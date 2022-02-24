U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,288.70
    +63.20 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,223.83
    +92.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,473.58
    +436.10 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.00
    +51.91 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.27
    +1.17 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.00
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.31 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1196
    -0.0113 (-1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3373
    -0.0170 (-1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5240
    +0.5440 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,381.96
    +838.14 (+2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.99
    +77.86 (+9.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Meritage Homes Announces Expansion To Salt Lake City, Utah

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Meritage Homes Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MTH
    Watchlist
Meritage Homes Corporation
Meritage Homes Corporation

Marking its second new market entry in the last 12 months, the new division will focus on bringing affordable, energy-efficient homes to the region

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) (the “Company”), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced that it has expanded its business operations to Salt Lake City, UT. With the first three land acquisitions approved and more identified in the pipeline, the new division expects to start selling affordable, energy-efficient homes in the second quarter of 2023.

“We have had Salt Lake City in our sights for quite a while and with its steady growth and solid in-migration, it fits the profile for our successful affordable homes markets,” said Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “We are confident that our product and upcoming land positions will help establish Meritage in Salt Lake City and contribute to our long-term growth goals for this new expansion.”

The greater Salt Lake City metro area is a strong market for entry-level and first move-up buyers. With various floorplans for single-family detached and attached products, Meritage’s new communities will offer an enticing mix of convenient locations, energy-efficient features, smart technologies and curated design packages.

Meritage appointed Darren Dupree as area president overseeing both Denver and the new Salt Lake City division. Dupree has more than 20 years of homebuilding experience and most recently, led the Company's Denver division.

"Meritage has long been an innovator in the homebuilding industry delivering smarter, healthier and more energy-efficient homes," said Dupree. "We are excited to bring that same approach to Salt Lake City and introduce the local buyers to our unparalleled value and customer service."

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 150,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eight-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact
Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
(480) 515-8979
media@meritagehomes.com


Recommended Stories

  • ABG Inks Deal to Co-Own and Manage David Beckham’s Brand

    As part of the deal, ABG will open a European headquarters in London, which will house the David Beckham team.

  • José Andrés helps Capital One craft a new credit card perk

    Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) worked with chef and restaurateur José Andrés, the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation to design a new credit card perk that allows users to book tables at upscale restaurants in an effort to compete with other credit card providers. The perk, called Capital One Dining, is being rolled out first in 11 metro areas before expanding further. The D.C. region, home to the Michelin-starred Andrés and his popular minibar, Zaytinya and Jaleo locations, is one of those 11.

  • NetApp Beats Views But Outlook Short; Supply-Chain Issues Loom

    NTAP stock fell as it reported results that beat views, but NetApp presented an earnings outlook below expectations due to supply-chain issues.

  • Is Elon Musk Building a Case Against One of Tesla's Top Regulators?

    The situation is escalating between the richest man in the world and one of the main regulators of the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.

  • Cheesecake Factory signs lease on Lincoln Road in South Beach

    The Cheesecake Factory will open a 7,000-square-foot restaurant at 600 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. The national chain (Nasdaq: CAKE) expects to open its doors in the fall and hire 200 people from the surrounding area to staff the new restaurant, the company stated. It will replace Sushi Samba in a 91-year-old building that Stephen Bittel, chairman of the Miami Beach-based Terranova Corp., bought for $108.57 million in August 2014.

  • 4 Crypto Tax Myths You Need to Know

    Dan Hannum, Zenledger COO, joins “First Mover” for CoinDesk’s Tax Week programming to discuss misconceptions about taxation of crypto activity. Hannum explains the tax structure for crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat transactions and examines tax rules for staking, airdrops, and other DeFi activities.

  • Wells Fargo says it can meet a key financial target with help from rising rates

    Wells Fargo once said that it could not meet a key growth goal with its Fed-imposed asset cap in place. Here's why the bank's stance has now changed.

  • T.J. Maxx owner results miss estimates due to Omicron-led store closures

    Shares of the company, which owns T.J. Maxx, fell about 6% to $61.43 after the retailer also reported lower profit margins as a result of higher freight costs. Many U.S. companies, including TJX and its off-price rivals Ross Stores and Burlington Stores, have been grappling with global supply chains disruptions due to shipping logjams, product shortages and cost inflation.

  • Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Could Keep Pushing Oil Prices Higher. What to Know Ahead of the OPEC+ Meeting.

    Major oil producers are set to meet March 2, as the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to disrupt tight supplies of crude oil, and Iran and world powers look to negotiate a nuclear deal that would lead to more oil in the market.

  • Asana Shares Tumble Despite Stock Buying Spree by CEO

    Shares in the workflow software management company had rallied after CEO Dustin Moskovitz bought stock but they are falling again today.

  • Hong Kong Weighs Easing Listing Rules for Large Tech Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is considering easing some listing requirements for large, advanced technology firms that are currently not eligible in an effort to help them meet capital needs for research and development, according to the city’s top financial official.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Ga

  • Chinese Steel Production Languishes as Market Awaits Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel output has languished in the early weeks of the year, including a big drop in January, with measures to support the economy yet to translate into more work for the nation’s hard hats.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as

  • Singapore Tech Salaries Jump 22% in Chase for Skilled Coders

    (Bloomberg) -- Salaries for software engineers in Singapore increased by an average of 22% last year, highlighting the need for qualified talent to sustain the city-state’s burgeoning tech ecosystem, according to a report published this month.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Addres

  • Stock Market Today - 2/23: Stocks End Lower As Ukraine Orders State of Emergency; Cyber Attacks Reported

    Stocks end lower, with the S&P 500 sinking deeper into correction territory, as Ukraine's move to declare a state of emergency has investors worried of a near-term escalation in its simmering conflict with Russia.

  • Broker FlatexDegiro Attracts Private-Equity Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- flatexDEGIRO AG, the online brokerage, is attracting preliminary interest from private equity firms, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Year’s Planned Call of Duty GameBuyout fir

  • Mortgage Rates Hover Near 4%, Stressing Buyers Before Spring Selling Season

    Mortgage rates hovered just below 4% for a second week, maintaining stress on potential buyers facing high prices and low inventory. The Russian invasion of Ukraine stands to push down mortgage rates as investors flock to U.S. Treasurys, widely seen as safe investments during times of political instability, economists said. Mortgage rates are closely tied to yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, which fell near their lowest levels this month on Thursday.

  • Molson Coors sales grow 14% in fourth quarter

    Molson Coors Beverage Co. reported a 14.2% increase in net sales in the fourth quarter, despite some of the lingering challenges of Covid-19, including an inflationary economy and returning restrictions as a result of the Omicron variant surge.

  • S&P 500 confirms correction as stocks stumble on war fears

    The S&P 500's 1% slump on Tuesday confirmed that the world's most watched stock index was in a correction for the first time since the 2020 Wall Street plunge brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. investors sold stocks amid growing fears of war between Russia and Ukraine, paring some losses after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a wave of sanctions against Russia. Those geopolitical concerns have added to recent worries about the possible path of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes as the central bank attempts to rein in inflation at 40-year highs.

  • Don’t miss out on these tax-saving opportunities for your small business or side gig

    Here are seven ways entrepreneurs and independent workers can lower their tax bills and their anxiety this filing season and in the year ahead.

  • REIT Stocks To Watch: IRT Stock Bucks Down Market, Tests Buy Zone

    Despite uncertainty and selling pressure in the market, IRT stock earns a spot among the top REIT stocks to watch as it tests a buy zone.