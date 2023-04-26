Merit Medical Reports Results for First Quarter March 31, 2023

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Q1 2023 reported revenue of $297.6 million, up 8.0% compared to Q1 2022

Q1 2023 constant currency revenue, organic* up 9.8% compared to Q1 2022

Q1 2023 GAAP operating margin of 8.9%, compared to 5.5% in Q1 2022

Q1 2023 non-GAAP operating margin* of 16.1%, compared to 14.6% in Q1 2022

Q1 2023 GAAP EPS $0.36, compared to $0.18 in Q1 2022

Q1 2023 non-GAAP EPS* of $0.64, compared to $0.53 in Q1 2022

* Constant currency revenue; constant currency revenue, organic; non-GAAP EPS; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP operating income and margin; non-GAAP gross profit and margin; and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced revenue of $297.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, an increase of 8.0% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Constant currency revenue, organic, for the first quarter of 2023 increased 9.8% compared to the prior year period.

Merit’s revenue by operating segment and product category for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was as follows (unaudited; in thousands, except for percentages):

Three Months Ended Reported Constant Currency * March 31, Impact of foreign March 31, 2023 2022 % Change exchange 2023 % Change Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 113,783 $ 105,773 7.6 % $ 1,623 $ 115,406 9.1 % Cardiac Intervention 85,328 81,487 4.7 % 1,819 87,147 6.9 % Custom Procedural Solutions 47,701 46,262 3.1 % 1,243 48,944 5.8 % OEM 41,164 33,414 23.2 % 141 41,305 23.6 % Total 287,976 266,936 7.9 % 4,826 292,802 9.7 % Endoscopy Endoscopy Devices 9,589 8,479 13.1 % 47 9,636 13.6 % Total $ 297,565 $ 275,415 8.0 % $ 4,873 $ 302,438 9.8 %



Merit’s GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 46.5%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 43.9% for the prior year period. Merit’s non-GAAP gross margin* for the first quarter of 2023 was 50.1%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 47.7% for the prior year period.

Merit’s GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $20.7 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $10.5 million, or $0.18 per share, for the first quarter of 2022. Merit’s non-GAAP net income* for the first quarter of 2023 was $37.5 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $30.4 million, or $0.53 per share, for the prior year period.

“We delivered 9.8% constant currency revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023, exceeding the high-end of our expectations, driven primarily by better-than-expected growth in both the U.S. and international markets during the month of March,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We also delivered significant year-over-year improvements in profitability with non-GAAP gross and operating margins of 50.1% and 16.1%, respectively, and more than 20% growth year-over-year in both non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share.”

Mr. Lampropoulos continued: “The impressive start to fiscal year 2023 is a direct result of our team’s continued focus on executing our multi-year strategic plan. We have updated our 2023 financial guidance to reflect the better-than-expected financial results in the first quarter and remain confident in our team’s ability to deliver continued progress in year three of our Foundations for Growth Program and the related financial targets for the three-year period ending December 31, 2023, which call for our constant currency, organic revenue to increase at a CAGR of at least 5%, non-GAAP operating margins of at least 18% and cumulative free cash flow of more than $300 million.”

As of March 31, 2023, Merit had cash and cash equivalents of $57.9 million, total debt obligations of $197.8 million, and available borrowing capacity of approximately $521 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $58.4 million, total debt obligations of $198.2 million, and available borrowing capacity of approximately $523 million as of December 31, 2022.

Updated Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Guidance

Based upon the information currently available to Merit’s management, for the year ending December 31, 2023, absent material acquisitions, non-recurring transactions or other factors beyond Merit’s current expectations, Merit now expects the following:

Revenue and Earnings Guidance*

Updated Guidance As Reported Prior Guidance % Change Financial Measure December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 from Prior Year December 31, 2023 Net Sales $1.217 - $1.229 billion $1.151 billion 6% - 7% $1.194 - $1.210 billion Cardiovascular Segment $1.179 - $1.191 billion $1.118 billion 5% - 6% $1.156 - $1.172 billion Endoscopy Segment $37.8 - $38.1 million $32.8 million 15% - 16% $37.5 - $37.8 million GAAP Net Income $100 - $105 million $74.5 million $100 - $105 million Earnings Per Share $1.71 - $1.79 $1.29 $1.72 - $1.80 Non-GAAP Net Income $166 - $171 million $155.8 million $163 - $168 million Earnings Per Share $2.83 - $2.93 $2.70 $2.80 - $2.89

*Percentage figures approximated; dollar figures may not foot due to rounding

2023 Net Sales Guidance - % Change from Prior Year (Constant Currency) Reconciliation*

Updated Guidance Prior Guidance Low High Low High 2023 Net Sales Guidance - % Change from Prior Year (GAAP) 5.7% 6.8% 4.0% 5.0% Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations -0.4% -0.3% -1.0% -1.0% 2023 Net Sales Guidance - % Change from Prior Year (Constant Currency) 6.1% 7.1% 5.0% 6.0%

*Percentage figures approximated; dollar figures may not foot due to rounding

Merit’s financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023 is subject to risks and uncertainties identified in this release and Merit’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

CONFERENCE CALL

Merit will hold its investor conference call today, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific). To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. A live webcast and slide deck will also be available at merit.com.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) March 31, 2023

December 31, (Unaudited) 2022

ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,945 $ 58,408 Trade receivables, net 170,182 164,677 Other receivables 14,559 12,992 Inventories 289,581 265,991 Prepaid expenses and other assets 19,961 22,324 Prepaid income taxes 3,920 3,913 Income tax refund receivables 1,069 779 Total current assets 557,217 529,084 Property and equipment, net 387,450 382,976 Intangible assets, net 263,884 275,872 Goodwill 360,291 359,821 Deferred income tax assets 6,665 6,599 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,881 65,262 Other assets 45,721 44,352 Total Assets $ 1,684,109 $ 1,663,966 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Trade payables $ 65,588 $ 68,504 Accrued expenses 119,197 123,189 Current portion of long-term debt 11,250 11,250 Current operating lease liabilities 10,898 11,005 Income taxes payable 9,019 6,697 Total current liabilities 215,952 220,645 Long-term debt 186,423 186,759 Deferred income tax liabilities 18,478 18,462 Long-term income taxes payable 347 347 Liabilities related to unrecognized tax benefits 1,912 1,912 Deferred compensation payable 15,868 15,264 Deferred credits 1,682 1,708 Long-term operating lease liabilities 57,893 59,736 Other long-term obligations 13,899 14,736 Total liabilities 512,454 519,569 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 681,108 675,174 Retained earnings 501,476 480,773 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,929 ) (11,550 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,171,655 1,144,397 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,684,109 $ 1,663,966







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 297,565 $ 275,415 Cost of sales 159,203 154,508 Gross profit 138,362 120,907 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 90,144 84,015 Research and development 21,314 17,387 Impairment charges — 1,672 Contingent consideration expense 521 2,600 Total operating expenses 111,979 105,674 Income from operations 26,383 15,233 Other income (expense): Interest income 131 104 Interest expense (2,011 ) (1,002 ) Other income (expense) — net 997 (164 ) Total other expense — net (883 ) (1,062 ) Income before income taxes 25,500 14,171 Income tax expense 4,797 3,626 Net income $ 20,703 $ 10,545 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 57,352 56,593 Diluted 58,183 57,531









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands - unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 20,703 $ 10,545 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,537 20,466 Write-off of certain intangible assets and other long-term assets — 1,672 Amortization of right-of-use operating lease assets 2,662 2,584 Adjustments related to contingent consideration liabilities 521 2,600 Stock-based compensation expense 3,969 4,642 Other adjustments 332 218 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures (34,179 ) (30,717 ) Total adjustments (6,158 ) 1,465 Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by operating activities 14,545 12,010 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures for property and equipment (12,785 ) (9,526 ) Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,000 ) — Other investing, net (71 ) (342 ) Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in investing activities (14,856 ) (9,868 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 4,028 1,641 (Payments on) proceeds from issuance of long-term debt (365 ) 9,625 Contingent payments related to acquisitions (2,568 ) (24,491 ) Payment of taxes related to an exchange of common stock (1,592 ) (1,015 ) Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in financing activities (497 ) (14,240 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 376 111 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (432 ) (11,987 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 60,558 67,750 End of period $ 60,126 $ 55,763 RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH TO THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS: Cash and cash equivalents 57,945 53,875 Restricted cash reported in prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,181 1,888 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 60,126 $ 55,763





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Although Merit’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Merit’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Merit’s ongoing operations and can be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release include:

constant currency revenue;

constant currency revenue, organic;

non-GAAP gross profit and margin;

non-GAAP operating income and margin;

non-GAAP net income;

non-GAAP earnings per share; and

free cash flow.



Merit’s management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate Merit’s profitability and efficiency, to compare operating and financial results to prior periods, to evaluate changes in the results of its operating segments, and to measure and allocate financial resources internally. However, Merit’s management does not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Readers should consider non-GAAP measures used in this release in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures generally exclude some, but not all, items that may affect Merit’s net income. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded. Merit believes it is useful to exclude such items in the calculation of non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating income and margin, and non-GAAP net income (in each case, as further illustrated in the reconciliation tables below) because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of Merit’s business operations and can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisition or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, corporate transformation expenses, governmental proceedings or changes in tax or industry regulations, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, and debt issuance costs. Merit may incur similar types of expenses in the future, and the non-GAAP financial information included in this release should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies. Merit urges readers to review the reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Merit’s business or results of operations.

Constant Currency Revenue

Merit’s constant currency revenue is prepared by converting the current-period reported revenue of subsidiaries whose functional currency is a currency other than the U.S. dollar at the applicable foreign exchange rates in effect during the comparable prior-year period and adjusting for the effects of hedging transactions on reported revenue, which are recorded in the U.S. dollar. The constant currency revenue adjustment of $4.9 million to reported revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 was calculated using the applicable average foreign exchange rates for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Constant Currency Revenue, Organic

Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic, is defined, with respect to prior fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue. With respect to current fiscal year periods, constant currency revenue, organic, is defined as constant currency revenue (as defined above), less revenue from certain acquisitions. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, there were no revenues from acquisitions excluded in the calculation of Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Margin

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by reducing GAAP cost of sales by amounts recorded for amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by adjusting GAAP operating income for certain items which are deemed by Merit’s management to be outside of core operations and vary in amount and frequency among periods, such as expenses related to acquisitions or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, performance-based stock compensation expenses, corporate transformation expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, governmental proceedings, and changes in governmental or industry regulations, as well as other items referenced in the tables below. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP operating income by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adjusting GAAP net income for the items set forth in the definition of non-GAAP operating income above, as well as for expenses related to debt issuance costs, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, changes in tax regulations, and other items set forth in the tables below.

Non-GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted shares outstanding for the corresponding period.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures for property and equipment calculated in accordance with GAAP, as set forth in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

The following tables set forth supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Merit’s corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, in each case, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. The non-GAAP income adjustments referenced in the following tables do not reflect non-performance-based stock compensation expense of approximately $2.7 million and $3.4 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net income $ 25,500 $ (4,797 ) $ 20,703 $ 0.36 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 10,616 (2,553 ) 8,063 0.14 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration expense 521 (45 ) 476 0.01 Amortization of intangibles 1,665 (402 ) 1,263 0.02 Performance-based share-based compensation (a) 1,287 (87 ) 1,200 0.02 Corporate transformation and restructuring (b) 3,546 (851 ) 2,695 0.05 Acquisition-related 255 (61 ) 194 0.00 Medical Device Regulation expenses (c) 3,658 (878 ) 2,780 0.05 Other (d) 34 (8 ) 26 0.00 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 151 (36 ) 115 0.00 Non-GAAP net income $ 47,233 $ (9,718 ) $ 37,515 $ 0.64 Diluted shares 58,183





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Pre-Tax Tax Impact After-Tax Per Share Impact GAAP net income $ 14,171 $ (3,626 ) $ 10,545 $ 0.18 Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 10,552 (2,587 ) 7,965 0.14 Operating Expenses Contingent consideration expense 2,600 (8 ) 2,592 0.05 Impairment charges 1,672 (318 ) 1,354 0.02 Amortization of intangibles 1,607 (398 ) 1,209 0.02 Performance-based share-based compensation (a) 1,245 (124 ) 1,121 0.02 Corporate transformation and restructuring (b) 5,077 (1,243 ) 3,834 0.07 Acquisition-related 228 (55 ) 173 0.00 Medical Device Regulation expenses (c) 1,919 (470 ) 1,449 0.03 Other (d) 85 (21 ) 64 0.00 Other (Income) Expense Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs 151 (37 ) 114 0.00 Non-GAAP net income $ 39,307 $ (8,887 ) $ 30,420 $ 0.53 Diluted shares 57,531

________________________

Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding.





Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income

(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Amounts % Sales Amounts % Sales Net Sales as Reported $ 297,565 $ 275,415 GAAP Operating Income 26,383 8.9 % 15,233 5.5 % Cost of Sales Amortization of intangibles 10,616 3.6 % 10,552 3.8 % Operating Expenses Contingent consideration expense 521 0.2 % 2,600 0.9 % Impairment charges — — 1,672 0.6 % Amortization of intangibles 1,665 0.6 % 1,607 0.6 % Performance-based share-based compensation (a) 1,287 0.4 % 1,245 0.5 % Corporate transformation and restructuring (b) 3,546 1.2 % 5,077 1.8 % Acquisition-related 255 0.1 % 228 0.1 % Medical Device Regulation expenses (c) 3,658 1.2 % 1,919 0.7 % Other (d) 34 0.0 % 85 0.0 % Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 47,965 16.1 % $ 40,218 14.6 %

________________________

Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

a) Represents performance-based share-based compensation expense, including stock-settled and cash-settled awards.

b) Includes consulting expenses related to the Foundations for Growth Program and other transformation costs, including severance related to corporate initiatives.

c) Represents incremental expenses incurred to comply with the E.U. Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”).

d) Represents costs to comply with Merit’s corporate integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”).





Reconciliation of Reported Revenue to Constant Currency Revenue (Non-GAAP), and Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31, % Change 2023 2022 Reported Revenue 8.0 % $ 297,565 $ 275,415 Add: Impact of foreign exchange 4,873 — Constant Currency Revenue (a) 9.8 % $ 302,438 $ 275,415 Less: Revenue from certain acquisitions — — Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (a) 9.8 % $ 302,438 $ 275,415

________________________

(a) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of this and other non-GAAP financial measures, see the section of this release entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”







Reconciliation of Reported Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited; as a percentage of reported revenue)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reported Gross Margin 46.5 % 43.9 % Add back impact of: Amortization of intangibles 3.6 % 3.8 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 50.1 % 47.7 %

________________________

Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding





ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,100 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this release which are not purely historical, including, without limitation, statements regarding Merit’s forecasted plans, revenues, net sales, net income (GAAP and non-GAAP), operating income and margin (GAAP and non-GAAP), gross profit and margin (GAAP and non-GAAP), earnings per share (GAAP and non-GAAP), free cash flow, and other financial measures, future growth and profit expectations or forecasted economic conditions, or the implementation of, and results which may be achieved through, Merit’s Foundations for Growth Program or other expense reduction initiatives, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Merit’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “2022 Annual Report”) and other filings with the SEC. Such risks and uncertainties include inherent risks and uncertainties relating to Merit’s internal models or the projections in this release; disruptions in Merit’s supply chain, manufacturing or sterilization processes; reduced availability of, and price increases associated with, commodity components and other raw materials; adverse changes in freight, shipping and transportation expenses; negative changes in economic and industry conditions in the United States or other countries, including inflation; risks relating to Merit’s potential inability to successfully manage growth through acquisitions generally, including the inability to effectively integrate acquired operations or products or commercialize technology developed internally or acquired through completed, proposed or future transactions; risks associated with Merit’s ongoing or prospective manufacturing transfers and facility consolidations; fluctuations in interest or foreign currency exchange rates; risks and uncertainties associated with Merit’s information technology systems, including the potential for breaches of security and evolving regulations regarding privacy and data protection; governmental scrutiny and regulation of the medical device industry, including governmental inquiries, investigations and proceedings involving Merit; consequences associated with a Corporate Integrity Agreement executed between Merit and the U.S. Office of Inspector General; difficulties, delays and expenditures relating to development, testing and regulatory approval or clearance of Merit’s products, including the pursuit of approvals under the MDR, and risks that such products may not be developed successfully or approved for commercial use; litigation and other judicial proceedings affecting Merit; the potential of fines, penalties or other adverse consequences if Merit’s employees or agents violate the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other laws or regulations; restrictions on Merit’s liquidity or business operations resulting from its debt agreements; infringement of Merit’s technology or the assertion that Merit’s technology infringes the rights of other parties; product recalls and product liability claims; changes in customer purchasing patterns or the mix of products Merit sells; laws and regulations targeting fraud and abuse in the healthcare industry; potential for significant adverse changes in governing regulations, including reforms to the procedures for approval or clearance of Merit’s products by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration or comparable regulatory authorities in other jurisdictions; changes in tax laws and regulations in the United States or other jurisdictions; termination of relationships with Merit’s suppliers, or failure of such suppliers to perform; concentration of a substantial portion of Merit’s revenues among a few products and procedures; development of new products and technology that could render Merit’s existing or future products obsolete; market acceptance of new products; dependance on distributors to commercialize Merit’s products in various jurisdictions outside the United States; volatility in the market price of Merit’s common stock; modification or limitation of governmental or private insurance reimbursement policies; changes in healthcare policies or markets related to healthcare reform initiatives; failure to comply with applicable environmental laws; changes in key personnel; work stoppage or transportation risks; failure to introduce products in a timely fashion; price and product competition; fluctuations in and obsolescence of inventory; and risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and Merit’s response thereto; and other factors referenced in the 2022 Annual Report and other materials filed with the SEC. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to Merit or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Actual results will likely differ, and may differ materially, from anticipated results. Financial estimates are subject to change and are not intended to be relied upon as predictions of future operating results. Those estimates and all other forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Merit assumes no obligation to update or disclose revisions to estimates and all other forward-looking statements.

TRADEMARKS

Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

