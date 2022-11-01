U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

Merit Medical Announces the Appointment of Joe Wright to Chief Commercial Officer

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
·2 min read
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Merit’s long-time executive, Joe Wright, has been appointed to the new role of Chief Commercial Officer and will be responsible for leading all commercial activities for the global organization.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced the appointment of Merit’s long-time executive, Joe Wright, as Merit’s Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Joe will be responsible for spearheading the company’s overall commercial strategy.

Joe’s career at Merit began over seventeen years ago. Highly regarded for his deep international experience, Joe recently was the President of International leading business units across APAC and the Americas. For the past year, he also had commercial responsibility for EMEA. His previous positions include serving as President of Merit Technology and as Vice President of Global Marketing. Joe has led and transformed global businesses for much of his career and holds a BA and an MBA from Columbia University.

Gathering Merit’s commercial efforts under one leader is intended to enable Merit to increasingly align and strengthen its commercial capabilities globally and perpetuate its growth strategy. “Today is an important day for Merit,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “I’m delighted to promote Joe Wright, as he is an accomplished business leader who has driven growth, built world-class teams, and led with clear vision and inspiration throughout his career. At the heart of Joe’s success is his deep understanding of the power of innovation to improve the lives of patients.”

Learn more about Merit Medical.

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 600 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,800 people worldwide.

TRADEMARKS Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

CONTACTS
PR/Media Inquiries
Sarah Comstock
Merit Medical
+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com

INVESTOR INQUIRIES
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
Westwicke - ICR
+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@westwicke.com


