U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.49
    -23.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.79
    -35.08 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.57
    -2.03 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.20
    +17.90 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0055 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3343
    -0.0061 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4370
    -0.0830 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,012.79
    -1,793.10 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.14
    -32.54 (-3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Meriwest Credit Union Selects NCR for a Flexible and Seamless Digital Experience

Meriwest Credit Union
·3 min read
Meriwest Credit Union
Meriwest Credit Union

Meriwest Credit Union enhances member experience, increases efficiencies, and innovates more quickly with NCR Digital Banking

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union, based in San Jose, California, wanted to enhance its member experience, increase efficiencies, and innovate more quickly. It turned to partner NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, to transform its consumer and small business member experience through NCR Digital Banking.

Meriwest Credit Union is successfully using NCR Terafina’s onboarding and account opening solution to grow membership and provide a consistent, omnichannel experience. The addition of NCR Digital Banking provides an intuitive experience for retail and business banking, powered on one digital platform to connect all channels.

Meriwest Credit Union delivers financial value to members across the California Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Members will be able to easily expand their relationships with Meriwest through new financial solutions and offers within digital banking across the branch, ATM and self-service access points. Future members will benefit from automated enrollment into digital banking.

“The board of directors and executive management at Meriwest strongly believe that accessing financial information and transacting the movement of money should be built around the concept of simplicity, which includes delivering seamless, intuitive digital experiences that match or even exceed what members receive from major retailers and tech companies,” said Julie Kirsch, president and chief executive officer at Meriwest Credit Union. “NCR has the open architecture and flexibility we need to continuously innovate, backed by top security standards to keep our members’ data protected. We are confident that NCR’s advanced technology will help support and accelerate our growth.”

“Digital engagement has become a strategic priority for institutions to increase market share and build strong, lasting member relationships,” said Douglas Brown, president and general manager of digital banking for NCR Corporation. “NCR is committed to delivering the software and services necessary for leading financial institutions like Meriwest Credit Union to effectively grow and compete, and we look forward to supporting Meriwest in this digital transformation.”

NCR helps financial institutions bridge digital and physical operations so that they can connect with consumers anytime, anywhere. Through innovative solutions, NCR simplifies and optimizes banking experiences for customers and staff alike. NCR provides a modern and efficient end-to-end infrastructure for customers to connect to the broader enterprise and fintech ecosystem to run self-directed banking.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 businesses and families throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Tucson, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $1.9 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. In 2020 & 2021, the credit union was voted a ‘Best Place to Work’ by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and was included in The Mercury News’ 20th Annual ‘Best in Silicon Valley Reader’s Choice Awards’ in 2021. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Contact:
Helen Grays-Jones
Meriwest Credit Union
Community Relations Manager
Direct Line: 408-365-6328
hgrays@meriwest.com


