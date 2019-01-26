Merkel's Coal Commission Wants Germany to Quit Fuel by 2038

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coal commission will propose quitting the dirtiest fossil fuel in two decades, the latest step in the country’s tumultuous transition to renewable energy.

The commission, appointed by Merkel to set a roadmap for Germany’s exit from coal, recommends the nation should quit coal by 2038 at the latest, with an earlier exit dependent on construction of renewable-energy infrastructure, according to statements from commission members including the IGBCE mining union and Greenpeace.

The recommendations, subject to amendment by government and parliament, are intended to help Germany make up lost ground in meeting its emissions targets.

While renewable energy sources dethroned coal in the country’s power mix last year, Germany’s 120-odd coal plants still generated almost 40 percent of the country’s power last year. The power stations produce around 45 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power around 35 million homes.

Closures of those plants will take place gradually and impacted regions will receive a combined 40 billion euros ($46 billion) in payments from the federal government to make the transition away from coal easier, Deutsche Presse Agentur reported Saturday.

The closures are widely expected to increase electricity prices for businesses and households, with the commission looking at mechanisms to ease the burden on consumers.

Environmentalist commission member Greenpeace in a statement said the commission had agreed to preserve the remainder of Hambach forest -- woodlands that utility RWE AG would like cut down to continue mining coal there. RWE Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz has previously warned stopping mining the site would cost up to 5 billion euros.

RWE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Commission member Michael Vassiliades, head of the IGBCE coal workers union, on Saturday said the commission came to an agreement on how to protect jobs while quitting coal.

“The end of coal will be closely linked to verifiable progress on the future energy mix, the development of renewables and grid networks,” Vassiliades said in a statement.

The proposals, which follow a year of deliberation and lapsed publication deadlines, will be released officially on Feb. 1. Negotiations between the government and power companies including RWE and Uniper SE will decide which plants will be closed first, with compensation to be paid for prematurely-closed coal facilities.

