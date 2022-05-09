U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.24
    -132.10 (-3.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,245.70
    -653.67 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,623.25
    -521.41 (-4.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.08
    -77.48 (-4.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.34
    -7.43 (-6.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.30
    -29.50 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.61 (-2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    -0.0440 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3450
    -0.2150 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,032.52
    -3,279.65 (-9.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    714.76
    -65.62 (-8.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Meritor Announces Production Milestones for its 14Xe™ Electric Powertrain

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MTOR
    Watchlist

TROY, Mich., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced production milestones for its 14Xe™ ePowertrain.

Nearly 300 electric powertrains have now been produced and assembled in Meritor's Asheville and Forest City, North Carolina facilities and approximately 350,000 miles have been logged on commercial vehicles equipped with the company's 14Xe single or tandem electric powertrain.

"Meritor's 14Xe ePowertrain is adaptable to customer application requirements and delivers cutting edge, zero emissions transportation. We're proud of the milestones we're achieving to offer this best-in-class, premium solution to the market as the electric evolution accelerates," said Tim Bowes, senior vice president and president, Electrification, Industrial and North American Aftermarket at Meritor.

The innovative design of Meritor's 14Xe ePowertrain provides efficiency, performance, weight savings and enhanced space utilization when compared to remote mount systems. It is derived from Meritor's proven 14X axle housing and maintains existing axle mounting locations and hardware for ease of OEM integration. Engineered for flexibility it allows selection of key components, including electric motors, transmission, gearing, brakes, wheel ends and housings to adopt to customer specifications. It can be adapted to fit various powertrain needs based on vehicle application and duty cycle spanning Class 6-8 commercial vehicles.

Meritor will showcase the 14Xe electric powertrain in booth No. 2135 at Advanced Clean Transportation Expo May 9-12 in Long Beach, California.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

Meritor, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Meritor, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Meritor, Inc.)
Meritor, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Meritor, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Meritor, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meritor-announces-production-milestones-for-its-14xe-electric-powertrain-301543016.html

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Range Resources, and Transocean All Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The shares of energy industry players Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Range Resources (NYSE: RRC), and Transocean (NYSE: RIG) fell as much as 10.5%, 13.5%, and 12%, respectively on May 9. By roughly 1:30 p.m. ET these two vital energy sources were lower in the mid- to high-single digits. For Occidental and Range the oil and natural gas declines are tied directly to their top and bottom lines, given that Occidental is a large oil driller and Range is a large natural gas producer.

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Plunge to 13-Month Low in Broad-Based Rout: Markets WrapRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian Demands“We’ll hav

  • Upstart stock plunges 35% after earnings as company cuts outlook

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. were plunging 35% in after-hours trading Monday after the company, which uses artificial intelligence in lending decisions, topped expectations with its most recent results but cut its forecast for the full year.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Philip Morris Confirms in Talks on Making Offer for Swedish Match

    A Philip Morris acquisition of Swedish Match could be worth more than $15 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Why Viatris Stock Is Popping Today

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) were popping on Monday, rising 5.4% as of 11:21 a.m. ET after jumping as much as 9.9% earlier in the morning. The solid gain came after the drugmaker announced its first-quarter results before the market open. Viatris reported first-quarter revenue of $4.18 billion, down 5% year over year and below the average analyst estimate of $4.23 billion.

  • AMC stock moves higher in after-hours trading following Q1 earnings report

    AMC beat first-quarter revenue expectations but missed on earnings.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • If history repeats itself, the bear market has 6 months of pain ahead, Bank of America’s chief strategist says

    Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett looked at the past 19 bear markets to project when the current one will end—and where the S&P 500 will be when it does.

  • Curaleaf Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Boeing’s Max 10 Regulatory Delays Threaten $16 Billion Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. may be moving to Washington, but right now it needs Washington to move.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Slide in Broad-Based Rout Amid Fed Anguish: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsRegulatory delays are bogging down the launch of a new jet model with an es

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. A recession refers to a downward trajectory in productivity, employment, household spending, and overall economic activity. In an attempt […]

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Captivating Upgrade To Their The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Estimates

    Shareholders in The Mosaic Company ( NYSE:MOS ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) By 43%?

    Does the May share price for Coupang, Inc. ( NYSE:CPNG ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • Novavax posts first quarterly profit, but misses expectations

    Shares of Novavax Inc. dropped more than 6% in the extended session Monday after the biotech company reported its first profitable quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street expected, and its sales were also below estimates.

  • Lufthansa to buy seven Boeing passenger aircraft, 10 cargo planes

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa announced plans on Monday to buy Boeing passenger and cargo planes with a total list price of nearly $6 billion, citing a drive to modernise its fleet and meet strong demand for freight transportation. Cost benefits associated with modernisation and the addition of fuel-efficient models would allow the carrier to reach its targets of an adjusted operating margin of at least 8% and a return on capital employed of at least 10% by 2024, Lufthansa said. As part of the plan, the group will buy seven long-haul 787-9 passenger aircraft, which will fill capacity gaps created by the delayed delivery of the Boeing 777-9, Lufthansa said in a statement.

  • Disney stock dips ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses why Disney stock is down today.

  • Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Billion-Dollar Business Getting Even Bigger?

    Investors have been focusing on what's next for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) for quite a while. The company's main business of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments has brought in billions. But everyone wants to see the company expand beyond that specialty.