What Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MMSI) Share Price Doing?

While Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$81.25 and falling to the lows of US$71.86. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Merit Medical Systems' current trading price of US$72.29 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Merit Medical Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Merit Medical Systems Worth?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 44.36x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 38.71x, which means if you buy Merit Medical Systems today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Merit Medical Systems should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like Merit Medical Systems’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Merit Medical Systems generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 69% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Merit Medical Systems. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MMSI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MMSI? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MMSI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MMSI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Merit Medical Systems and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Merit Medical Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.