Meritage Homes reports second quarter 2022 results including the achievement of its 300 community goal, a 55% increase in diluted EPS and a 430 bps increase in home closing gross margin over prior year

Meritage Homes Corporation
·24 min read
Meritage Homes Corporation
Meritage Homes Corporation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, reported second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2022.


Summary Operating Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

% Chg

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

% Chg

 

Homes closed (units)

 

 

3,221

 

 

 

3,273

 

 

 

(2

)%

 

 

6,079

 

 

 

6,163

 

 

 

(1

)%

Home closing revenue

 

$

1,408,947

 

 

$

1,264,643

 

 

 

11

%

 

$

2,654,403

 

 

$

2,344,625

 

 

 

13

%

Average sales price - closings

 

$

437

 

 

$

386

 

 

 

13

%

 

$

437

 

 

$

380

 

 

 

15

%

Home orders (units)

 

 

3,767

 

 

 

3,542

 

 

 

6

%

 

 

7,641

 

 

 

7,000

 

 

 

9

%

Home order value

 

$

1,809,870

 

 

$

1,499,672

 

 

 

21

%

 

$

3,577,580

 

 

$

2,848,802

 

 

 

26

%

Average sales price - orders

 

$

480

 

 

$

423

 

 

 

13

%

 

$

468

 

 

$

407

 

 

 

15

%

Ending backlog (units)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,241

 

 

 

5,509

 

 

 

31

%

Ending backlog value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,438,853

 

 

$

2,317,534

 

 

 

48

%

Average sales price - backlog

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

475

 

 

$

421

 

 

 

13

%

Earnings before income taxes

 

$

331,695

 

 

$

215,651

 

 

 

54

%

 

$

617,578

 

 

$

381,628

 

 

 

62

%

Net earnings

 

$

250,084

 

 

$

167,389

 

 

 

49

%

 

$

467,338

 

 

$

299,232

 

 

 

56

%

Diluted EPS

 

$

6.77

 

 

$

4.36

 

 

 

55

%

 

$

12.55

 

 

$

7.80

 

 

 

61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“We proudly achieved our long-term goal of 300 communities this quarter, ending June 2022 with 303 communities. This milestone reflects the high level of execution and dedication of our Meritage team amidst longstanding supply chain constraints and delays stemming from COVID-19, and we believe, will position us to expand our market share from incremental order and closing volume,” said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. “Our agile operating model led to strong second quarter 2022 results, including our highest second quarter sales order volume in company history, a 430 bps year-over-year quarterly home closing gross margin expansion to 31.6% and $1.4 billion in quarterly home closing revenue.”

“We believe that the ongoing low supply of housing inventory and favorable demographics continue to reflect positive factors for housing demand. However, we acknowledge the market is softening from unprecedented demand levels of the last two years, as rapidly increasing mortgage rates in a short amount of time are challenging affordability and buyer psychology. In addition to concerns about the general economy, greater difficulty to qualify for a mortgage and the return of regular seasonality, we are seeing a high preference for quick move-in inventory that can close in 90 days or less, which is primarily found in the existing home market today. We believe this desire for readily available product is exacerbating cancellations and the slowing in new home demand, and will continue to do so for another quarter or two, until our newly-started spec inventory is also available for a quick move-in,” said Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes.

“In the second quarter of 2022, we lifted sales order metering in most of our communities. Quarterly sales orders of 3,767 homes were 6% higher than prior year due to our 33% year-over-year increase in average community count. Despite some slowing demand, our second quarter 2022 average absorption pace was 4.4 per month, which was down from 5.5 per month in the second quarter of 2021 yet higher than our expected normalized average pace of 3-4 sales orders per month,” Mr. Lord continued.

“Our closings of 3,221 homes this quarter were just 52 shy of our highest second quarter of home closings, which occurred in 2021,” Mr. Lord remarked. “Our second quarter 2022 home closing revenue of $1.4 billion was 11% greater than last year, which combined with our record home closing gross margin and SG&A leverage of 8.3%, led to a 55% year-over-year increase in our diluted EPS from $4.36 to $6.77 this quarter.”

“During the quarter, we spent $422 million on land acquisition and development and at June 30, 2022, lot supply totaled about 71,000,” said Mr. Lord. “With our healthy balance sheet and ample liquidity, we believe we have flexibility for evolving market conditions. Our net debt-to-capital was 20.6% at June 30, 2022.”

Mr. Lord concluded, “Due to the lack of visibility into the market at this time, we are not providing full year 2022 guidance.”

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

  • The total sales orders of 3,767 for the second quarter of 2022 reflect an increase of 6% year-over-year, driven by a 33% increase in average communities that was offset by a 20% decrease in average absorption pace from 5.5 to 4.4 per month. The lower absorption pace reflects both seasonality and slowing market demand. Entry-level represented 86% of second quarter 2022 orders, compared to 81% in the same quarter in 2021. Average sales price ("ASP") on orders surpassed $480,000 in the second quarter of 2022, which was an increase of 13% over the second quarter of 2021.

  • The 11% year-over-year increase in home closing revenue to $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2022 was due to a 13% increase in ASPs on closings even as we continued our shift of product mix toward entry-level homes. This was partially offset by 2% lower home closing volume.

  • The 430 bps improvement in second quarter 2022 home closing gross margin to 31.6% from 27.3% a year ago mainly resulted from higher ASPs on closings that were also better leveraging lower cost of land for entry-level homes and other fixed construction costs—all of which more than offset higher commodity costs.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were 8.3% of second quarter 2022 home closing revenue, a 100 bps improvement over 9.3% in the prior year. This improvement was due to greater leverage of fixed expenses on higher home closing revenue as well as lower commissions expense and the benefits of technology in our sales and marketing efforts.

  • In the second quarter of 2021, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $18.2 million in connection with the early redemption in April 2021 of our 7.00% senior notes due 2022 ("2022 Notes").  There were no such transactions in the second quarter of 2022.

  • The second quarter effective income tax rate was 24.6% in 2022 compared to 22.4% in 2021. The higher rate in 2022 reflects the expiration of the 2019 Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act, under which we earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes closed in 2021.

  • Second quarter 2022 pre-tax margin increased 660 bps to 23.4%, compared to 16.8% in the second quarter of 2021. Net earnings were $250.1 million ($6.77 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2022, a 49% increase over $167.4 million ($4.36 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2021. Strong earnings growth reflected pricing power, expanded gross margin and improved overhead leverage, which combined with a lower outstanding share count in the current quarter, led to a 55% year-over-year improvement in earnings per diluted share.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

  • Total sales orders for the first half of 2022 increased 9% over the prior year, driven by a 33% increase in average community count, partially offset by an 18% decrease in average absorption pace compared to the first half of 2021.

  • Home closing revenue increased 13% in the first half of 2022 to $2.7 billion due to a 15% increase in ASPs on closings given the favorable pricing environment on relatively flat home closing volume.

  • The 490 bps improvement for home closing gross margin in the first half of 2022 to 31.0% from 26.1% was primarily due to higher ASPs on closings resulting from favorable pricing and better leveraging of fixed costs on higher home closing revenue.

  • SG&A expenses improved 110 bps year-over-year to 8.4% of home closing revenue, compared to 9.5% in the first half of 2021, due to improved leverage of overhead expenses on higher home closing revenue as well as sales and marketing efficiencies gained from digital innovations.

  • In the first half of 2021, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $18.2 million in connection with the early redemption in April 2021 of the 2022 Notes. There were no such transactions in the first half of 2022.

  • The effective tax rate for the first half of 2022 was 24.3%, compared to 21.6% for the first half of 2021. The higher rate in 2022 reflects the expiration of the tax credits available under the 2019 Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act.

  • Net earnings were $467.3 million ($12.55 per diluted share) for the first half of 2022, a 56% increase over $299.2 million ($7.80 per diluted share) for the first half of 2021, primarily reflecting pricing power, expanded gross margin and greater overhead leverage in 2022, as well as a lower outstanding share count in the first half of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET

  • Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022 totaled $272.1 million, compared to $618.3 million at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of investments in real estate and share repurchases. Real estate assets increased from $3.7 billion at December 31, 2021 to $4.5 billion at June 30, 2022.

  • A total of approximately 71,000 lots were owned or controlled as of June 30, 2022, compared to approximately 63,000 total lots at June 30, 2021. We added over 900 net new lots in the second quarter of 2022, representing an estimated 12 future communities, all of which are for entry-level homes.

  • Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 25.3% and 20.6%, respectively, at June 30, 2022, which compared to 27.6% and 15.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

  • The Company repurchased 1,166,040 shares of stock for a total of $109.3 million during the first half of 2022, of which 128,073 shares totaling $10.0 million were repurchased during the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, $244.1 million remained available to repurchase under our authorized share repurchase program.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The call will be webcast live with an accompanying slideshow available on the "Investor Relations" page of the company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on July 28, 2022 and extending through August 11, 2022, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Change $

 

 

Change %

 

Homebuilding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home closing revenue

 

$

1,408,947

 

 

$

1,264,643

 

 

$

144,304

 

 

 

11

%

Land closing revenue

 

 

3,434

 

 

 

12,956

 

 

 

(9,522

)

 

 

(73

)%

Total closing revenue

 

 

1,412,381

 

 

 

1,277,599

 

 

 

134,782

 

 

 

11

%

Cost of home closings

 

 

(964,208

)

 

 

(919,342

)

 

 

(44,866

)

 

 

5

%

Cost of land closings

 

 

(2,784

)

 

 

(13,288

)

 

 

10,504

 

 

 

(79

)%

Total cost of closings

 

 

(966,992

)

 

 

(932,630

)

 

 

(34,362

)

 

 

4

%

Home closing gross profit

 

 

444,739

 

 

 

345,301

 

 

 

99,438

 

 

 

29

%

Land closing gross profit/(loss)

 

 

650

 

 

 

(332

)

 

 

982

 

 

 

(296

)%

Total closing gross profit

 

 

445,389

 

 

 

344,969

 

 

 

100,420

 

 

 

29

%

Financial Services:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

5,139

 

 

 

5,665

 

 

 

(526

)

 

 

(9

)%

Expense

 

 

(2,581

)

 

 

(2,367

)

 

 

(214

)

 

 

9

%

Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net

 

 

1,521

 

 

 

1,317

 

 

 

204

 

 

 

15

%

Financial services profit

 

 

4,079

 

 

 

4,615

 

 

 

(536

)

 

 

(12

)%

Commissions and other sales costs

 

 

(69,383

)

 

 

(73,889

)

 

 

4,506

 

 

 

(6

)%

General and administrative expenses

 

 

(47,932

)

 

 

(43,156

)

 

 

(4,776

)

 

 

11

%

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

(77

)

 

 

77

 

 

 

(100

)%

Other (expense)/income, net

 

 

(458

)

 

 

1,377

 

 

 

(1,835

)

 

 

(133

)%

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(18,188

)

 

 

18,188

 

 

 

(100

)%

Earnings before income taxes

 

 

331,695

 

 

 

215,651

 

 

 

116,044

 

 

 

54

%

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(81,611

)

 

 

(48,262

)

 

 

(33,349

)

 

 

69

%

Net earnings

 

$

250,084

 

 

$

167,389

 

 

$

82,695

 

 

 

49

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change $ or
shares

 

 

Change %

 

Earnings per common share

 

$

6.82

 

 

$

4.43

 

 

$

2.39

 

 

 

54

%

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

36,647

 

 

 

37,818

 

 

 

(1,171

)

 

 

(3

)%

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share

 

$

6.77

 

 

$

4.36

 

 

$

2.41

 

 

 

55

%

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

36,962

 

 

 

38,377

 

 

 

(1,415

)

 

 

(4

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Change $

 

 

Change %

 

Homebuilding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home closing revenue

 

$

2,654,403

 

 

$

2,344,625

 

 

$

309,778

 

 

 

13

%

Land closing revenue

 

 

44,912

 

 

 

16,755

 

 

 

28,157

 

 

 

168

%

Total closing revenue

 

 

2,699,315

 

 

 

2,361,380

 

 

 

337,935

 

 

 

14

%

Cost of home closings

 

 

(1,832,015

)

 

 

(1,732,669

)

 

 

(99,346

)

 

 

6

%

Cost of land closings

 

 

(33,469

)

 

 

(16,540

)

 

 

(16,929

)

 

 

102

%

Total cost of closings

 

 

(1,865,484

)

 

 

(1,749,209

)

 

 

(116,275

)

 

 

7

%

Home closing gross profit

 

 

822,388

 

 

 

611,956

 

 

 

210,432

 

 

 

34

%

Land closing gross profit

 

 

11,443

 

 

 

215

 

 

 

11,228

 

 

 

5222

%

Total closing gross profit

 

 

833,831

 

 

 

612,171

 

 

 

221,660

 

 

 

36

%

Financial Services:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

9,811

 

 

 

10,416

 

 

 

(605

)

 

 

(6

)%

Expense

 

 

(5,093

)

 

 

(4,538

)

 

 

(555

)

 

 

12

%

Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net

 

 

2,695

 

 

 

2,497

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

8

%

Financial services profit

 

 

7,413

 

 

 

8,375

 

 

 

(962

)

 

 

(11

)%

Commissions and other sales costs

 

 

(134,923

)

 

 

(141,633

)

 

 

6,710

 

 

 

(5

)%

General and administrative expenses

 

 

(87,927

)

 

 

(81,105

)

 

 

(6,822

)

 

 

8

%

Interest expense

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(167

)

 

 

126

 

 

 

(75

)%

Other (expense)/income, net

 

 

(775

)

 

 

2,175

 

 

 

(2,950

)

 

 

(136

)%

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(18,188

)

 

 

18,188

 

 

 

(100

)%

Earnings before income taxes

 

 

617,578

 

 

 

381,628

 

 

 

235,950

 

 

 

62

%

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(150,240

)

 

 

(82,396

)

 

 

(67,844

)

 

 

82

%

Net earnings

 

$

467,338

 

 

$

299,232

 

 

$

168,106

 

 

 

56

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change $ or s
hares

 

 

Change %

 

Earnings per common share

 

$

12.69

 

 

$

7.93

 

 

$

4.76

 

 

 

60

%

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

36,820

 

 

 

37,731

 

 

 

(911

)

 

 

(2

)%

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share

 

$

12.55

 

 

$

7.80

 

 

$

4.75

 

 

 

61

%

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

37,239

 

 

 

38,357

 

 

 

(1,118

)

 

 

(3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

272,147

 

 

$

618,335

 

Other receivables

 

 

171,408

 

 

 

147,548

 

Real estate (1)

 

 

4,474,062

 

 

 

3,734,408

 

Real estate not owned

 

 

8,011

 

 

 

8,011

 

Deposits on real estate under option or contract

 

 

97,967

 

 

 

90,679

 

Investments in unconsolidated entities

 

 

11,223

 

 

 

5,764

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

39,030

 

 

 

37,340

 

Deferred tax asset, net

 

 

41,271

 

 

 

40,672

 

Prepaids, other assets and goodwill

 

 

192,604

 

 

 

124,776

 

Total assets

 

$

5,307,723

 

 

$

4,807,533

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

341,717

 

 

$

216,009

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

326,856

 

 

 

337,277

 

Home sale deposits

 

 

60,820

 

 

 

42,610

 

Liabilities related to real estate not owned

 

 

7,210

 

 

 

7,210

 

Loans payable and other borrowings

 

 

15,613

 

 

 

17,552

 

Senior notes, net

 

 

1,143,038

 

 

 

1,142,486

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,895,254

 

 

 

1,763,144

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

366

 

 

 

373

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

315,590

 

 

 

414,841

 

Retained earnings

 

 

3,096,513

 

 

 

2,629,175

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

3,412,469

 

 

 

3,044,389

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

5,307,723

 

 

$

4,807,533

 

(1) Real estate – Allocated costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homes under contract under construction

 

$

1,527,013

 

 

$

1,039,822

 

Unsold homes, completed and under construction

 

$

748,845

 

 

 

484,999

 

Model homes

 

$

89,539

 

 

 

81,049

 

Finished home sites and home sites under development

 

$

2,108,665

 

 

 

2,128,538

 

Total real estate

 

$

4,474,062

 

 

$

3,734,408

 

 

 

Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands unaudited):

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

$

5,964

 

 

$

6,879

 

 

$

11,723

 

 

$

13,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Summary of Capitalized Interest:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalized interest, beginning of period

 

$

59,082

 

 

$

57,540

 

 

$

56,253

 

 

$

58,940

 

Interest incurred

 

 

15,171

 

 

 

16,321

 

 

 

30,384

 

 

 

32,413

 

Interest expensed

 

 

 

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(167

)

Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings

 

 

(12,794

)

 

 

(17,074

)

 

 

(25,137

)

 

 

(34,476

)

Capitalized interest, end of period

 

$

61,459

 

 

$

56,710

 

 

$

61,459

 

 

$

56,710

 


 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings

 

$

1,158,651

 

 

$

1,160,038

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

3,412,469

 

 

 

3,044,389

 

 

Total capital

 

$

4,571,120

 

 

$

4,204,427

 

 

Debt-to-capital

 

 

25.3

%

 

 

27.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings

 

$

1,158,651

 

 

$

1,160,038

 

 

Less: cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(272,147

)

 

 

(618,335

)

 

Net debt

 

$

886,504

 

 

$

541,703

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

3,412,469

 

 

 

3,044,389

 

 

Total net capital

 

$

4,298,973

 

 

$

3,586,092

 

 

Net debt-to-capital

 

 

20.6

%

 

 

15.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
(In thousands) 
(Unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

$

467,338

 

 

$

299,232

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

11,723

 

 

 

13,414

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

10,045

 

 

 

8,590

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

18,188

 

Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities

 

 

(2,145

)

 

 

(1,807

)

Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities

 

 

2,339

 

 

 

2,215

 

Other

 

 

(601

)

 

 

2,266

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase in real estate

 

 

(729,450

)

 

 

(469,733

)

Increase in deposits on real estate under option or contract

 

 

(7,288

)

 

 

(14,863

)

Increase in other receivables, prepaids and other assets

 

 

(90,419

)

 

 

(36,390

)

Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

113,421

 

 

 

26,532

 

Increase in home sale deposits

 

 

18,210

 

 

 

8,884

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(206,827

)

 

 

(143,472

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments in unconsolidated entities

 

 

(5,653

)

 

 

(1

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(12,852

)

 

 

(10,970

)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

 

247

 

 

 

292

 

Maturities/sales of investments and securities

 

 

1,032

 

 

 

2,697

 

Payments to purchase investments and securities

 

 

(1,032

)

 

 

(2,697

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(18,258

)

 

 

(10,679

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings

 

 

(11,800

)

 

 

(5,758

)

Repayment of senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

(317,690

)

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

450,000

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(6,102

)

Repurchase of shares

 

 

(109,303

)

 

 

(27,546

)

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

 

 

(121,103

)

 

 

92,904

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(346,188

)

 

 

(61,247

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

618,335

 

 

 

745,621

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

272,147

 

 

$

684,374

 

 

 

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

Homes

 

 

Value

 

 

Homes

 

 

Value

 

Homes Closed:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arizona

 

 

542

 

 

$

234,902

 

 

 

481

 

 

$

165,990

 

California

 

 

256

 

 

 

173,631

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

198,232

 

Colorado

 

 

127

 

 

 

77,545

 

 

 

145

 

 

 

74,987

 

West Region

 

 

925

 

 

 

486,078

 

 

 

944

 

 

 

439,209

 

Texas

 

 

1,048

 

 

 

422,327

 

 

 

1,154

 

 

 

403,838

 

Central Region

 

 

1,048

 

 

 

422,327

 

 

 

1,154

 

 

 

403,838

 

Florida

 

 

437

 

 

 

169,607

 

 

 

443

 

 

 

160,377

 

Georgia

 

 

179

 

 

 

81,227

 

 

 

171

 

 

 

62,477

 

North Carolina

 

 

359

 

 

 

148,860

 

 

 

330

 

 

 

119,838

 

South Carolina

 

 

132

 

 

 

44,365

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

28,209

 

Tennessee

 

 

141

 

 

 

56,483

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

50,695

 

East Region

 

 

1,248

 

 

 

500,542

 

 

 

1,175

 

 

 

421,596

 

Total

 

 

3,221

 

 

$

1,408,947

 

 

 

3,273

 

 

$

1,264,643

 

Homes Ordered:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arizona

 

 

560

 

 

$

257,162

 

 

 

624

 

 

$

256,804

 

California

 

 

355

 

 

 

272,601

 

 

 

344

 

 

 

217,228

 

Colorado

 

 

160

 

 

 

102,464

 

 

 

181

 

 

 

104,134

 

West Region

 

 

1,075

 

 

 

632,227

 

 

 

1,149

 

 

 

578,166

 

Texas

 

 

1,096

 

 

 

491,394

 

 

 

1,101

 

 

 

428,375

 

Central Region

 

 

1,096

 

 

 

491,394

 

 

 

1,101

 

 

 

428,375

 

Florida

 

 

685

 

 

 

283,291

 

 

 

468

 

 

 

176,118

 

Georgia

 

 

225

 

 

 

107,388

 

 

 

193

 

 

 

77,309

 

North Carolina

 

 

391

 

 

 

178,463

 

 

 

390

 

 

 

153,032

 

South Carolina

 

 

144

 

 

 

50,716

 

 

 

88

 

 

 

32,595

 

Tennessee

 

 

151

 

 

 

66,391

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

54,077

 

East Regions

 

 

1,596

 

 

 

686,249

 

 

 

1,292

 

 

 

493,131

 

Total

 

 

3,767

 

 

$

1,809,870

 

 

 

3,542

 

 

$

1,499,672

 


 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

Homes

 

 

Value

 

 

Homes

 

 

Value

 

Homes Closed:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arizona

 

 

1,000

 

 

$

432,997

 

 

 

891

 

 

$

303,258

 

California

 

 

531

 

 

 

361,041

 

 

 

595

 

 

 

370,131

 

Colorado

 

 

258

 

 

 

155,464

 

 

 

320

 

 

 

159,250

 

West Region

 

 

1,789

 

 

 

949,502

 

 

 

1,806

 

 

 

832,639

 

Texas

 

 

1,921

 

 

 

770,155

 

 

 

2,117

 

 

 

722,223

 

Central Region

 

 

1,921

 

 

 

770,155

 

 

 

2,117

 

 

 

722,223

 

Florida

 

 

875

 

 

 

337,682

 

 

 

860

 

 

 

301,205

 

Georgia

 

 

306

 

 

 

137,661

 

 

 

317

 

 

 

117,616

 

North Carolina

 

 

656

 

 

 

267,864

 

 

 

629

 

 

 

226,851

 

South Carolina

 

 

253

 

 

 

84,078

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

56,055

 

Tennessee

 

 

279

 

 

 

107,461

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

88,036

 

East Region

 

 

2,369

 

 

 

934,746

 

 

 

2,240

 

 

 

789,763

 

Total

 

 

6,079

 

 

$

2,654,403

 

 

 

6,163

 

 

$

2,344,625

 

Homes Ordered:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arizona

 

 

1,110

 

 

$

497,169

 

 

 

1,226

 

 

$

479,239

 

California

 

 

701

 

 

 

519,944

 

 

 

630

 

 

 

390,619

 

Colorado

 

 

369

 

 

 

228,463

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

193,913

 

West Region

 

 

2,180

 

 

 

1,245,576

 

 

 

2,206

 

 

 

1,063,771

 

Texas

 

 

2,392

 

 

 

1,039,961

 

 

 

2,216

 

 

 

820,343

 

Central Region

 

 

2,392

 

 

 

1,039,961

 

 

 

2,216

 

 

 

820,343

 

Florida

 

 

1,257

 

 

 

510,205

 

 

 

947

 

 

 

355,227

 

Georgia

 

 

445

 

 

 

208,279

 

 

 

357

 

 

 

138,866

 

North Carolina

 

 

764

 

 

 

341,471

 

 

 

809

 

 

 

310,719

 

South Carolina

 

 

298

 

 

 

103,372

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

58,997

 

Tennessee

 

 

305

 

 

 

128,716

 

 

 

301

 

 

 

100,879

 

East Region

 

 

3,069

 

 

 

1,292,043

 

 

 

2,578

 

 

 

964,688

 

Total

 

 

7,641

 

 

$

3,577,580

 

 

 

7,000

 

 

$

2,848,802

 

Order Backlog:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arizona

 

 

1,255

 

 

$

557,742

 

 

 

1,328

 

 

$

520,034

 

California

 

 

563

 

 

 

430,202

 

 

 

479

 

 

 

295,198

 

Colorado

 

 

439

 

 

 

271,827

 

 

 

238

 

 

 

139,437

 

West Region

 

 

2,257

 

 

 

1,259,771

 

 

 

2,045

 

 

 

954,669

 

Texas

 

 

2,349

 

 

 

1,042,689

 

 

 

1,729

 

 

 

670,583

 

Central Region

 

 

2,349

 

 

 

1,042,689

 

 

 

1,729

 

 

 

670,583

 

Florida

 

 

1,250

 

 

 

524,940

 

 

 

637

 

 

 

268,971

 

Georgia

 

 

342

 

 

 

162,204

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

79,207

 

North Carolina

 

 

673

 

 

 

299,352

 

 

 

634

 

 

 

247,292

 

South Carolina

 

 

178

 

 

 

64,015

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

44,175

 

Tennessee

 

 

192

 

 

 

85,882

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

52,637

 

East Region

 

 

2,635

 

 

 

1,136,393

 

 

 

1,735

 

 

 

692,282

 

Total

 

 

7,241

 

 

$

3,438,853

 

 

 

5,509

 

 

$

2,317,534

 

 

 

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

Ending

 

 

Average

 

 

Ending

 

 

Average

 

Active Communities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arizona

 

 

56

 

 

 

48.0

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

35.5

 

California

 

 

32

 

 

 

27.5

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

19.5

 

Colorado

 

 

19

 

 

 

18.5

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

14.5

 

West Region

 

 

107

 

 

 

94.0

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

69.5

 

Texas

 

 

80

 

 

 

77.5

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

61.5

 

Central Region

 

 

80

 

 

 

77.5

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

61.5

 

Florida

 

 

41

 

 

 

41.0

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

32.0

 

Georgia

 

 

14

 

 

 

14.5

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

11.0

 

North Carolina

 

 

32

 

 

 

30.5

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

25.0

 

South Carolina

 

 

17

 

 

 

15.0

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

6.5

 

Tennessee

 

 

12

 

 

 

13.0

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

9.0

 

East Region

 

 

116

 

 

 

114.0

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

83.5

 

Total

 

 

303

 

 

 

285.5

 

 

 

226

 

 

 

214.5

 

 


 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

Ending

 

 

Average

 

 

Ending

 

 

Average

 

Active Communities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arizona

 

 

56

 

 

 

45.0

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

34.6

 

California

 

 

32

 

 

 

25.7

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

18.3

 

Colorado

 

 

19

 

 

 

18.0

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

13.3

 

West Region

 

 

107

 

 

 

88.7

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

66.2

 

Texas

 

 

80

 

 

 

76.1

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

62.0

 

Central Region

 

 

80

 

 

 

76.1

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

62.0

 

Florida

 

 

41

 

 

 

41.0

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

31.6

 

Georgia

 

 

14

 

 

 

14.7

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

9.7

 

North Carolina

 

 

32

 

 

 

29.0

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

23.7

 

South Carolina

 

 

17

 

 

 

14.7

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

6.3

 

Tennessee

 

 

12

 

 

 

12.7

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

8.3

 

East Region

 

 

116

 

 

 

112.1

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

79.6

 

Total

 

 

303

 

 

 

276.9

 

 

 

226

 

 

 

207.8

 

 

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 155,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general; our spec inventory levels; and expectations about our future results, including our liquidity and market share.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in interest rates and the availability and pricing of residential mortgages; the potential benefits of rate locks; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; supply chain and labor constraints; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; legislation related to tariffs; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations related to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic (such as COVID-19), and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at www.investors.meritagehomes.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts:

Emily Tadano, VP of Investor Relations and ESG

 

 

 

(480) 515-8979 (office)

 

 

 

investors@meritagehomes.com


