U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.60
    -28.51 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,839.11
    +2.37 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.99
    -228.12 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.33
    +8.18 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.21
    +2.89 (+3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.00
    +11.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    +0.14 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0083
    +0.0114 (+1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1626
    +0.0154 (+1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3780
    -1.6390 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,737.92
    +666.73 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.70
    +14.11 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Merit Medical Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
·27 min read
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

  • Q3 2022 reported revenue of $287.2 million, up 7.5% compared to Q3 2021

  • Q3 2022 constant currency revenue, organic* up 10.5% compared to Q3 2021

  • Q3 2022 GAAP operating margin of 6.5%, compared to 6.0% in Q3 2021

  • Q3 2022 non-GAAP operating margin* of 16.1%, compared to 14.8% in Q3 2021

  • Q3 2022 GAAP EPS $0.27, compared to $0.21 in Q3 2021

  • Q3 2022 non-GAAP EPS* of $0.64, compared to $0.52 in Q3 2021

* Constant currency revenue; constant currency revenue, organic; non-GAAP EPS; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP operating income and margin; non-GAAP gross profit and margin; and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced revenue of $287.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 7.5% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Constant currency revenue, organic, for the third quarter of 2022 increased 10.5% compared to the prior year period.

Merit’s revenue by operating segment and product category for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was as follows (unaudited; in thousands, except for percentages):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Reported

 

 

 

 

 

Constant Currency

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

Impact of foreign

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

exchange

 

 

2022

 

 

% Change

Cardiovascular

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Peripheral Intervention

$

110,698

 

 

$

101,059

 

 

 

9.5

%

 

$

2,289

 

 

$

112,987

 

 

 

11.8

%

Cardiac Intervention

 

86,848

 

 

 

79,813

 

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

2,841

 

 

 

89,689

 

 

 

12.4

%

Custom Procedural Solutions

 

45,692

 

 

 

49,435

 

 

 

(7.6

)%

 

 

2,352

 

 

 

48,044

 

 

 

(2.8

)%

OEM

 

35,711

 

 

 

29,397

 

 

 

21.5

%

 

 

408

 

 

 

36,119

 

 

 

22.9

%

Total

 

278,949

 

 

 

259,704

 

 

 

7.4

%

 

 

7,890

 

 

 

286,839

 

 

 

10.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Endoscopy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Endoscopy Devices

 

8,226

 

 

 

7,317

 

 

 

12.4

%

 

 

85

 

 

 

8,311

 

 

 

13.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

287,175

 

 

$

267,021

 

 

 

7.5

%

 

$

7,975

 

 

$

295,150

 

 

 

10.5

%


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Reported

 

 

 

 

 

Constant Currency

 

September 30,

 

 

 

Impact of foreign

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

exchange

 

2022

 

% Change

Cardiovascular

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Peripheral Intervention

$

327,426

 

 

$

299,573

 

 

 

9.3

%

 

$

4,013

 

 

$

331,439

 

 

 

10.6

%

Cardiac Intervention

 

257,909

 

 

 

240,203

 

 

 

7.4

%

 

 

5,345

 

 

 

263,254

 

 

 

9.6

%

Custom Procedural Solutions

 

141,047

 

 

 

143,492

 

 

 

(1.7

)%

 

 

5,261

 

 

 

146,308

 

 

 

2.0

%

OEM

 

106,173

 

 

 

89,734

 

 

 

18.3

%

 

 

947

 

 

 

107,120

 

 

 

19.4

%

Total

 

832,555

 

 

 

773,002

 

 

 

7.7

%

 

 

15,566

 

 

 

848,121

 

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Endoscopy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Endoscopy Devices

 

25,011

 

 

 

23,257

 

 

 

7.5

%

 

 

197

 

 

 

25,208

 

 

 

8.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

857,566

 

 

$

796,259

 

 

 

7.7

%

 

$

15,763

 

 

$

873,329

 

 

 

9.7

%


Merit’s GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 44.8%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 45.1% for the prior year period. Merit’s non-GAAP gross margin* for the third quarter of 2022 was 48.4%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 49.1% for the prior year period.

Merit’s GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $15.3 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $12.0 million, or $0.21 per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Merit’s non-GAAP net income* for the third quarter of 2022 was $37.0 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $30.2 million, or $0.52 per share, for the prior year period.

“We delivered better-than-expected revenue results for the third quarter of 2022, posting 10.5% constant currency sales growth fueled by solid execution from our team and more favorable than anticipated demand trends from customers in the U.S., EMEA and APAC regions.” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We also delivered better-than-expected profitability in the quarter, with approximately 23% growth year-over-year in both non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, driven by the combination of our strong revenue results and continued benefits from our multi-year strategic initiatives related to the Foundations for Growth Program.”

Mr. Lampropoulos continued: “Our updated guidance expectations for 2022 reflect continued confidence in our ability to drive solid constant currency revenue growth, improvements in our profitability profile and strong free cash flow generation in 2022. Overall, we continue to execute and are excited about the results we are seeing across our business. We remain committed to the financial targets that we outlined in the Foundations for Growth Program for the three-year period ending December 31, 2023, which call for our constant currency, organic revenue to increase at a CAGR of at least 5%, non-GAAP operating margins of at least 18% and cumulative free cash flow of more than $300 million.”

As of September 30, 2022, Merit had cash and cash equivalents of $51.5 million, total debt obligations of $216.9 million, and available borrowing capacity of approximately $509 million, compared to cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $67.8 million, total debt obligations of $243.1 million, and available borrowing capacity of approximately $490 million as of December 31, 2021.

Updated Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Guidance

Based upon information currently available to Merit’s management, for the year ending December 31, 2022, absent material acquisitions, non-recurring transactions or other factors beyond Merit’s current expectations, Merit now expects the following:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revised Guidance

 

As Reported

 

 

 

Prior Guidance

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

Financial Measure

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

from Prior Year

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

 

$1.145 - $1.151 billion

 

$1.075 billion

 

6.5% - 7.1%

 

$1.123 - $1.135 billion

Cardiovascular Segment

 

$1.112 - $1.117 billion

 

$1.043 billion

 

6.6% - 7.1%

 

$1.093 - $1.102 billion

Endoscopy Segment

 

$32.7 - $33.2 million

 

$31.5 million

 

3.8% - 5.4%

 

$30.0 - $34.0 million

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$64.8 - $68.3 million

 

$48.5 million

 

 

 

$62.4 - $68.3 million

Earnings Per Share

 

$1.13 - $1.19

 

$0.84

 

 

 

$1.08 - $1.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$146.9 - $150.4 million

 

$136.2 million

 

 

 

$139.6 - $145.5 million

Earnings Per Share

 

$2.55 - $2.61

 

$2.37

 

 

 

$2.42 - $2.52


Merit’s financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022 is subject to risks and uncertainties identified in this release and Merit’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

CONFERENCE CALL

Merit will hold its investor conference call today, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific). To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. A live webcast and slide deck will also be available at merit.com.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

December 31,

 

(Unaudited)

 

2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

51,481

 

 

$

67,750

 

Trade receivables, net

 

155,828

 

 

 

152,301

 

Other receivables

 

10,827

 

 

 

17,763

 

Inventories

 

246,660

 

 

 

221,922

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

27,388

 

 

 

16,149

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

3,515

 

 

 

3,550

 

Income tax refund receivables

 

4,164

 

 

 

2,777

 

Total current assets

 

499,863

 

 

 

482,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

376,156

 

 

 

371,658

 

Intangible assets, net

 

284,107

 

 

 

319,269

 

Goodwill

 

358,056

 

 

 

361,741

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

5,467

 

 

 

6,080

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

64,700

 

 

 

65,913

 

Other assets

 

44,388

 

 

 

41,421

 

Total Assets

$

1,632,737

 

 

$

1,648,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Trade payables

$

63,206

 

 

$

55,624

 

Accrued expenses

 

124,504

 

 

 

159,014

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

11,250

 

 

 

8,438

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

10,310

 

 

 

10,668

 

Income taxes payable

 

3,765

 

 

 

2,536

 

Total current liabilities

 

213,035

 

 

 

236,280

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

205,412

 

 

 

234,397

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

31,168

 

 

 

31,503

 

Long-term income taxes payable

 

347

 

 

 

347

 

Liabilities related to unrecognized tax benefits

 

932

 

 

 

932

 

Deferred compensation payable

 

14,786

 

 

 

18,111

 

Deferred credits

 

1,735

 

 

 

1,815

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

59,989

 

 

 

61,526

 

Other long-term obligations

 

16,492

 

 

 

23,584

 

Total liabilities

 

543,896

 

 

 

608,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

658,198

 

 

 

641,533

 

Retained earnings

 

447,372

 

 

 

406,257

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(16,729

)

 

 

(7,991

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,088,841

 

 

 

1,039,799

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,632,737

 

 

$

1,648,294

 



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net sales

$

287,175

 

 

$

267,021

 

 

$

857,566

 

 

$

796,259

 

Cost of sales

 

158,602

 

 

 

146,527

 

 

 

473,019

 

 

 

439,732

 

Gross profit

 

128,573

 

 

 

120,494

 

 

 

384,547

 

 

 

356,527

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

89,780

 

 

 

86,474

 

 

 

259,282

 

 

 

259,061

 

Research and development

 

19,221

 

 

 

16,974

 

 

 

55,074

 

 

 

50,841

 

Impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,672

 

 

 

4,283

 

Contingent consideration expense

 

915

 

 

 

1,115

 

 

 

4,702

 

 

 

3,322

 

Acquired in-process research and development

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,671

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

109,916

 

 

 

104,563

 

 

 

327,401

 

 

 

317,507

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

18,657

 

 

 

15,931

 

 

 

57,146

 

 

 

39,020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

116

 

 

 

104

 

 

 

316

 

 

 

668

 

Interest expense

 

(1,831

)

 

 

(1,233

)

 

 

(4,180

)

 

 

(4,156

)

Other income (expense) — net

 

660

 

 

 

(625

)

 

 

(808

)

 

 

(1,796

)

Total other expense — net

 

(1,055

)

 

 

(1,754

)

 

 

(4,672

)

 

 

(5,284

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

17,602

 

 

 

14,177

 

 

 

52,474

 

 

 

33,736

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

2,330

 

 

 

2,210

 

 

 

11,359

 

 

 

5,895

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

15,272

 

 

$

11,967

 

 

$

41,115

 

 

$

27,841

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.50

 

Diluted

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

56,835

 

 

 

56,302

 

 

 

56,707

 

 

 

56,033

 

Diluted

 

57,586

 

 

 

57,549

 

 

 

57,573

 

 

 

57,274

 



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands - unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net income

$

41,115

 

 

$

27,841

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

61,312

 

 

 

63,173

 

Loss on disposition of business

 

1,389

 

 

 

 

Write-off of certain intangible assets and other long-term assets

 

1,733

 

 

 

4,412

 

Amortization of right-of-use operating lease assets

 

7,819

 

 

 

8,941

 

Adjustments and payments related to contingent consideration liability

 

2,888

 

 

 

3,322

 

Acquired in-process research and development

 

6,671

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

13,691

 

 

 

11,589

 

Other adjustments

 

568

 

 

 

1,002

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures

 

(50,903

)

 

 

(18,864

)

Total adjustments

 

45,168

 

 

 

73,575

 

Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by operating activities

 

86,283

 

 

 

101,416

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures for property and equipment

 

(32,539

)

 

 

(19,612

)

Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(4,712

)

 

 

(1,858

)

Other investing, net

 

(2,817

)

 

 

(1,084

)

Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in investing activities

 

(40,068

)

 

 

(22,554

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

6,733

 

 

 

17,814

 

Proceeds from (payments on) long-term debt, net

 

(26,257

)

 

 

(72,625

)

Contingent payments related to acquisitions

 

(32,862

)

 

 

(10,579

)

Payment of taxes related to an exchange of common stock

 

(2,125

)

 

 

(576

)

Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash used in financing activities

 

(54,511

)

 

 

(65,966

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash

 

(5,862

)

 

 

(908

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(14,158

)

 

 

11,988

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

67,750

 

 

 

56,916

 

End of period

$

53,592

 

 

$

68,904

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH TO THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

51,481

 

 

 

68,904

 

Restricted cash reported in prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,111

 

 

 

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

53,592

 

 

$

68,904

 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Although Merit’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Merit’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Merit’s ongoing operations and can be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this release include:

  • constant currency revenue;

  • constant currency revenue, organic;

  • non-GAAP gross profit and margin;

  • non-GAAP operating income and margin;

  • non-GAAP net income;

  • non-GAAP earnings per share; and

  • free cash flow.

Merit’s management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate Merit’s profitability and efficiency, to compare operating and financial results to prior periods, to evaluate changes in the results of its operating segments, and to measure and allocate financial resources internally. However, Merit’s management does not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Readers should consider non-GAAP measures used in this release in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures generally exclude some, but not all, items that may affect Merit’s net income. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded. Merit believes it is useful to exclude such items in the calculation of non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating income and margin, and non-GAAP net income (in each case, as further illustrated in the reconciliation tables below) because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of Merit’s business operations and can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisition or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, corporate transformation expenses, governmental proceedings or changes in tax or industry regulations, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, and debt issuance costs. Merit may incur similar types of expenses in the future, and the non-GAAP financial information included in this release should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies. Merit urges readers to review the reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Merit’s business or results of operations.

Constant Currency Revenue

Merit’s constant currency revenue is prepared by converting the current-period reported revenue of subsidiaries whose functional currency is a currency other than the U.S. dollar at the applicable foreign exchange rates in effect during the comparable prior-year period, and adjusting for the effects of hedging transactions on reported revenue, which are recorded in the U.S. dollar. The constant currency revenue adjustments of $8.0 million and $15.8 million to reported revenue for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, were calculated using the applicable average foreign exchange rates for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021.

Constant Currency Revenue, Organic

Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic, is defined, with respect to prior fiscal year periods, as GAAP revenue. With respect to current fiscal year periods, constant currency revenue, organic, is defined as constant currency revenue (as defined above), less revenue from certain acquisitions. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, there were no revenues from acquisitions excluded in the calculation of Merit’s constant currency revenue, organic.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Margin

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by reducing GAAP cost of sales by amounts recorded for amortization of intangible assets and certain inventory write-offs. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated by adjusting GAAP operating income for certain items which are deemed by Merit’s management to be outside of core operations and vary in amount and frequency among periods, such as expenses related to acquisitions or other extraordinary transactions, non-cash expenses related to amortization or write-off of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, certain severance expenses, performance-based stock compensation expenses, corporate transformation expenses, expenses resulting from non-ordinary course litigation or administrative proceedings and resulting settlements, governmental proceedings or changes in industry regulations, as well as other items referenced in the tables below. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP operating income by reported net sales.

Non-GAAP Net Income

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adjusting GAAP net income for the items set forth in the definition of non-GAAP operating income above, as well as for expenses related to debt issuance costs, gains or losses on disposal of certain assets, changes in tax regulations, and other items set forth in the tables below.

Non-GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted shares outstanding for the corresponding period.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures for property and equipment calculated in accordance with GAAP, as set forth in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

The following tables set forth supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Merit’s corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, in each case, for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. The non-GAAP income adjustments referenced in the following tables do not reflect non-performance-based stock compensation expense of approximately $3.2 million and $3.2 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively and $9.3 million and $7.6 million for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30, 2022

 

Pre-Tax

 

Tax Impact

 

After-Tax

 

Per Share Impact

GAAP net income

$

17,602

 

 

$

(2,330

)

 

$

15,272

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

10,487

 

 

 

(2,571

)

 

 

7,916

 

 

 

0.14

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration expense

 

915

 

 

 

 

 

 

915

 

 

 

0.02

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

1,554

 

 

 

(384

)

 

 

1,170

 

 

 

0.02

 

Performance-based share-based compensation (b)

 

1,353

 

 

 

(70

)

 

 

1,283

 

 

 

0.02

 

Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)

 

8,535

 

 

 

(1,796

)

 

 

6,739

 

 

 

0.12

 

Acquisition-related

 

667

 

 

 

(163

)

 

 

504

 

 

 

0.01

 

Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)

 

3,873

 

 

 

(948

)

 

 

2,925

 

 

 

0.05

 

Other (e)

 

116

 

 

 

(28

)

 

 

88

 

 

 

0.00

 

Other (Income) Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs

 

151

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

114

 

 

 

0.00

 

Loss on disposal of business unit

 

135

 

 

 

(32

)

 

 

103

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

45,388

 

 

$

(8,359

)

 

$

37,029

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,586

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30, 2021

 

Pre-Tax

 

Tax Impact

 

After-Tax

 

Per Share Impact

GAAP net income

$

14,177

 

 

$

(2,210

)

 

$

11,967

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

10,573

 

 

 

(2,626

)

 

 

7,947

 

 

 

0.14

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration expense

 

1,115

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

1,099

 

 

 

0.02

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

1,793

 

 

 

(449

)

 

 

1,344

 

 

 

0.02

 

Performance-based share-based compensation (b)

 

1,639

 

 

 

(207

)

 

 

1,432

 

 

 

0.02

 

Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)

 

4,282

 

 

 

(1,061

)

 

 

3,221

 

 

 

0.06

 

Acquisition-related

 

2,866

 

 

 

(711

)

 

 

2,155

 

 

 

0.04

 

Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)

 

1,129

 

 

 

(280

)

 

 

849

 

 

 

0.01

 

Other (e)

 

159

 

 

 

(78

)

 

 

81

 

 

 

0.00

 

Other (Income) Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs

 

151

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

114

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

37,884

 

 

$

(7,675

)

 

$

30,209

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,549

 

Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding.



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
(Unaudited; in thousands except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30, 2022

 

Pre-Tax

 

Tax Impact

 

After-Tax

 

Per Share Impact

GAAP net income

$

52,474

 

 

$

(11,359

)

 

$

41,115

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

31,539

 

 

 

(7,733

)

 

 

23,806

 

 

 

0.41

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration expense

 

4,702

 

 

 

(17

)

 

 

4,685

 

 

 

0.08

 

Impairment charges

 

1,672

 

 

 

(318

)

 

 

1,354

 

 

 

0.02

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

4,749

 

 

 

(1,176

)

 

 

3,573

 

 

 

0.06

 

Performance-based share-based compensation (b)

 

4,354

 

 

 

(413

)

 

 

3,941

 

 

 

0.07

 

Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)

 

20,432

 

 

 

(4,702

)

 

 

15,730

 

 

 

0.27

 

Acquisition-related

 

1,901

 

 

 

(465

)

 

 

1,436

 

 

 

0.02

 

Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)

 

8,451

 

 

 

(2,069

)

 

 

6,382

 

 

 

0.11

 

Other (e)

 

7,845

 

 

 

(1,863

)

 

 

5,982

 

 

 

0.10

 

Other (Income) Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs

 

453

 

 

 

(111

)

 

 

342

 

 

 

0.01

 

Loss on disposal of business unit

 

1,390

 

 

 

(32

)

 

 

1,358

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

139,962

 

 

$

(30,258

)

 

$

109,704

 

 

$

1.91

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,573

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30, 2021

 

Pre-Tax

 

Tax Impact

 

After-Tax

 

Per Share Impact

GAAP net income

$

33,736

 

 

$

(5,895

)

 

$

27,841

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

31,884

 

 

 

(7,918

)

 

 

23,966

 

 

 

0.42

 

Inventory write-off (a)

 

1,620

 

 

 

(202

)

 

 

1,418

 

 

 

0.02

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration expense

 

3,322

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

3,320

 

 

 

0.06

 

Impairment charges

 

4,283

 

 

 

(481

)

 

 

3,802

 

 

 

0.07

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

5,397

 

 

 

(1,352

)

 

 

4,045

 

 

 

0.07

 

Performance-based share-based compensation (b)

 

3,998

 

 

 

(494

)

 

 

3,504

 

 

 

0.06

 

Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)

 

17,044

 

 

 

(4,223

)

 

 

12,821

 

 

 

0.22

 

Acquisition-related

 

8,475

 

 

 

(2,101

)

 

 

6,374

 

 

 

0.11

 

Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)

 

2,523

 

 

 

(625

)

 

 

1,898

 

 

 

0.03

 

Other (e)

 

6,534

 

 

 

(468

)

 

 

6,066

 

 

 

0.11

 

Other (Income) Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of long-term debt issuance costs

 

453

 

 

 

(112

)

 

 

341

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

119,269

 

 

$

(23,873

)

 

$

95,396

 

 

$

1.67

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,274

 

Note: Certain per share impacts may not sum to totals due to rounding.



Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income

(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

Amounts

 

% Sales

 

Amounts

 

% Sales

 

Amounts

 

% Sales

 

Amounts

 

% Sales

Net Sales as Reported

$

287,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

267,021

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

857,566

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

796,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Income

 

18,657

 

 

 

6.5

%

 

 

15,931

 

 

 

6.0

%

 

 

57,146

 

 

 

6.7

%

 

 

39,020

 

 

 

4.9

%

Cost of Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

10,487

 

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

10,573

 

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

31,539

 

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

31,884

 

 

 

4.0

%

Inventory write-off (a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,620

 

 

 

0.2

%

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration expense

 

915

 

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

1,115

 

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

4,702

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

3,322

 

 

 

0.4

%

Impairment charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,672

 

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

4,283

 

 

 

0.5

%

Amortization of intangibles

 

1,554

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

1,793

 

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

4,749

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

5,397

 

 

 

0.7

%

Performance-based share-based compensation (b)

 

1,353

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

1,639

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

4,354

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

3,998

 

 

 

0.5

%

Corporate transformation and restructuring (c)

 

8,535

 

 

 

3.0

%

 

 

4,282

 

 

 

1.6

%

 

 

20,432

 

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

17,044

 

 

 

2.1

%

Acquisition-related

 

667

 

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

2,866

 

 

 

1.1

%

 

 

1,901

 

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

8,475

 

 

 

1.1

%

Medical Device Regulation expenses (d)

 

3,873

 

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

1,129

 

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

8,451

 

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

2,523

 

 

 

0.3

%

Other (e)

 

116

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

159

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

7,845

 

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

6,534

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$

46,157

 

 

 

16.1

%

 

$

39,487

 

 

 

14.8

%

 

$

142,791

 

 

 

16.7

%

 

$

124,100

 

 

 

15.6

%

Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

a)

Represents the write-off of inventory related to the divestiture or exit of certain businesses or product lines.

b)

Represents performance-based share-based compensation expense, including stock-settled and cash-settled awards.

c)

Includes consulting expenses related to the Foundations for Growth Program and other transformation costs, including severance related to corporate initiatives.

d)

Represents incremental expenses incurred to comply with the E.U. Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”).

e)

The three-month period ended September 30, 2022 includes costs to comply with Merit’s corporate integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”). The 2022 year-to-date period also includes acquired in-process research and development charges of $6.7 million and legal costs associated with a shareholder derivative proceeding. The 2021 periods include accrued contract termination costs of $6.1 million to renegotiate certain terms of an acquisition agreement and costs to comply with Merit’s corporate integrity agreement with the DOJ.



Reconciliation of Reported Revenue to Constant Currency Revenue (Non-GAAP), and Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited; in thousands except percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

September30,

 

 

 

 

 

September30,

 

 

% Change

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

 

2022

 

2021

Reported Revenue

 

7.5

%

 

$

287,175

 

 

$

267,021

 

 

 

7.7

%

 

$

857,566

 

 

$

796,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: Impact of foreign exchange

 

 

 

 

 

7,975

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,763

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Constant Currency Revenue (a)

 

10.5

%

 

$

295,150

 

 

$

267,021

 

 

 

9.7

%

 

$

873,329

 

 

$

796,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Revenue from certain acquisitions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Constant Currency Revenue, Organic (a)

 

10.5

%

 

$

295,150

 

 

$

267,021

 

 

 

9.7

%

 

$

873,329

 

 

$

796,259

 

(a) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of this and other non-GAAP financial measures, see the section of this release entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



Reconciliation of Reported Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited; as a percentage of reported revenue)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Reported Gross Margin

 

44.8

%

 

 

45.1

%

 

 

44.8

%

 

 

44.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add back impact of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

3.7

%

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

3.7

%

 

 

4.0

%

Inventory write-off (a)

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

 

48.4

%

 

 

49.1

%

 

 

48.5

%

 

 

49.0

%


Note: Certain percentages may not sum to totals due to rounding

(a) Represents the write-off of inventory related to the divestiture or exit of certain businesses or product lines.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,900 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this release which are not purely historical, including, without limitation, statements regarding Merit’s forecasted plans, net sales, net income (GAAP and non-GAAP), operating income and margin (GAAP and non-GAAP), gross profit and margin (GAAP and non-GAAP), earnings per share (GAAP and non-GAAP), free cash flow, and other financial measures, future growth and profit expectations or forecasted economic conditions, or the implementation of, and results achieved through, Merit’s Foundations for Growth Program or other expense reduction initiatives, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Merit’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) and other filings with the SEC. Such risks and uncertainties include inherent risks and uncertainties relating to Merit’s internal models or the projections in this release; disruptions in Merit’s supply chain, manufacturing or sterilization processes; reduced availability of, and price increases associated with, commodity components; adverse changes in freight, shipping and transportation expenses; risks relating to Merit’s potential inability to successfully manage growth through acquisitions generally, including the inability to effectively integrate acquired operations or products or commercialize technology developed internally or acquired through completed, proposed or future transactions; negative changes in economic and industry conditions in the United States or other countries, including inflation; fluctuations in interest or foreign currency exchange rates; risks and uncertainties associated with Merit’s information technology systems, including the potential for breaches of security and evolving regulations regarding privacy and data protection; governmental scrutiny and regulation of the medical device industry, including governmental inquiries, investigations and proceedings involving Merit; litigation and other judicial proceedings affecting Merit; restrictions on Merit’s liquidity or business operations resulting from its debt agreements; infringement of Merit’s technology or the assertion that Merit’s technology infringes the rights of other parties; product recalls and product liability claims; changes in customer purchasing patterns or the mix of products Merit sells; difficulties, delays and expenditures relating to development, testing and regulatory approval or clearance of Merit’s products, including the pursuit of approvals under the MDR, and risks that such products may not be developed successfully or approved for commercial use; the potential of fines, penalties or other adverse consequences if Merit’s employees or agents violate the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other laws or regulations; laws and regulations targeting fraud and abuse in the healthcare industry; potential for significant adverse changes in governing regulations, including reforms to the procedures for approval or clearance of Merit’s products by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration or comparable regulatory authorities in other jurisdictions; changes in tax laws and regulations in the United States or other countries; termination of relationships with Merit’s suppliers, or failure of such suppliers to perform; risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and Merit’s response thereto; concentration of a substantial portion of Merit’s revenues among a few products and procedures; development of new products and technology that could render Merit’s existing or future products obsolete; market acceptance of new products; volatility in the market price of Merit’s common stock; modification or limitation of governmental or private insurance reimbursement policies; changes in healthcare policies or markets related to healthcare reform initiatives; failure to comply with applicable environmental laws; changes in key personnel; work stoppage or transportation risks; failure to introduce products in a timely fashion; price and product competition; availability of labor and materials; fluctuations in and obsolescence of inventory; and other factors referenced in the 2021 Annual Report and other materials filed with the SEC. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to Merit or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Actual results will likely differ, and may differ materially, from anticipated results. Financial estimates are subject to change and are not intended to be relied upon as predictions of future operating results. Those estimates and all other forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Merit assumes no obligation to update or disclose revisions to estimates and all other forward-looking statements.

TRADEMARKS

Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Contacts:

 

 

 

PR/Media Inquiries:

Investor Inquiries:

Teresa Johnson

Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC

Merit Medical

Westwicke - ICR

+1-801-208-4295

+1-443-213-0509

tjohnson@merit.com

mike.piccinino@westwicke.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meta Platforms' Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

    Real Money's Eric Jhonsa live blogs Meta's earnings report and conference call with management.

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • Boeing CEO says disappointing earnings due to ‘challenging environment’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s take on the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • How Much Upside is Left in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)? Wall Street Analysts Think 119%

    The mean of analysts' price targets for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) points to an 118.7% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Why Nabors Industries Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) had surged more than 20% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rally was its third-quarter report. "We had an outstanding third quarter," CEO Anthony Petrello said in the earnings release.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsTo

  • 3M's (MMM) Q3 Earnings Beat, '22 View Slashed on Forex Woes

    3M's (MMM) Q3 results benefit from organic sales growth of 2%. However, due to strengthening of the U.S. dollar, the company has lowered its 2022 forecast.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Apple (AAPL) This Earnings Season?

    Apple (AAPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • AT&T’s dividend yield falls below Verizon’s. What that means for the stocks.

    AT&T Inc. no longer seems the most unloved name in wireless, and that manifested in one milestone that occurred last week.

  • Waste Management (WM) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Waste Management (WM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • U.S. Steel (X) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Weaker end-market demand and lower steel prices are likely to have hurt U.S. Steel's (X) Q3 results.

  • Why Boeing Shares Are Turbulent Today

    Boeing shares were up 2.4% before falling as much as 4% on a turbulent day of trading. It has been a difficult few years for Boeing investors, with the stock hit first by issues with the company's 737 MAX and then by the pandemic and its impact on Boeing's airline customers. The 737 MAX is airborne again, and airlines are steadily rebuilding their schedules, but Boeing faces a long recovery from here.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.