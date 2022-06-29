Merit Medical Celebrates Completion of Xeriscape Landscaping Project

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Utah Governor and local officials joined Merit in recognizing green initiative to save 4 million gallons of water each year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today celebrated the completion of a xeriscape landscaping project at its South Jordan headquarters with Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox. Nearly three acres of grass has been replaced, reducing water intensive plantings by approximately 75%. More than 1,142 tons of decorative rock, 250 boulders, along with native drought-resistant, low-water plants and shrubs have been installed. All existing trees remained intact and 56 have been added. The project included a new drip irrigation system designed to prevent water evaporation and runoff.



“Merit takes corporate citizenship seriously,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “Our xeriscaping initiative is one of several projects Merit is undertaking to reduce our environmental impact. Utah’s drought conditions make the need to protect our water resources urgent, and Merit is excited to be part of the solution.”

South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey reiterated the urgent need to save water. “South Jordan has citywide initiatives to make our community eco-friendlier,” she added. “Merit’s xeriscaping initiative helps to protect Utah’s natural resources and supports our community’s needs. The positive feedback and appreciation we have received from the South Jordan community has been phenomenal.”

In 2016, the Utah Division of Water Resources launched the H2Oath: a waterwise pledge to encourage practical and efficient water conservation efforts by families, businesses, cities, government agencies, and statewide organizations. “Thousands of people and organizations have taken the H2Oath,” stated Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox. “Merit’s xeriscaping initiative is an example of a company doing what is right. This progress is encouraging, and I hope others continue to follow their example.”

Story continues

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 600 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.



TRADEMARKS

Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.



CONTACTS

PR/Media Inquiries

Sarah Comstock

Merit Medical

+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com



INVESTOR INQUIRIES

Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC

Westwicke - ICR

+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@westwicke.com



