Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Merit Group plc's (LON:MRIT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. The UK£16m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£3.6m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£2.8m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Merit Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the British Media analysts is that Merit Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of UK£200k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 169% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Merit Group given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 11% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

