Merkel asks Putin to help resolve migrant crisis on Belarus-EU border

·1 min read

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to ask for his help in resolving the migrant crisis on Belarus's borders with Poland and Lithuania, a senior EU official said.

"She gave a clear message to Putin, he will speak to (Belarus leader Alexander) Lukashenko," the official said, adding that the German leader was expecting a call-back from Putin later on Wednesday.

The official said it was not clear what role Russia was playing in the migration crisis, but that Putin was likely to have some influence over Lukashenko. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski Editing by Gareth Jones)

