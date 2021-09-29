U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,364.75
    +21.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,310.00
    +135.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,853.00
    +88.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.90
    +13.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.07
    -0.22 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.30
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    -0.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.33
    +3.57 (+19.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3476
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5220
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,234.05
    +104.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.69
    -7.46 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,091.39
    +63.29 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Merkel congratulated Scholz on German election success - govt spokesperson

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democrats, on his election success, a government spokesperson said in a written statement on Tuesday.

In the national election, the SPD came marginally ahead of her conservative bloc, leading some in her party to say they should aim to form a government. Scholz has asserted that he alone won a mandate to seek a coalition.

"The Chancellor on Monday congratulated Olaf Scholz on his election success," the statement read.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

