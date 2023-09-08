Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Merit Group plc's (LON:MRIT) future prospects. Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The UK£11m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£3.6m on 31 March 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Merit Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the British Media analysts is that Merit Group is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£100k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 146% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Merit Group's upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 15% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

