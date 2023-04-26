U.S. markets closed

Merit Medical Reports Results for First Quarter March 31, 2023

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
·23 min read
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

  • Q1 2023 reported revenue of $297.6 million, up 8.0% compared to Q1 2022

  • Q1 2023 constant currency revenue, organic* up 9.8% compared to Q1 2022

  • Q1 2023 GAAP operating margin of 8.9%, compared to 5.5% in Q1 2022

  • Q1 2023 non-GAAP operating margin* of 16.1%, compared to 14.6% in Q1 2022

  • Q1 2023 GAAP EPS $0.36, compared to $0.18 in Q1 2022

  • Q1 2023 non-GAAP EPS* of $0.64, compared to $0.53 in Q1 2022

*  Constant currency revenue; constant currency revenue, organic; non-GAAP EPS; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP operating income and margin; non-GAAP gross profit and margin; and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced revenue of $297.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, an increase of 8.0% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Constant currency revenue, organic, for the first quarter of 2023 increased 9.8% compared to the prior year period.

Merit’s revenue by operating segment and product category for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was as follows (unaudited; in thousands, except for percentages):

 

    

Three Months Ended

 

 

Reported

 

 

 

 

 

Constant Currency *

 

    

March 31, 

 

 

 

 

Impact of foreign

 

March 31, 

 

 

 

 

    

2023

    

2022

 

% Change

 

exchange

 

2023

 

% Change

Cardiovascular

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Peripheral Intervention

 

$

113,783

 

 

$

105,773

 

 

7.6

%

 

$

1,623

 

 

$

115,406

 

 

9.1

%

Cardiac Intervention

 

 

85,328

 

 

 

81,487

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

1,819

 

 

 

87,147

 

 

6.9

%

Custom Procedural Solutions

 

 

47,701

 

 

 

46,262

 

 

3.1

%

 

 

1,243

 

 

 

48,944

 

 

5.8

%

OEM

 

 

41,164

 

 

 

33,414

 

 

23.2

%

 

 

141

 

 

 

41,305

 

 

23.6

%

Total

 

 

287,976

 

 

 

266,936

 

 

7.9

%

 

 

4,826

 

 

 

292,802

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Endoscopy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Endoscopy Devices

 

 

9,589

 

 

 

8,479

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

47

 

 

 

9,636

 

 

13.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$

297,565

 

 

$

275,415

 

 

8.0

%

 

$

4,873

 

 

$

302,438

 

 

9.8

%


Merit’s GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 46.5%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 43.9% for the prior year period. Merit’s non-GAAP gross margin* for the first quarter of 2023 was 50.1%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 47.7% for the prior year period.

Merit’s GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $20.7 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $10.5 million, or $0.18 per share, for the first quarter of 2022. Merit’s non-GAAP net income* for the first quarter of 2023 was $37.5 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $30.4 million, or $0.53 per share, for the prior year period.

“We delivered 9.8% constant currency revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023, exceeding the high-end of our expectations, driven primarily by better-than-expected growth in both the U.S. and international markets during the month of March,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We also delivered significant year-over-year improvements in profitability with non-GAAP gross and operating margins of 50.1% and 16.1%, respectively, and more than 20% growth year-over-year in both non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share.”

Mr. Lampropoulos continued: “The impressive start to fiscal year 2023 is a direct result of our team’s continued focus on executing our multi-year strategic plan. We have updated our 2023 financial guidance to reflect the better-than-expected financial results in the first quarter and remain confident in our team’s ability to deliver continued progress in year three of our Foundations for Growth Program and the related financial targets for the three-year period ending December 31, 2023, which call for our constant currency, organic revenue to increase at a CAGR of at least 5%, non-GAAP operating margins of at least 18% and cumulative free cash flow of more than $300 million.”

As of March 31, 2023, Merit had cash and cash equivalents of $57.9 million, total debt obligations of $197.8 million, and available borrowing capacity of approximately $521 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $58.4 million, total debt obligations of $198.2 million, and available borrowing capacity of approximately $523 million as of December 31, 2022.

Updated Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Guidance
Based upon the information currently available to Merit’s management, for the year ending December 31, 2023, absent material acquisitions, non-recurring transactions or other factors beyond Merit’s current expectations, Merit now expects the following:

Revenue and Earnings Guidance*

 

    

Updated Guidance

 

As Reported

 

 

 

Prior Guidance

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

Financial Measure

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

from Prior Year

 

December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

 

$1.217 - $1.229 billion

 

$1.151 billion

 

6% - 7%

 

$1.194 - $1.210 billion

Cardiovascular Segment

 

$1.179 - $1.191 billion

 

$1.118 billion

 

5% - 6%

 

$1.156 - $1.172 billion

Endoscopy Segment

 

$37.8 - $38.1 million

 

$32.8 million

 

15% - 16%

 

$37.5 - $37.8 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

  

 

  

 

 

 

  

Net Income

 

$100 - $105 million

 

$74.5 million

 

 

 

$100 - $105 million

Earnings Per Share

 

$1.71 - $1.79

 

$1.29

 

 

 

$1.72 - $1.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

  

 

  

 

 

 

  

Net Income

 

$166 - $171 million

 

$155.8 million

 

 

 

$163 - $168 million

Earnings Per Share

 

$2.83 - $2.93

 

$2.70

 

 

 

$2.80 - $2.89

*Percentage figures approximated; dollar figures may not foot due to rounding

2023 Net Sales Guidance - % Change from Prior Year (Constant Currency) Reconciliation*

 

 

Updated Guidance

 

Prior Guidance

 

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

2023 Net Sales Guidance - % Change from Prior Year (GAAP)

 

5.7%

 

6.8%

 

4.0%

 

5.0%

Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations

 

-0.4%

 

-0.3%

 

-1.0%

 

-1.0%

2023 Net Sales Guidance - % Change from Prior Year (Constant Currency)

 

6.1%

 

7.1%

 

5.0%

 

6.0%

*Percentage figures approximated; dollar figures may not foot due to rounding

Merit’s financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023 is subject to risks and uncertainties identified in this release and Merit’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

CONFERENCE CALL
Merit will hold its investor conference call today, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific). To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. A live webcast and slide deck will also be available at merit.com.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 

 

    

March 31, 

    

 

 

 

 

2023

 

December 31, 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

57,945

 

 

$

58,408

 

Trade receivables, net

 

 

170,182

 

 

 

164,677

 

Other receivables

 

 

14,559

 

 

 

12,992

 

Inventories

 

 

289,581

 

 

 

265,991

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

19,961

 

 

 

22,324

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

 

3,920

 

 

 

3,913

 

Income tax refund receivables

 

 

1,069

 

 

 

779

 

Total current assets

 

 

557,217

 

 

 

529,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

387,450

 

 

 

382,976

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

263,884

 

 

 

275,872

 

Goodwill

 

 

360,291

 

 

 

359,821

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

 

6,665

 

 

 

6,599

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

62,881

 

 

 

65,262

 

Other assets

 

 

45,721

 

 

 

44,352

 

Total Assets

 

$

1,684,109

 

 

$

1,663,966

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade payables

 

$

65,588

 

 

$

68,504

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

119,197

 

 

 

123,189

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

11,250

 

 

 

11,250

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

 

10,898

 

 

 

11,005

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

9,019

 

 

 

6,697

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

215,952

 

 

 

220,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

186,423

 

 

 

186,759

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

 

18,478

 

 

 

18,462

 

Long-term income taxes payable

 

 

347

 

 

 

347

 

Liabilities related to unrecognized tax benefits

 

 

1,912

 

 

 

1,912

 

Deferred compensation payable

 

 

15,868

 

 

 

15,264

 

Deferred credits

 

 

1,682

 

 

 

1,708

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

57,893

 

 

 

59,736

 

Other long-term obligations

 

 

13,899

 

 

 

14,736

 

Total liabilities

 

 

512,454

 

 

 

519,569

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

681,108

 

 

 

675,174

 

Retained earnings

 

 

501,476

 

 

 

480,773

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(10,929

)

 

 

(11,550

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

1,171,655

 

 

 

1,144,397

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

$

1,684,109

 

 

$

1,663,966

 



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

 

    

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31, 

 

    

2023

    

2022

Net sales

 

$

297,565

 

 

$

275,415

 

Cost of sales

 

 

159,203

 

 

 

154,508

 

Gross profit

 

 

138,362

 

 

 

120,907

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

90,144

 

 

 

84,015

 

Research and development

 

 

21,314

 

 

 

17,387

 

Impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

1,672

 

Contingent consideration expense

 

 

521

 

 

 

2,600

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

111,979

 

 

 

105,674

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

 

26,383

 

 

 

15,233

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

131

 

 

 

104

 

Interest expense

 

 

(2,011

)

 

 

(1,002

)

Other income (expense) — net

 

 

997

 

 

 

(164

)

Total other expense — net

 

 

(883

)

 

 

(1,062

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

25,500

 

 

 

14,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

4,797

 

 

 

3,626

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

20,703

 

 

$

10,545

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.19

 

Diluted

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

57,352

 

 

 

56,593

 

Diluted

 

 

58,183

 

 

 

57,531

 



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands - unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31, 

 

    

2023

    

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

20,703

 

 

$

10,545

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

20,537

 

 

 

20,466

 

Write-off of certain intangible assets and other long-term assets

 

 

 

 

 

1,672

 

Amortization of right-of-use operating lease assets

 

 

2,662

 

 

 

2,584

 

Adjustments related to contingent consideration liabilities

 

 

521

 

 

 

2,600

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

3,969

 

 

 

4,642

 

Other adjustments

 

 

332

 

 

 

218

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures

 

 

(34,179

)

 

 

(30,717

)

Total adjustments

 

 

(6,158

)

 

 

1,465

 

Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by operating activities

 

 

14,545

 

 

 

12,010

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures for property and equipment

 

 

(12,785

)

 

 

(9,526

)

Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(2,000

)

 

 

 

Other investing, net

 

 

(71

)

 

 

(342

)

Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in investing activities

 

 

(14,856

)

 

 

(9,868

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

4,028

 

 

 

1,641

 

(Payments on) proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

 

(365

)

 

 

9,625

 

Contingent payments related to acquisitions

 

 

(2,568

)

 

 

(24,491

)

Payment of taxes related to an exchange of common stock

 

 

(1,592

)

 

 

(1,015

)

Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in financing activities

 

 

(497

)

 

 

(14,240

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash

 

 

376

 

 

 

111

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(432

)

 

 

(11,987

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

60,558

 

 

 

67,750

 

End of period

 

$

60,126

 

 

$

55,763

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH TO THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

57,945

 

 

 

53,875

 

Restricted cash reported in prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

2,181

 

 

 

1,888

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

60,126

 

 

$

55,763

 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Although Merit’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Merit’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Merit’s ongoing operations and can be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release include:

  • constant currency revenue;

  • constant currency revenue, organic;

  • non-GAAP gross profit and margin;

  • non-GAAP operating income and margin;

  • non-GAAP net income;

  • non-GAAP earnings per share; and

  • free cash flow.

Merit’s management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate Merit’s profitability and efficiency, to compare operating and financial results to prior periods, to evaluate changes in the results of its operating segments, and to measure and allocate financial resources internally. However, Merit’s management does not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Readers should consider non-GAAP measures used in this release in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures generally exclude some, but not all, items that may affect Merit’s net income. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded. Merit believes it is useful to exclude such items in the calculation of non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating income and margin, and non-GAAP net income (in each case, as further illustrated in the reconciliation tables below) because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of Merit’s business operations and can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisition or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, corporate transformation expenses, governmental proceedings or changes in tax or industry regulations, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, and debt issuance costs. Merit may incur similar types of expenses in the future, and the non-GAAP financial information included in this release should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies. Merit urges readers to review the reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Merit’s business or results of operations.

Constant Currency Revenue

Merit’s constant currency revenue is prepared by converting the current-period reported revenue of subsidiaries whose functional currency is a currency other than the U.S. dollar at the applicable foreign exchange rates in effect during the comparable prior-year period and adjusting for the effects of hedging transactions on reported revenue, which are recorded in the U.S. dollar. The constant currency revenue adjustment of $4.9 million to reported revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 was calculated using the applicable average foreign exchange rates for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Constant Currency Revenue, Organic

Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic, is defined, with respect to prior fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue. With respect to current fiscal year periods, constant currency revenue, organic, is defined as constant currency revenue (as defined above), less revenue from certain acquisitions. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, there were no revenues from acquisitions excluded in the calculation of Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Margin

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by reducing GAAP cost of sales by amounts recorded for amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by adjusting GAAP operating income for certain items which are deemed by Merit’s management to be outside of core operations and vary in amount and frequency among periods, such as expenses related to acquisitions or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, performance-based stock compensation expenses, corporate transformation expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, governmental proceedings, and changes in governmental or industry regulations, as well as other items referenced in the tables below. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP operating income by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adjusting GAAP net income for the items set forth in the definition of non-GAAP operating income above, as well as for expenses related to debt issuance costs, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, changes in tax regulations, and other items set forth in the tables below.

Non-GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted shares outstanding for the corresponding period.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures for property and equipment calculated in accordance with GAAP, as set forth in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

The following tables set forth supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Merit’s corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, in each case, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. The non-GAAP income adjustments referenced in the following tables do not reflect non-performance-based stock compensation expense of approximately $2.7 million and $3.4 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

Pre-Tax

 

Tax Impact

 

After-Tax

 

Per Share Impact

GAAP net income

 

$

25,500

 

 

$

(4,797

)

 

$

20,703

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

10,616

 

 

 

(2,553

)

 

 

8,063

 

 

 

0.14

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration expense

 

 

521

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

476

 

 

 

0.01

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

1,665

 

 

 

(402

)

 

 

1,263

 

 

 

0.02

 

Performance-based share-based compensation (a)

 

 

1,287

 

 

 

(87

)

 

 

1,200

 

 

 

0.02

 

Corporate transformation and restructuring (b)

 

 

3,546

 

 

 

(851

)

 

 

2,695

 

 

 

0.05

 

Acquisition-related

 

 

255

 

 

 

(61

)

 

 

194

 

 

 

0.00

 

Medical Device Regulation expenses (c)

 

 

3,658

 

 

 

(878

)

 

 

2,780

 

 

 

0.05

 

Other (d)

 

 

34

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

26

 

 

 

0.00

 

Other (Income) Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs

 

 

151

 

 

 

(36

)

 

 

115

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

47,233

 

 

$

(9,718

)

 

$

37,515

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

58,183

 


 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

Pre-Tax

 

Tax Impact

 

After-Tax

 

Per Share Impact

GAAP net income

 

$

14,171

 

 

$

(3,626

)

 

$

10,545

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

10,552

 

 

 

(2,587

)

 

 

7,965

 

 

 

0.14

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration expense

 

 

2,600

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

2,592

 

 

 

0.05

 

Impairment charges

 

 

1,672

 

 

 

(318

)

 

 

1,354

 

 

 

0.02

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

1,607

 

 

 

(398

)

 

 

1,209

 

 

 

0.02

 

Performance-based share-based compensation (a)

 

 

1,245

 

 

 

(124

)

 

 

1,121

 

 

 

0.02

 

Corporate transformation and restructuring (b)

 

 

5,077

 

 

 

(1,243

)

 

 

3,834

 

 

 

0.07

 

Acquisition-related

 

 

228

 

 

 

(55

)

 

 

173

 

 

 

0.00

 

Medical Device Regulation expenses (c)

 

 

1,919

 

 

 

(470

)

 

 

1,449

 

 

 

0.03

 

Other (d)

 

 

85

 

 

 

(21

)

 

 

64

 

 

 

0.00

 

Other (Income) Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs

 

 

151

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

114

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

39,307

 

 

$

(8,887

)

 

$

30,420

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,531

 

________________________
Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding.


Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income
(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

Amounts

 

% Sales

 

Amounts

 

% Sales

Net Sales as Reported

 

$

297,565

 

 

 

 

 

$

275,415

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Income

 

 

26,383

 

 

8.9

%

 

 

15,233

 

 

5.5

%

Cost of Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

10,616

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

10,552

 

 

3.8

%

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration expense

 

 

521

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

2,600

 

 

0.9

%

Impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,672

 

 

0.6

%

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

1,665

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

1,607

 

 

0.6

%

Performance-based share-based compensation (a)

 

 

1,287

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

1,245

 

 

0.5

%

Corporate transformation and restructuring (b)

 

 

3,546

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

5,077

 

 

1.8

%

Acquisition-related

 

 

255

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

228

 

 

0.1

%

Medical Device Regulation expenses (c)

 

 

3,658

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

1,919

 

 

0.7

%

Other (d)

 

 

34

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

85

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income

 

$

47,965

 

 

16.1

%

 

$

40,218

 

 

14.6

%

________________________
Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

a)   Represents performance-based share-based compensation expense, including stock-settled and cash-settled awards.
b)   Includes consulting expenses related to the Foundations for Growth Program and other transformation costs, including severance related to corporate initiatives.
c)   Represents incremental expenses incurred to comply with the E.U. Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”).
d)   Represents costs to comply with Merit’s corporate integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”).


Reconciliation of Reported Revenue to Constant Currency Revenue (Non-GAAP), and Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

% Change

 

2023

 

2022

Reported Revenue

 

8.0

%

$

297,565

 

 

$

275,415

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Impact of foreign exchange

 

 

 

 

4,873

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Constant Currency Revenue (a)

 

9.8

%

$

302,438

 

 

$

275,415

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Revenue from certain acquisitions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (a)

 

9.8

%

$

302,438

 

 

$

275,415

 

________________________
(a)   A non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of this and other non-GAAP financial measures, see the section of this release entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”


Reconciliation of Reported Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited; as a percentage of reported revenue)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Reported Gross Margin

 

46.5

%

 

43.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add back impact of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

3.6

%

 

3.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

 

50.1

%

 

47.7

%

________________________
Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding


ABOUT MERIT
Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,100 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained in this release which are not purely historical, including, without limitation, statements regarding Merit’s forecasted plans, revenues, net sales, net income (GAAP and non-GAAP), operating income and margin (GAAP and non-GAAP), gross profit and margin (GAAP and non-GAAP), earnings per share (GAAP and non-GAAP), free cash flow, and other financial measures, future growth and profit expectations or forecasted economic conditions, or the implementation of, and results which may be achieved through, Merit’s Foundations for Growth Program or other expense reduction initiatives, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Merit’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “2022 Annual Report”) and other filings with the SEC. Such risks and uncertainties include inherent risks and uncertainties relating to Merit’s internal models or the projections in this release; disruptions in Merit’s supply chain, manufacturing or sterilization processes; reduced availability of, and price increases associated with, commodity components and other raw materials; adverse changes in freight, shipping and transportation expenses; negative changes in economic and industry conditions in the United States or other countries, including inflation; risks relating to Merit’s potential inability to successfully manage growth through acquisitions generally, including the inability to effectively integrate acquired operations or products or commercialize technology developed internally or acquired through completed, proposed or future transactions; risks associated with Merit’s ongoing or prospective manufacturing transfers and facility consolidations; fluctuations in interest or foreign currency exchange rates; risks and uncertainties associated with Merit’s information technology systems, including the potential for breaches of security and evolving regulations regarding privacy and data protection; governmental scrutiny and regulation of the medical device industry, including governmental inquiries, investigations and proceedings involving Merit; consequences associated with a Corporate Integrity Agreement executed between Merit and the U.S. Office of Inspector General; difficulties, delays and expenditures relating to development, testing and regulatory approval or clearance of Merit’s products, including the pursuit of approvals under the MDR, and risks that such products may not be developed successfully or approved for commercial use; litigation and other judicial proceedings affecting Merit; the potential of fines, penalties or other adverse consequences if Merit’s employees or agents violate the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other laws or regulations; restrictions on Merit’s liquidity or business operations resulting from its debt agreements; infringement of Merit’s technology or the assertion that Merit’s technology infringes the rights of other parties; product recalls and product liability claims; changes in customer purchasing patterns or the mix of products Merit sells; laws and regulations targeting fraud and abuse in the healthcare industry; potential for significant adverse changes in governing regulations, including reforms to the procedures for approval or clearance of Merit’s products by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration or comparable regulatory authorities in other jurisdictions; changes in tax laws and regulations in the United States or other jurisdictions; termination of relationships with Merit’s suppliers, or failure of such suppliers to perform; concentration of a substantial portion of Merit’s revenues among a few products and procedures; development of new products and technology that could render Merit’s existing or future products obsolete; market acceptance of new products; dependance on distributors to commercialize Merit’s products in various jurisdictions outside the United States; volatility in the market price of Merit’s common stock; modification or limitation of governmental or private insurance reimbursement policies; changes in healthcare policies or markets related to healthcare reform initiatives; failure to comply with applicable environmental laws; changes in key personnel; work stoppage or transportation risks; failure to introduce products in a timely fashion; price and product competition; fluctuations in and obsolescence of inventory; and risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and Merit’s response thereto; and other factors referenced in the 2022 Annual Report and other materials filed with the SEC. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to Merit or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Actual results will likely differ, and may differ materially, from anticipated results. Financial estimates are subject to change and are not intended to be relied upon as predictions of future operating results. Those estimates and all other forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Merit assumes no obligation to update or disclose revisions to estimates and all other forward-looking statements.

TRADEMARKS
Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

 

 

Contacts:

 

 

 

PR/Media Inquiries:
Teresa Johnson
Merit Medical

Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
Westwicke - ICR

+1-801-208-4295

+1-443-213-0509

tjohnson@merit.com

mike.piccinino@westwicke.com

 

 