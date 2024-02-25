Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Meritage Homes, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$902m ÷ (US$6.4b - US$652m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Meritage Homes has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Meritage Homes compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Meritage Homes .

What Can We Tell From Meritage Homes' ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Meritage Homes are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 86% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Meritage Homes' ROCE

To sum it up, Meritage Homes has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 264% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Meritage Homes can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Meritage Homes does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

