Meriwest Credit Union CEO, Julie Kirsch, Announces Retirement

Meriwest Credit Union
·2 min read
Meriwest Credit Union
Meriwest Credit Union

Meriwest Credit Union President & CEO Announces Retirement in February 2023

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union’s President and CEO, Julie Kirsch, is retiring after 32 years of leadership roles with Meriwest. Kirsch became Meriwest’s CEO in 2013 and in her tenure grew the credit union from $1 billion to over $2.2 billion in assets, improving earnings, expanding its member base, and introducing innovative banking technology.

Throughout her career, Ms. Kirsch, has successfully led the credit union through numerous transitions and innovations, navigating Meriwest from a single sponsor to a community-based credit union, a move which also included a name change and rebranding efforts, and was instrumental in market expansion and merger and acquisition activities. Ms. Kirsch also spearheaded the development of the credit union's innovative financial centers, which feature a unique financial services design and a variety of self-service, high-tech amenities.

“I feel incredibly honored that my predecessor and our board of directors gave me the encouragement and platform to pursue the many opportunities I felt passionate about.” remarked Ms. Kirsch, “I am beyond confident that Meriwest’s next CEO, Lisa Pesta, will lead Meriwest to even greater accomplishments and continue to enhance our member experience.”

“Under Julie’s leadership, Meriwest’s focus has always been on our members and employees,” said EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Lisa Pesta, “This has led to numerous awards for Meriwest, including ‘Best Places to Work’ and the ‘Best Credit Union’ in Silicon Valley. We are grateful for her guidance and support and look forward to building on her many achievements.”

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2.2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted “Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley” in this year’s Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2022. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

Contact:
Helen Grays-Jones
Meriwest Credit Union
Community Relations Manager
Direct Line: 408-365-6328
hgrays@meriwest.com


