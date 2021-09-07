U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

Merkel implores Germans to back Laschet at election to succeed her

·1 min read

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel made an impassioned plea to German voters on Tuesday to back a government led by conservative Armin Laschet at this month's national election, saying their other option was a left-wing ruling coalition.

"Citizens have the choice in a few days: either a government that accepts the support of the Linke party with the SPD and the Greens, or at least does not exclude it," she told the Bundestag with reference to the far-left Linke party.

"...or a federal government led by the CDU and CSU with Armin Laschet as chancellor - a federal government that leads our country into the future with moderation," she added in what was likely her last address to the lower house of parliament. (Reporting by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)

  • BOJ Needs Realistic Price Goal to Avoid Endless Stimulus, Ex-Deputy Governor Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of Japan should set a more achievable inflation target to avoid getting stuck with endless stimulus, according to a former deputy governor. “It’s about time the BOJ set a realistic price goal rather than rigidly targeting 2%,” said Hirohide Yamaguchi, who left the bank in 2013, just before Governor Haruhiko Kuroda took the helm. “We can’t see the prospect of inflation reaching

  • SoftBank Soars After Stock Swap Deal With Deutsche Telekom

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. surged the most in nine months after unveiling a deal to acquire 4.5% of Deutsche Telekom AG and sell part of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc. to the German telecommunications carrier.The Japanese investment giant announced a complicated deal under which it will swap T-Mobile shares for an initial 225 million shares of Deutsche Telekom. Separately, the telecom operator will then sell T-Mobile Netherlands for $6.1 billion, using $2.4 billion of those proceeds to p

  • Hong Kong’s Move to Reopen China Border Boosts Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will start allowing visitors from China to skip the strict quarantine process required for most arrivals, a key first step toward reopening the border with the mainland and reviving a flow of visitors that’s long been crucial to the local economy.The city will start a “Come2hk” travel program on Sept. 15 that will allow up to 2,000 non-Hong Kong residents per day from the mainland and Macau to visit the city, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a regular press b

  • Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador amid suspicion and protest

    The world's largest cryptocurrency is now formally part of the nation's economy following an announcement made by president Nayib Bukele's government earlier in June.

  • FTSE falls as Johnson set to unveil £10bn-a-year tax rise

    The tax rise will finance a new tranche of spending on health and social care and has been met with a wave of opposition from Conservative MPs.

  • World shares hit record as investors hold to dovish Fed bets

    A global stocks index hit a record high on Tuesday as investors took comfort in growing views the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of tapering its asset purchases and maintain its expansive monetary policy for the near-term. The world's shares, measured by MSCI's gauge of 50 markets, tacked on 0.1% to log their eighth consecutive day of gains to record highs. "Now that the tapering announcement from the Fed in September seems unlikely, we should expect 'Goldilocks' markets to continue to at least October or November," said Masahiko Loo, portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.

  • BlackRock’s China Blunder

    Pouring billions into the country now is a bad investment and imperils U.S. national security.

  • Pandemic-era unemployment benefits expire, producer price index: What to know this week

    During this holiday-shortened week, traders will be keeping an eye on new inflation data at the producer level, as well as the early impacts on the labor market from the expiration of a crucial source of unemployment insurance during the pandemic.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • British military officer: Biden is more of a danger to the West than the Taliban

    A highly decorated British Army officer said he is “absolutely shocked” at President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, rendering the 20-year war “a total waste.”

  • Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on September 5, 2021

    On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Governor Phil Murphy join Weijia Jiang.

  • The true story of the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal

    "I did not have sexual relations with that woman"

  • No fourth stimulus check will help you as these other COVID aid programs end

    But households have other ways to make up for the aid that's running out.

  • Coup Leader Asks Guinea Army to Back Him, Suspends Constitution

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of Guinea’s military seized power and suspended the constitution, destabilizing a key source of the raw material used to make aluminum.The head of special forces in the West African nation, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, announced the takeover on state television on Sunday, imposed a curfew of 8 p.m. local time and urged the armed forces to back him. The action was taken to address financial mismanagement and corruption in Guinea under President Alpha Conde, he said, adding that

  • Central Bankers Are Right: This Is Not Your Father’s Inflation

    Central bankers keep shrugging off the current spike in inflation as a temporary phenomenon, and they have some good reasons to do so. A weak jobs report in the U.S. last week has cooled off talks about tapering — the phasing out of the Federal Reserve’s bond buying program. The debate about tapering has never been about whether or not it will happen — it will, and it should, since central banks must shrink their massive balance sheets if they want to be able to meet future major crises with the type of efficiency they demonstrated when faced with the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Democrats are freaking out over Joe Manchin's budget bill rebuff. The White House isn't worried.

    Democrats are freaking out over Joe Manchin's budget bill rebuff. The White House isn't worried.

  • Millions Losing Federal Unemployment Benefits as Aid Expires

    On Monday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures had lost 74 points, or 0.21%, while the S&P 500 futures lost 0.03% and Nasdaq Composite futures gained 0.21%. This week’s earnings include: Casey’s General Stores and Coupa Software on Tuesday; Copart, GameStop and Lululemon Athletica on Wednesday; International Paper on Thursday; and Kroger on Friday. Notable economic events this week include: On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, and the Federal Reserve reports consumer credit data for July and releases its latest Beige Book, with economic, hiring and business conditions in its 12 central bank districts.

  • Stocks Climb as Traders Weigh Fed Taper Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks rose for a seventh day and U.S. equity-index futures rallied as investors bet slower hiring in the world’s largest economy may delay a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Aluminum hit a decade high amid political unrest in Guinea.MSCI Inc.’s gauge of world stocks gained for a fourth day even as U.S. markets were closed for Labor Day. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose the most in six weeks, led by technology shares. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.

  • Melania Trump's Chapter as First Lady Is Closed For Good Amid 2024 Campaign Rumors For Donald Trump

    Melania Trump has reportedly made her stance very clear when it comes to another campaign — nope, not going to happen. As her husband, Donald Trump, mulls another presidential campaign in 2024, the former first lady is standing firm on staying out of the public eye because she frankly is done with his political ambitions. […]

  • Somali PM suspends intelligence chief amid political rift

    Somalia's prime minister suspended the intelligence chief on Monday, prompting a public rebuke from the president and highlighting growing divisions at the heart of the political elite. The suspension - triggered by a dispute over investigations into an unsolved murder - followed months of wrangling that have threatened to further destabilise a country already riven by militant attacks and clan rivalries. Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble said he had told Fahad Yasin, the director of Somalia's National Intelligence Service Agency (NISA), to step aside for failing to deliver a report on the murder of one of the agency's agents.