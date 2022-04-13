U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Merit Medical Systems to Announce First Quarter Results on April 27, 2022

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • MMSI
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Merit will hold its investor conference call (conference ID 3580638) on the same day (Wednesday, April 27, 2022) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific). The telephone numbers to call are (domestic) (844) 578-9672; and (international) (508) 637-5656. A live webcast will also be available for the conference call at merit.com.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 600 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

Contacts:

PR/Media Inquiries:
Teresa Johnson
Merit Medical

Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
Westwicke - ICR

+1-801-208-4295

+1-443-213-0509

tjohnson@merit.com

mike.piccinino@westwicke.com


