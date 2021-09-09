U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,502.00
    -10.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,934.00
    -78.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,589.75
    -30.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.80
    -10.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.81
    +0.51 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.80
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.94
    +0.80 (+4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9350
    -0.3250 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,287.92
    -222.66 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.46
    -2.02 (-0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.24
    -82.29 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Merkel: conservatives face a tough battle after 16 years in office

·1 min read

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said nobody in her conservative bloc had ever doubted that they faced a tough battle to hold on to the chancellery after her 16 years in office, adding that she did not want to speculate on the outcome of Germany's Sept. 26 national election.

"That after 16 years one does not automatically ... return to the chancellery, that was clear to everyone in the CDU and CSU," she told a news conference on Thursday, adding that she anticipated a closely fought election.

Merkel is not running for a historic fifth term in the election, and Armin Laschet, the conservatives' candidate to succeed her, is struggling in polls, which show Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats in the lead. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Paul Carrel)

