets ecosystem.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • Hey, remember China?: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.